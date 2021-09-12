Clermont, FL

The New DonutNV Concept Needs to Change their Name

Debbie Centeno

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14X2M4_0btnuUyY00
DonutNV- photo by the author
Some people aren't good at anything. Some people just really like donuts. ~ Lisa Graff"

New Donut Concept

We enjoy trying out new restaurants. It is important to support the small business owners venturing into this difficult venue. But it is also important for these small business owners to begin their venture with top-quality food and service. Hence why I like to rate based solely on my experience.

A new eating venue caught my eye, DonutNV, in my neighborhood. DonutNV recently opened a location at 612 Cagan View Road in Clermont, Florida. It is a new concept stemming from a food truck and recently branching out into physical locations around the nation. They are available for event booking, catering, and franchising too.

What is DonutNV?

According to their website, DonutNV’s goal is to become a branded name with their mini donuts. DonutNV sells freshly made mini donuts of about 1 to 1.5 inches in diameter sprinkled with a variety of toppings available. Their toppings include Choco Choco Chip, Powdered Sugar, Cinnamon Sugar, Glazed, Lucky Charms, Fruity Pebbles, Rainbow Sprinkles, Strawberry Shortcake, Cotton Candy, Dirt N’ Worms, Oreo, Chocolate Caramel, Sugar and Jelly, Caramel Glazed, Maple Bacon, Chocolate Sprinkles, French Toast, S’mores, Cinnamon Rolls, Pumpkin Pie, and Caramel Apple. They also have bagels, coffee, beverages, cookies, sandwiches, freshly squeezed juices, and even DonutNV merchandise.

Our First Try

We have a nearby Dunkin Donuts less than a mile away, almost across the street from DonutNV, and Krispy Kreme is about 12 miles. Therefore, we had to try these freshly made donuts. Our order included mini bags of three donuts each. We ordered a mini bag of Choco Choco Chip, Powdered Sugar, Cinnamon Sugar, glazed, and a few Chocolate Chip cookies. For whatever reason, instead of three donuts, we received four in each bag. The mini donuts were not appealing to the eye, and the toppings did not make it any better. The donuts were not thoroughly cooked. We could not fully enjoy them. They were not edible, therefore were dumped into the trash bin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04wA7m_0btnuUyY00
Choco Choco Chip Mini Donuts- photo by the author

Besides the donuts, we ordered a few cookies. Our order was for four chocolate chip cookies but received three chocolate chip ones and two M&M ones. It was either a mistake or they probably ran out of chocolate chip cookies and compensated us with two of the M&M ones—acceptable strategy- although other venues call to let us know they are running low. It gave us the opportunity to try both. However, we ran into the same problem we had with the donuts. They, too, were on the raw side and not edible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VzNTt_0btnuUyY00
Chocolate Chip and M&M Cookies- photo by the author

Is it Affordable?

DonutNV’s prices are variable. The mini donuts were priced at only $2.49 per bag of three. We got four per bag so I'm not sure if it was a mistake or intentional. The cookies were more expensive at $1.99 each, however, they are large. I can’t speak for the other items because we haven’t tried them.

My Thoughts

It is unfortunate, but nothing purchased at DonutNV deserved a positive rating. Based on our experience, I feel they have a long way to go. They have other options available which I cannot recommend since we have not tried them yet. Eventually, we will give DonutNV another shot and try some of their other items. However, I feel if your main concept is donuts and those are not good, the probability of anything else being better is low. But that should not stop you from trying them. If you have or if you do, let us know what you think. I hope your experience is better than ours.

My writing journey began as a way to cope with grief. I realized I enjoyed writing and began a blog, Debbie’s Reflection (https://debbiesreflection.com). I also enjoy traveling. Therefore, as a traveler, I began another blog, Traveler Wows (https://travelerwows.com), in which I share tips on places, landmarks, and reviews on airlines, hotels, and restaurants. Thank you for joining me on my writing journey.

