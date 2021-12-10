Use of the In-Flight Entertainment Touch Screen Monitor without Jabbing Your In-Flight Neighbor's Eyes Out

Are You Technology Challenged?

Today I am going to educate the technology-challenged individuals on the use of the in-flight entertainment touchscreen monitor. Yes, believe it or not, there are many people who do not know how to use these advanced gadgets. Though some airlines have done away with these apparatus for the Bluetooth pairing option of watching programs through an app on your personal device, there are still others that have them, especially on international flights.

My Experience

On a couple of my international flights, I experienced this phenomenon. In a particular one, the gentleman (who was nothing gentle) sitting behind me found it difficult to use his display. Every time he placed his clumsy fingers on the display, my head thrashed forward in a jolting move.

I was still accommodating myself in my seat. Therefore, I thought he was just trying to accommodate himself or his personal items, although I saw no reason for him to be so close to my headrest. Then I felt it again consecutively until I realized what was happening. He was so adamant to get the touch screen display to work that he almost knocked me off my seat. It happened at the beginning of the flight—way too early to confront him and spend seven hours on a flight with a disgruntled passenger. I do not know what the big rush was. Like I mentioned before, it was a seven-hour flight, plenty of time for him to watch at least three movies. Luckily, it lasted less than five minutes when he finally settled on a movie, program, or whatever it was he wanted to desperately watch. I am thankful it was not one of those games where he needed to continuously tap the screen.

Just as my non-savvy in-flight fellow neighbor put his fingers down, I caught a glimpse of the lady sitting in the row before us doing the same to her touch screen. I thought, “It cannot be so hard to manage this device. What the heck is wrong with people?” While she continued smacking the screen, the passenger sitting in front of her was not as patient as I was. He kindly got up from his seat and let her know it was bothering him. He explained to her how to tap it lightly with her nail or finger to get it working. It did not seem so easy for her. It seemed to frustrate her because she ended up turning off her screen for a while. After a few minutes, she tried it again and TADA! She got the hang of it.

I Needed to Know How Hard it Was

I am not a TV fanatic and barely ever do I watch movies. But I was curious to see how difficult it was to tune in to the desired program, so I turned on my touchscreen display. And let me tell you that with a quick nail tap, just like the gentleman two rows ahead of us advised the young lady, she set it! No genuine science to it. It was simple. No need to push, shove or punch the darn thing. Just tap it lightly with your nail or finger, that’s it!

Consider Your Fellow Travelers

Therefore, ladies and gentlemen, please remember, they call it a “TOUCH SCREEN,” not jab your fingers into the display until you reach your front neighbors’ eye sockets. There is no need to knock off your in-flight fellow neighbor’s head, dabbing your clumsy fingers into that screen. A slight tap with your nail or the tip of your finger will do the trick. In fact, one of the capacitive stylus pens will do the trick. This way, you won’t have to touch the germ-filled screen with your bare fingers. There you go my friends, and you are welcome. Safe flying, my friends!

Originally published on https://travelerwows.com/ on November 18, 2019.

TravelIn flight EntertainmentTouch ScreenAirplanes

