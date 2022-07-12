What Is Ownership Economy (and Why It Matters)

Shubham Dhage/Unsplash

We live in a world where things have become digital and intangible. We have digital business cards , cryptocurrency and online banking. Even our music and movies exist in the cloud. So it's no surprise that the way we think about ownership is changing, too.

We're moving from a system where users don't own any part of the content they create to one where contributing to a platform results in some degree of ownership of the platform and its outcomes.

In this post, we'll explore the concept of the ownership economy in greater detail. And look at the implications of it in a modern system where digital assets are becoming increasingly important.

What is the ownership economy?

The ownership economy refers to a system in which users own a portion of the content or platform that they contribute to.

In the traditional model, users are merely consumers of content. They don't own any part of it, and they can only consume what others have created.

In the ownership economy, users can own a stake in the content or platform. And they can generate value from it by contributing to it.

This could take the form of equity in a company, tokens on a blockchain, or some other form of a digital asset.

The ownership economy is built on the premise that users should be rewarded for their contributions. And that they should have a say in how the platform is governed.

Why does the ownership economy matter?

The ownership economy matters because it gives users a reason to contribute to a platform.

In the past, and even today, many so-called users create content and other forms of value for companies but they see little to no benefit from it. For example, many lecturers and academics work hard to create scientific articles and get them published.

However, they do not earn any royalties or make any money from these articles. And furthermore, students and other people who need such information pay exorbitant prices to access them. The main beneficiary in such a system is the publisher, not the creator.

Another example is when people leave reviews on websites for restaurants, movies, hotels, and other experiences. Such reviews provide tremendous value but creators of such content do not benefit from the ad revenue and other benefits that come from this.

In an ownership economy, on the other hand, users are motivated to contribute because they can own a stake in the platform. And they can earn royalties from their contributions.

Users are rewarded and this provides an incentive for them to keep contributing to the platform. It also gives them a say in how the platform is governed.

Some examples of ownership economy in action are:

Employees getting stock options

Users who own social networks or financial markets they're a part of

Artists who have greater ownership and rights for their artwork through NFTs and collectives

And so on. However, for the most part, the ownership economy is based on blockchain technology with tokens rather than equity being the foundation for such a movement.

Why you should know about the ownership economy

If you're involved in the creation or distribution of digital content, then it's important to be aware of the ownership economy.

This is because the ownership economy is a way to fairly reward users for their contributions. And it gives them a say in how the platform is governed.

The ownership economy also provides an incentive for users to keep contributing to the platform. And it helps to ensure that the platform is sustainable in the long term.

If you're not involved in the creation or distribution of digital content, then it's still important to be aware of the ownership economy.

This is because the ownership economy is a growing trend. And it's likely that more and more platforms will adopt this model in the future.

For businesses, it is important to be aware of this approach and to find ways to incorporate it into their functioning. The main reason is to build loyalty from customers who help the business gain profits and thrive.

They can do this by offering loyalty points in exchange for reviews , content, or referrals. And to give customers a say in how you create products and offer services through feedback. Such steps are not the same as developing an economy ownership system based on the blockchain, but it embraces the idea of involving user-creators.

It's important to keep an eye open for trends and changes as technology advances. By staying in the know, you create the best chance of being part of the future, rather than being disrupted by it.

Conclusion

The ownership economy is a system in which users own a portion of the content or platform that they contribute to. It is built on the premise that users should be rewarded for their contributions, even when it seems small.

With a rise in demand for fairer business practices as well as technology that enables this, it's critical to be aware of this modern way of ownership and to leverage it whenever possible.