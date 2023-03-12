Having a Pet in Your Dating Profile Increases your Chances of Match

Some shelters are writing pet profiles to find homes

Cooper's dating profile picture Photo by author

Come on. I know I’m not the only one who thinks about what their pet’s dating profile would say.

Or am I?

If my dog Cooper had a dating profile it would read—

Chill, Dapper, Dog, Looking to Share Treats and Naps with Perfect Match

About Me:

My name’s Cooper! I’m a proud adopted shelter dog, an avid toy collector, and, if you ask my owners, I have a mysterious former life. But hey, no use looking back at your tail. Right?

What you need to know —

Compassion

I’ll be brave and say, “I’m the sensitive type.” If you’re hurting, I’m there for you. My owners, Sandy and Sweetie, say they fell in love with me when I leaned on them at the shelter. That’s my thing, I lean on people. It’s even better than letting them pat you on the head. Leaning is the best way to say, I’m here if you need me. I guess if I’d been a girl they would have named me Eileen.

Toys

Cooper, napping with his new favorite toy. Photo by author

I’ve been accused of not sharing my toys with others. Okay, guilty as charged. But I’m looking forward to showing off my collection if you’re the tail-wagger I’m dreaming of. Sandy and Sweetie hunt for the best plush toys every week at places they refer to as yard sales. I have to say they bring back a lot of worthless crap as well, sometimes walking by the finest stuffed menagerie you ever saw. Once there was a bear, bigger than me, sitting in a chair. I barked, pointing the best I could as they walked by. Honestly, I think they need glasses. Oh, that reminds me, one thing you should know about my collection is that they have no eyes. That’s my job. You’ll need to bring your own toys if you want to enjoy deconstructing them.

Sky Raisins

I have a love/hate relationship with flies. They drive me crazy, buzzing around my face or food bowl. Yet, the joy I get soaring like a stealth bomber, landing that satisfying crunch. It’s worth getting yelled at by Sweetie when I come too close to one of her antique lamps.

Meal Times

Breakfast 7:00 AM SHARP

Dinner 5:00 PM Sharp

Sorry, this is a deal breaker.

People Food

You will have to supply your own people-food snacks. My owners are stingy, sharing flea-sized morsels on rare occasions. If your situation is better, please feel free to bring meat of any type.

Naps & Bedtime

My motto is simply: Never miss an opportunity to nap. This is one art, Sweetie needs some lessons on. I’ve tried to tell her. I guess being a good model is the best I can do. I don’t want to upset her since she knows how to spoil a good nap with that evil vacuum.

Balls, Frisbees, Sticks

I’ll go get a ball, frisbee, or stick and bring it back to you — once. After that, go get it yourself. I mean, really? If you want more action from me, throw something good, like meat.

Music

Music is my jam. Jazz or worship music are top choices. Check out my music videos on Youtube. I apologize for the human interference.

Furniture

I wouldn’t trade my owners for the coziest couch in the world. My biggest complaint is that they get seriously upset when I sit on a chair or sofa. I just don’t get it. They sit on chairs and sofas, why shouldn’t I?

Time-outs

Occasionally I break the rules like getting on the sofa when they’re gone or not looking. When caught, the worst that happens is a time-out. That means being sent to the bathroom for a brief visit behind a closed door. They think my sense of time is off and that I don’t realize they let me out within a minute or two. I always look like I’ve been tortured, for their satisfaction. Truthfully, I doubt it’s going to keep me off the sofa.

Other interests

Trips to the hardware store, motel stays, and yes, the cliche “long walks on the beach.

I hope you enjoyed Cooper's profile. I did find some fun sites with shelter pet profiles looking for homes.

This animal rescue is writing hilariously detailed Tinder profiles for its dogs

And here's a story suggesting you use our pet's photo in your own dating profile to make you more attractive.

