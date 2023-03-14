March 13th - Today is National Napping Day

Time to get your snore on

If you're feeling the nudge to nod off today, you are not alone.

On this day after the return of daylight saving time, if you listen carefully this afternoon you might hear a collective snore across 17 states partaking in National Napping Day. The states with enacted legislation or resolutions include Alabama, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Maine, Minnesota, Montana, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

National Napping Day was created in 1999 by a Boston University professor and his wife. William Anthony Ph.D. and his wife Camille Anthony created this holiday to spread awareness on the importance of getting enough sleep and its benefits.

Does anyone else wonder if they just wanted to justify taking a nap?

Just saying.

In my home, with or without the aid of daylight savings, naps are sacred. Seven days a week, just after lunch, my husband and our dog, retire to their official napping spot in the basement. During this time I cannot even coach the dog into taking a walk with me. Treats will get him upstairs but he promptly returns to the nap.

Is it good or bad to nap?

According to The Sleep Foundation, there are many benefits to napping. The Sleep Foundation is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to improving public health and safety through public understanding of sleep and sleep disorders.

Here are just a few of the benefits:

Helps to counteract daytime drowsiness Boosts work performance Lowers risk of cardiovascular problems Lowers stress Lowers risk of a rupture of the aneurysm

So go ahead, indulge in National Napping Day.

