Small Business Owner's Mistake and the Simple Solution

Debbie Centeno

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NyvdX_0dAhWXcq00
Photo by Olya Kobruseva from Pexels

Small Business Mistake that Cost You $

As a self-employed accountant, I realized how many small business owners have no clue what they are doing. I am an accountant who ventured out into the world as an independent contractor about five years ago. Most of my clients are through word of mouth. Other than filing their taxes, I do their bookkeeping and some have astounded me. How has their business survived without a proper accounting method in place?

One question I get asked a lot is, “why do I pay so much taxes and yet do not have enough money to pay myself?”

Some of the biggest mistakes I see from self-employed individuals are never reconciling their accounts, use of a personal account for business expenses, use of a business account for personal expenses, no proper mark-up on products sold, not paying themselves, not paying self-employment taxes, failing to invoice for months, and failing to apply incoming payments to open invoices. How do they survive or how does their business succeed? It doesn’t. They don’t have a clear picture of what their earnings are vs expenses incurred.

Their Technique did not Work

A couple, Larry and Hannah, who runs a custom-cabinet shop, recently solicited my services. They have been in business for the past 3 years and claim it has been great for them since they are profiting over $300,000+ per year. But could not understand why they did not have a positive cash flow to pay their vendors on time, let alone pay themselves.

“Let me look at your books. What accounting system are you using?” I asked.

“We use Excel to post our income,” Larry said.

“And your expenses, I suppose,” I responded.

“No, we keep the receipts in an envelope. We file them by month,” Larry responded.

“How did you come up with a $300,000+ profit per year if you use Excel for income and file your expense receipts?” I asked.

“Because Excel allows us to add our income and gives us a total,” he responded.

“Do you subtract your expenses from the income?” I asked.

“There has been little. We only purchase wood for the cabinets,” he responded.

“You don’t purchase nails, glue, paint, sandpaper, etc? Do you not use electricity, equipment, supplies? Do you not account for your time spent working on them? Your wife’s time in the office? Office supplies, woodshop supplies, rent, etc?” I asked.

I continued to list all the things that need to be taken into consideration to get the finished product. Larry and Hannah just stared at me with a clueless look on their face. They realized what a huge mistake they made skimping on paying a person to do their books.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mr6G4_0dAhWXcq00
Photo by Brett Sayles from Pexels

A Bookkeeper’s Nightmare

Once I worked on their accounts, it was a pure nightmare. Three years of business. For starters, they never reconciled their accounts. It was a mess. They were even paying more taxes than they had to because they never wrote off their expenses! At their request, I set their account up since the beginning of their business endeavor three years ago. It turns out; they did not have a $300,000+ profit as they claimed. They actually had losses! To top it off, their markup was that of 2%. Sure, they had plenty of clients, but their profit was actually a negative balance.

There is a Solution

Their case is just one I’ve seen like this. What I have noticed is that small businesses consider a lot of things for their business except for a bookkeeping system. And that is where a business can go wrong. Bookkeeping is not an expense you should put on the back burner. It should be one of the primary things to budget for. The cost of keeping your books balanced is one of major importance in a business -big or small. It is not even that expensive to have someone keep your books on a monthly basis depending on what your needs are.

My advice to small business owners is to always make sure you hire a reputable bookkeeping company to keep your business books. It’s a matter of working smart, not harder.

Originally published at https://travelerwows.medium.com on November 30, 2021

{Don't miss out on new articles. Subscribe to Newsbreak now!}

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
FinanceBookkeepingSmall BusinessFinancial AdviceFamily Businesses

Comments / 0

Published by

My writing journey began as a way to cope with grief. I realized I enjoyed writing and began a blog, Debbie’s Reflection (https://debbiesreflection.com). I also enjoy traveling. Therefore, as a traveler, I began another blog, Traveler Wows (https://travelerwows.com), in which I share tips on places, landmarks, and reviews on airlines, hotels, and restaurants. Thank you for joining me on my writing journey.

Orlando, FL
191 followers

More from Debbie Centeno

Hiatal Hernia Pushed my Stomach to my Chest Cavity

I’ve been away for about a month now. No writing, no reading, no interaction with anyone. Not that I have nothing to write about, on the contrary. I have so much to write about! First, my husband and I took a two-week vacation traveling through five countries in Europe. See, that alone is plenty to write about. It was amazing and the best trip we’ve done so far. But once we arrived home, illness struck me. It was not COVID or any disease I brought from abroad. It was something else building up as time went by.

Read full story
2 comments

Missing Our Loved Ones During the Holiday Season and How I Dealt with It

The holidays are here and while some celebrate with joy, others are feeling the emotions of loved ones no longer with them. As a grieving mother, I know the feeling. We do not dwell on our loss, it just happens. It is like a rollercoaster of emotions, with its ups and downs and never knowing when it will hit us. It is a constant reminder that our loved one is not here. This year is no exception with all the COVID-related deaths.

Read full story

A Discovery that Changed My Life - CBD Helped Ease the Pain

I am a woman in my 50s who has never smoked or done any drugs. I was one of many that perceived marijuana as harmful and did not condone its use. The same goes for CBD Oil, which I thought was just as bad. It was not until a surgery that I had that changed my mind. And, if I can help someone else feel better while healing, then it’s worth it.

Read full story
Christmas, FL

A Christmas Miracle Right Before My Eyes

The holidays are fast approaching and for those of us who grieve the loss of a loved one it stirs up emotions. It has been my case for the past few days. A few years ago, I experienced a Christmas miracle, which I want to share with you.

Read full story

An Ugly Plant but such a Delicious Fruit

A few years ago, my mother gave me a plant that she could no longer keep. It was growing too big and climbing up the walls of her apartment complex. I accepted the plant and brought it home. Mother potted it in a 12-inch green planter. It’s an ugly cactus-type plant with large limbs that look like tentacles that attach themselves to whatever is nearby. I placed the plant at the very back of our yard out of my sight.

Read full story
13 comments

Watching the Sun Rise Over the Ocean in Saint Agustine is Enjoying the Free Gifts Life has to Offer

Nature is the most beautiful and relaxing way to destress, and it is free! Too often, we take life for granted. Not everyone appreciates it. I used to be one of those people. When I got married, we rented an apartment in a condo at the beach in Puerto Rico. Back then, I did not think living on the beach was a big deal. Beautiful beaches, which are accessible from anywhere on the island, surround Puerto Rico. But other than to dip our feet in the water every few months, we did nothing else at the beach and we lived in that apartment for a year.

Read full story
Clermont, FL

Four Palates Gelato & Bakery – A Sweet Treat to Compensate For Your Dietary Efforts

“Life is short and unpredictable. Eat the dessert first! ~Helen Keller. Desserts, desserts, desserts!- photo by the author. I love desserts and enjoy trying new venue options. Other than donuts and ice cream parlors, what other dessert venues are there? Ask no more! We found the perfect spot for you in the Four Corners area. There’s a small local shop called Four Palates Gelato and Bakery on 16640 Cagan Crossings Blvd, in Clermont, Florida.

Read full story
Davenport, FL

Think Outside the Usual Burger Box with Adler's

Twitty Burger (caramelized pineapple, Applewood bacon, and American cheese)- photo by Adler's. With hamburgers, we are picky. We no longer eat McDonald's, Burger King, or Wendy’s hamburgers. They do not satisfy our cravings. There are plenty of places that serve hamburgers besides their specialties. But sometimes you just crave a specialty hamburger and not just the plain old BLT or Cheeseburgers sold in every other place. So, where did we eat hamburgers at?

Read full story
Orlando, FL

Mamak Asian Street Food - the Restaurant Does Not Speak for its Food

When away from home and hunger strikes, it is time to stop at a nearby restaurant to fulfill our needs. Often, we tend to eat at brand restaurants but when the waiting time is more than what we’re willing to wait, we opt for someplace different. This was the case with Mamak Asian Street Food.

Read full story
Clermont, FL

The New DonutNV Concept Needs to Change their Name

Some people aren't good at anything. Some people just really like donuts. ~ Lisa Graff" We enjoy trying out new restaurants. It is important to support the small business owners venturing into this difficult venue. But it is also important for these small business owners to begin their venture with top-quality food and service. Hence why I like to rate based solely on my experience.

Read full story
4 comments
Clermont, FL

Sr. Tequila Mexican Grill - You will never know when They'll get it Right

It's okay to treat yourself once in a while. I'm not going to stop eating Mexican food! ~ Jennifer Aniston. As my favorite type of food, I enjoy trying out different Mexican restaurants, especially when they are family-owned and operated. Today, we placed an order for delivery from Sr. Tequila’s Mexican Grill in 16745 Cagan Crossing Blvd in the Four Corners area of Clermont, FL 34714. I have mixed feelings about Sr. Tequila’s Mexican Grill. We have eaten at this restaurant a few times. It seems to me it’s a hit or miss with their foods and today was a miss.

Read full story
2 comments
Saint Augustine, FL

Culture, Taste, and Hospitality all Packed in La Cocina Mexican Restaurant

Mexican food is so full of color, life and music. It's like a piñata exploding in your mouth. ~ Kate McLennan. Mexican is my all-time favorite food. I don’t know anyone who does not like Mexican food. But, there are so many Mexican restaurants that it can be a daunting task to choose one. To add to the decision-making process, I'd prefer it to be authentic Mexican cuisine. When a recent occasion took us to St. Augustine, we crossed upon one of the best Mexican restaurants ever - La Cocina Mexican Restaurant.

Read full story
Clermont, FL

Searching for the Real Deal Fish & Chips

With English Food, particularly Fish & Chips, I recommend none other than The Friar Tuck at Cagan Crossings in the Four Corners area. The Friar Tuck first opened about four years ago in a smaller location at Cagan Crossings. They eventually outgrew it and moved to a larger space in the same community. It is a family-owned and operated restaurant that serves home-style English food. The Friar Tuck hosts various events on a monthly basis, has local entertainers, and a full bar.

Read full story
2 comments
Orlando, FL

Charley's Steak House is Great to the Bone

Want to indulge in a mouthwatering open-pit flame-grilled steak? Then Charley’s Steak House is the place for you. According to Charley's Steak House's website, they serve Midwest grain-fed USDA prime and choice beef, which is aged 4 to 6 weeks. They cut the meat daily and season it for 30 hours before hitting the grill. They grill it over an open pit to your cooked preference. A birthday celebration had us, a party of 5, book a reservation at this famous restaurant. Here is my account and thoughts on Charley’s Steak House.

Read full story
Orlando, FL

The Local Mom & Pop Shops Have Just as Much as the Big Box Guys

When you shop small, you are backing the small businesses that strengthen and diversify our communities, ~ Elizabeth Rutledge. Shops and malls are opening again but not many survived the COVID-19 chaos. Many of us opted to do our shopping online which helped both, the consumer and supplier, stay afloat during these difficult times. But now that the brick-and-mortar shops are opening, let’s not forget the small mom-and-pop shops.

Read full story
Clermont, FL

Sarah's Greek Cuisine - The Bold Greek Taste that will Transport You to the Mediterranean

Greek cuisine- photo by Kaboompics .com from Pexels. At Sarah’s Greek Cuisine it is all about family. Their small but authentic Greek restaurant is a welcoming place for people to gather and enjoy the restaurant's Greek recipes. Their Mediterranean flavors will surely captivate your heart, eventually becoming your favorite Greek restaurant as it did for me. It is family-owned and operated in Cagan’s Crossing at the Four Corners area in Clermont. The best part of all is the owners and staff are the nicest people around.

Read full story
Florida State

The Oldest Restaurant in Florida

Columbia Restaurant in Celebration, Florida, is a Spanish restaurant founded by a Cuban immigrant in 1905. According to their website, it is the largest Spanish restaurant in the world and the oldest in Florida, with the first one opened in Tampa’s Ybor City. They currently have restaurants in Tampa, Sarasota, Clearwater, Saint Augustine, and Orlando (Celebration).

Read full story
3 comments
Orlando, FL

Eating at Don Julio Mexican Kitchen and Tequila Bar – A Whole New Experience

We enjoy trying out different restaurants and while we did not go out to eat during 2020 because of COVID; we did a lot of Uber Eats. However, returning to our occasional family treat at a different restaurant, we ventured out to Don Julio Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar at 9776 Eagle Creek Center Blvd in Orlando, FL. Don Julio Mexican Kitchen has been around since 2014 but this specific location opened in 2019.

Read full story
Georgia State

The Peaceful Life You are Missing in the Small Town of Crawford

“Keep traveling even if you don’t know where the road will end.” ~ Laylah Gifty Akita. We recently traveled within the United States to the small town of Crawford, Georgia, in Oglethorpe county. The county was founded in 1793. According to the 2019 census, Crawford’s population is about 832. We needed a weekend to just enjoy each other and nature. Our long-time friends opened their doors for us to stay with them. They have a beautiful two-story historic house in the downtown area, which served as a bed-and-breakfast at one time.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy