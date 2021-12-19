Locally Made Aromatic Candles to Set the Mood for Whatever you Want

Photo by thevibrantmachine from Pexels

No Candles at Home

I recently began using scented candles in my home. I stopped using these about 15 years ago because my husband suffers migraine headaches and the candles were a trigger. Of course, I did not want my husband to suffer through these horrific episodes, so I opted to not use them at all. But, while at the Farmer and Artisan’s Marketplace 3251 Margaritaville Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34747, I came across a kiosk of locally hand-poured candles by the name of Vista Candle Co . Since I no longer bought scented candles, I thought it’d be nice to just take a whiff of the aromatic candles.

- photo by the author

A Female Owned Local Company

Vista Candle Co. is a home-based, local company in Orlando, Florida, owned and operated by a young, female healthcare worker. As a healthcare worker and lover of candles, she ventured out to create something that would help her destress after work during the COVID-19 pandemic. She quickly realized that, just as candles help her relax and decompress after a long stressful day at work, they can also help others. Hence her creation took form. She created these candles with a soy and paraffin blend, high-quality essential oils, and uses a wood wick for the smaller ones.

Elegant Kiosk with Varied Scents

As we approached the kiosk, a lovely young couple greeted us. Their setup was simple but elegant and displayed the tin candles, glass candles, and some wax melts. There were also some open scent samplers for visitors to try. Did you know that after sniffing aromas you can sniff coffee beans to cleanse your nasal palate? I did not know that was a thing until I saw the coffee beans at the kiosk. Curiosity got to me. I asked the young lady about the beans and she explained that after smelling a few candle samples, you might suffer temporary olfactory fatigue. If you inhale the coffee beans, you can continue smelling candles without missing out on their irresistible aromas. Why had I not heard of that before?

- photo by the author

I Am Buying Candles!

While I explored the aromatic scents, I noticed that my husband was doing the same. I reminded him of his experience with scented candles. He responded, “I like these scents.” No need to tell me twice. I grabbed three — Palo Santo+Sage, White Sage+Lavender, and Pumpkin Chai. At home, I use the Palo Santo+Sage and White Sage+Lavender while meditating. The candle aroma eases me into a deep meditation, making the experience more vivid and relaxing. And the Pumpkin Chai burns during the day, which takes me back to days of family gatherings and Thanksgiving.

Photo by Elly Fairytale from Pexels

Easy Christmas Shopping For Me!

After trying them at home, I thought they would make splendid gifts and have since ordered more online. The ones I ordered are Cozy Flannel, White Birch, Hansel & Gretel, and Christmas Hearth. I think I might add some other scents for Christmas gifts and myself. Aromatic candles are perfect for setting the mood for any event or relaxing and make wonderful gifts for any occasion. After all, who doesn’t like scented candles?

Much Success to this Company

I admire the creativity and determination of this young woman to venture out and create a company amidst the global pandemic. This approach alone was one reason I continue to purchase candles from this company, along with the fact that it’s a young, female healthcare worker entrepreneur. I wish her success in this endeavor. Thank you Vista Candle Co . for your amazing product.

Originally published at https://debbiesreflection.com/ on November 11, 2020.