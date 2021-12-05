Hiatal Hernia Pushed my Stomach to my Chest Cavity

Debbie Centeno

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xkOdj_0dEg4DFW00
Photography by Pixabay

I Was Away But Not Because I Wanted To

I’ve been away for about a month now. No writing, no reading, no interaction with anyone. Not that I have nothing to write about, on the contrary. I have so much to write about! First, my husband and I took a two-week vacation traveling through five countries in Europe. See, that alone is plenty to write about. It was amazing and the best trip we’ve done so far. But once we arrived home, illness struck me. It was not COVID or any disease I brought from abroad. It was something else building up as time went by.

The Not Such a Big Deal Diagnosis

In 2017, my physician discovered I had a small hiatal hernia. The discovery came about after going through several heartburn bouts, which were not common for me. Once discovered, my physician said to me, “since it’s small, let’s just watch it. In the meantime, try the Prilosec treatment for 14 days.” That’s what I did and worked just fine. Whenever I had the heartburn bouts, I’d do the 14-day Prilosec treatment and was well for a few months. I began doing it twice a year, then three times a year, until early 2021. My last Prilosec treatment in early February did not work. Mind you, these heartburn bouts were severe and included heavy vomiting. I would also experience rapid heartbeats — over 100 beats per minute. Therefore, when I visited the doctor after the Prilosec treatment failed, I let my physician know about the rapid heartbeats. Her response was, “let’s check your heart first, then we will check the hernia.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZcReJ_0dEg4DFW00
Photo by Vidal Balielo Jr. from Pexels

That sounded fine to me, so she referred me to the cardiologist. The cardiologist performed many tests, and all came back clear. No heart issues, great! But these tests take time. My appointments were as far as two months, so while I waited, my heartburn got worse. After my heart tests, they sent me for a CT scan of my gallbladder. It turned out I had gallbladder stones that needed surgical removal. However, this had already happened to me in the past and they magically disappeared before the operation took place. Therefore, I did not want the surgery this time. You know, just in case. My physician agreed and referred me to a gastroenterologist for an endoscopic procedure of the hiatal hernia. They booked me for January 28, 2022. With that taken care of, we proceeded to our well-deserved trip.

Unexpected Outcome

I am so grateful I had no heartburn episodes at all during our trip, even though we ate to our heart’s content and drank wine daily. It wasn’t until we arrived home that it all unraveled. We arrived on Tuesday, November 9th. All seemed well. The next day, I did all the laundry and sorted out the souvenirs. But on Thursday, things to a turn for the worst. After a healthy breakfast of English muffins, blueberries, yogurt, and coffee, I felt the effects. At first, I confused it with diarrhea since that’s what it felt like, so I took a couple of Imodium pills according to the instructions. That did not work but made it worse and I quickly realized it was the heartburn. I popped in two Tums, which most of the time helped. But there was no relief in sight. I followed with some Mylanta after a couple of hours, which made it worse. I couldn’t breathe, was vomiting, and was in so much pain, and ended up in the ER that afternoon.

“You need a esophagogastroduodenoscopy and surgery to return your stomach to its place.”

After several tests, they discovered that the hiatal hernia was now bigger than my stomach and had pushed the stomach to my chest cavity. They sent me home with instructions to see a gastroenterologist immediately. The next day, I called my primary care physician and was in her office that morning. She could get my gastroenterologist appointment pushed to the following Monday and gave me some instructions to follow until my Monday appointment. However, once at home, it did not cease. The pain was unbearable, and I threw up a dark ground coffee-looking thing which then I learned was blood. I called the gastroenterologist, and they told me to go back to the ER. More tests revealed coagulated blood surrounded my stomach lining. They released me that night after helping me ease the pain and vomiting.

On Monday at my gastroenterologist appointment, I was told that most likely I needed surgery to move my stomach back to its location. The surgeon was going to see me on Tuesday. During the surgeon’s appointment, he determined that the surgery had to be done immediately and scheduled it for Friday.

I Survived the Surgery

I am thankful the surgery went well and I’m on my way to recovery. I understand it’ll be a long one, but I’m sure I’ll get there.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
HealthEmergencyHiatal HerniaStomachSurgery

Comments / 2

Published by

My writing journey began as a way to cope with grief. I realized I enjoyed writing and began a blog, Debbie’s Reflection (https://debbiesreflection.com). I also enjoy traveling. Therefore, as a traveler, I began another blog, Traveler Wows (https://travelerwows.com), in which I share tips on places, landmarks, and reviews on airlines, hotels, and restaurants. Thank you for joining me on my writing journey.

Orlando, FL
296 followers

More from Debbie Centeno

Use of the In-Flight Entertainment Touch Screen Monitor without Jabbing Your In-Flight Neighbor's Eyes Out

Today I am going to educate the technology-challenged individuals on the use of the in-flight entertainment touchscreen monitor. Yes, believe it or not, there are many people who do not know how to use these advanced gadgets. Though some airlines have done away with these apparatus for the Bluetooth pairing option of watching programs through an app on your personal device, there are still others that have them, especially on international flights.

Read full story

Bordeaux: A 6-Hour Drive from Paris and What We Experienced

Bordeaux is a bustling city in the southwest of France. It is home to many vineyards and chateaus where the worldwide known Bordeaux wines come from. Bordeaux is quite popular among tourists. I was not expecting so many, especially during the slow season in late October. It is a beautiful city with its Gothic and Romanesque styles of architecture, many of which are recognized as UNESCO Heritage Site.

Read full story

The Current Effects of Evolution on Our Christmas Traditions

I received a video through my Facebook Messenger. The video is about a Christmas tradition in Puerto Rico. This tradition is a “parranda.” It brought many memories from when I was young. It was also very nostalgic for us — my husband included. We enjoyed the full 7-minute video and reminisced about that time in our lives.

Read full story
4 comments

Missing Our Loved Ones During the Holiday Season and How I Dealt with It

The holidays are here and while some celebrate with joy, others are feeling the emotions of loved ones no longer with them. As a grieving mother, I know the feeling. We do not dwell on our loss, it just happens. It is like a rollercoaster of emotions, with its ups and downs and never knowing when it will hit us. It is a constant reminder that our loved one is not here. This year is no exception with all the COVID-related deaths.

Read full story
2 comments

A Discovery that Changed My Life - CBD Helped Ease the Pain

I am a woman in my 50s who has never smoked or done any drugs. I was one of many that perceived marijuana as harmful and did not condone its use. The same goes for CBD Oil, which I thought was just as bad. It was not until a surgery that I had that changed my mind. And, if I can help someone else feel better while healing, then it’s worth it.

Read full story
Christmas, FL

A Christmas Miracle Right Before My Eyes

The holidays are fast approaching and for those of us who grieve the loss of a loved one it stirs up emotions. It has been my case for the past few days. A few years ago, I experienced a Christmas miracle, which I want to share with you.

Read full story

Small Business Owner's Mistake and the Simple Solution

As a self-employed accountant, I realized how many small business owners have no clue what they are doing. I am an accountant who ventured out into the world as an independent contractor about five years ago. Most of my clients are through word of mouth. Other than filing their taxes, I do their bookkeeping and some have astounded me. How has their business survived without a proper accounting method in place?

Read full story

An Ugly Plant but such a Delicious Fruit

A few years ago, my mother gave me a plant that she could no longer keep. It was growing too big and climbing up the walls of her apartment complex. I accepted the plant and brought it home. Mother potted it in a 12-inch green planter. It’s an ugly cactus-type plant with large limbs that look like tentacles that attach themselves to whatever is nearby. I placed the plant at the very back of our yard out of my sight.

Read full story
13 comments

Watching the Sun Rise Over the Ocean in Saint Agustine is Enjoying the Free Gifts Life has to Offer

Nature is the most beautiful and relaxing way to destress, and it is free! Too often, we take life for granted. Not everyone appreciates it. I used to be one of those people. When I got married, we rented an apartment in a condo at the beach in Puerto Rico. Back then, I did not think living on the beach was a big deal. Beautiful beaches, which are accessible from anywhere on the island, surround Puerto Rico. But other than to dip our feet in the water every few months, we did nothing else at the beach and we lived in that apartment for a year.

Read full story
Clermont, FL

Four Palates Gelato & Bakery – A Sweet Treat to Compensate For Your Dietary Efforts

“Life is short and unpredictable. Eat the dessert first! ~Helen Keller. Desserts, desserts, desserts!- photo by the author. I love desserts and enjoy trying new venue options. Other than donuts and ice cream parlors, what other dessert venues are there? Ask no more! We found the perfect spot for you in the Four Corners area. There’s a small local shop called Four Palates Gelato and Bakery on 16640 Cagan Crossings Blvd, in Clermont, Florida.

Read full story
Davenport, FL

Think Outside the Usual Burger Box with Adler's

Twitty Burger (caramelized pineapple, Applewood bacon, and American cheese)- photo by Adler's. With hamburgers, we are picky. We no longer eat McDonald's, Burger King, or Wendy’s hamburgers. They do not satisfy our cravings. There are plenty of places that serve hamburgers besides their specialties. But sometimes you just crave a specialty hamburger and not just the plain old BLT or Cheeseburgers sold in every other place. So, where did we eat hamburgers at?

Read full story
Orlando, FL

Mamak Asian Street Food - the Restaurant Does Not Speak for its Food

When away from home and hunger strikes, it is time to stop at a nearby restaurant to fulfill our needs. Often, we tend to eat at brand restaurants but when the waiting time is more than what we’re willing to wait, we opt for someplace different. This was the case with Mamak Asian Street Food.

Read full story
Clermont, FL

The New DonutNV Concept Needs to Change their Name

Some people aren't good at anything. Some people just really like donuts. ~ Lisa Graff" We enjoy trying out new restaurants. It is important to support the small business owners venturing into this difficult venue. But it is also important for these small business owners to begin their venture with top-quality food and service. Hence why I like to rate based solely on my experience.

Read full story
4 comments
Clermont, FL

Sr. Tequila Mexican Grill - You will never know when They'll get it Right

It's okay to treat yourself once in a while. I'm not going to stop eating Mexican food! ~ Jennifer Aniston. As my favorite type of food, I enjoy trying out different Mexican restaurants, especially when they are family-owned and operated. Today, we placed an order for delivery from Sr. Tequila’s Mexican Grill in 16745 Cagan Crossing Blvd in the Four Corners area of Clermont, FL 34714. I have mixed feelings about Sr. Tequila’s Mexican Grill. We have eaten at this restaurant a few times. It seems to me it’s a hit or miss with their foods and today was a miss.

Read full story
2 comments
Saint Augustine, FL

Culture, Taste, and Hospitality all Packed in La Cocina Mexican Restaurant

Mexican food is so full of color, life and music. It's like a piñata exploding in your mouth. ~ Kate McLennan. Mexican is my all-time favorite food. I don’t know anyone who does not like Mexican food. But, there are so many Mexican restaurants that it can be a daunting task to choose one. To add to the decision-making process, I'd prefer it to be authentic Mexican cuisine. When a recent occasion took us to St. Augustine, we crossed upon one of the best Mexican restaurants ever - La Cocina Mexican Restaurant.

Read full story
Clermont, FL

Searching for the Real Deal Fish & Chips

With English Food, particularly Fish & Chips, I recommend none other than The Friar Tuck at Cagan Crossings in the Four Corners area. The Friar Tuck first opened about four years ago in a smaller location at Cagan Crossings. They eventually outgrew it and moved to a larger space in the same community. It is a family-owned and operated restaurant that serves home-style English food. The Friar Tuck hosts various events on a monthly basis, has local entertainers, and a full bar.

Read full story
2 comments
Orlando, FL

Charley's Steak House is Great to the Bone

Want to indulge in a mouthwatering open-pit flame-grilled steak? Then Charley’s Steak House is the place for you. According to Charley's Steak House's website, they serve Midwest grain-fed USDA prime and choice beef, which is aged 4 to 6 weeks. They cut the meat daily and season it for 30 hours before hitting the grill. They grill it over an open pit to your cooked preference. A birthday celebration had us, a party of 5, book a reservation at this famous restaurant. Here is my account and thoughts on Charley’s Steak House.

Read full story
Orlando, FL

The Local Mom & Pop Shops Have Just as Much as the Big Box Guys

When you shop small, you are backing the small businesses that strengthen and diversify our communities, ~ Elizabeth Rutledge. Shops and malls are opening again but not many survived the COVID-19 chaos. Many of us opted to do our shopping online which helped both, the consumer and supplier, stay afloat during these difficult times. But now that the brick-and-mortar shops are opening, let’s not forget the small mom-and-pop shops.

Read full story
Clermont, FL

Sarah's Greek Cuisine - The Bold Greek Taste that will Transport You to the Mediterranean

Greek cuisine- photo by Kaboompics .com from Pexels. At Sarah’s Greek Cuisine it is all about family. Their small but authentic Greek restaurant is a welcoming place for people to gather and enjoy the restaurant's Greek recipes. Their Mediterranean flavors will surely captivate your heart, eventually becoming your favorite Greek restaurant as it did for me. It is family-owned and operated in Cagan’s Crossing at the Four Corners area in Clermont. The best part of all is the owners and staff are the nicest people around.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy