Yakima Valley Provides a Realistic Backdrop for Several Movies

Which Movie Received an Honorary Award at the 1967 Oscars?

Yakima's rolling hills, meandering rivers, and fertile farmland make it an attractive choice for moviemakers. Over the years our valley has been the backdrop for an array of genres including Western, Drama, Comedy, Documentary and Action.

My first date with my future husband included a motorcycle ride through the Oak Creek Wildlife Area in the mountains west of Yakima where the 1959 Western, The Hanging Tree was filmed. Of course, we watched the movie later pointing out the recognizable landmarks and imagining stars like Gary Cooper, Maria Schell, and George C. Scott hanging out in our town. The film represented the first cinematic appearance for George C. Scott.

Here are just a few examples of movies filmed in Yakima Valley during the 1940s to 1960s. The region's beautiful scenery and rugged terrain made it a popular location for Western movies during this period.

  • "The Outlaw" (1943) - This Western movie was directed by Howard Hughes and starred Jane Russell and Jack Buetel. Several scenes were filmed in Yakima Valley, including the opening sequence.
  • "Red River" (1948) - This classic Western movie directed by Howard Hawks starred John Wayne and Montgomery Clift. The film's climax was shot on the banks of the Yakima River.
  • "The Big Sky" (1952) - This Western adventure movie directed by Howard Hawks and starred Kirk Douglas and Dewey Martin. Several scenes were filmed in Yakima Valley.
  • "Shane" (1953) - This classic Western movie directed by George Stevens starred Alan Ladd and Jean Arthur. Some scenes were filmed in Yakima Valley.
  • "The Far Country" (1954) - This Western movie directed by Anthony Mann starred James Stewart and Ruth Roman. Some scenes were filmed in Yakima Valley.
  • "Gunfight at the O.K. Corral" (1957) - This Western movie directed by John Sturges starred Burt Lancaster and Kirk Douglas. The film's opening sequence was filmed in Yakima Valley.
  • "North to Alaska" (1960) - This Western comedy movie directed by Henry Hathaway starred John Wayne and Stewart Granger. Some scenes were filmed in Yakima Valley.

In more recent years the movies filmed in Yakima Valley include:

  • "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken" (1991) - This is a biographical drama film about a young girl who runs away from home to join a traveling circus in the 1930s. Parts of the movie were filmed in Yakima Valley.
  • "The River Wild" (1994) - This is a thriller film about a family who go on a rafting trip in Montana, but encounter dangerous rapids and criminals. The movie was partially filmed on the Yakima River.
  • "Phoebe in Wonderland" (2008) - This is a drama film about a young girl who struggles with Tourette's syndrome and finds solace in her school's drama program. The movie was partially filmed in Yakima.
  • "Winning Favor" (2012) - This is a romantic comedy film about a struggling actor who is mistaken for a hitman and hired to kill a wealthy businessman. The movie was filmed entirely in Yakima Valley.
  • "10 Things I Hate About Life" (2014) - This is a romantic comedy film about two young people who meet and fall in love while struggling with the difficulties of life. Parts of the movie were filmed in Yakima Valley.

Do you know which movie received an Honorary Award at the Oscars in 1967?

I recommend watching some of the movies on the list and see if you can recognize the areas.

