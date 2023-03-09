Signs of Spring - Local Estate and Yard Sales Popping Up

Photo by HISdesign from Pixabay

I'll venture to say, for some people, like me, "junking" is an addiction. While others look for signs of blossoms, birds, and buzzing bees, we eagerly await the budding signs of yard, garage, and estate sales.

Come Spring we resemble those lined up outside the local bar on a Monday morning after it's Sunday closure. Like gamblers dreaming of a big win, we stand in long lines waiting for doors to open in hopes of finding our next favorite thing.

Will I find an antique oil painting or an old Buddy L truck? Who knows. That's the fun of it. Maybe I'll find the dresser pull that will complete my set of four.

You never know.

Spring is near, officially scheduled for March 20th. Last week there were only four sales listed. I almost stayed home but alas, the addiction kicked in and I ventured out. As it turned out, I'm glad I did. I scored four vintage designer hats, two antique books, and a couple of prizes for our church youth group. Not a huge win but it was more than enough to sate my junk appetite.

My husband and I have been trolling estate and yard sales for over three decades ever since we were broke college students. Junking became our dating routine. It was our version of "Breakfast at Tiffany's."

Our cherished memories are not of buying diamonds. Instead, we reminisce about the time I bought the jacket I'm still wearing for a quarter or when we found our Victrola that plays our song, "You are my Sunshine."

Junking is a lifestyle understood by those who partake. Members of this club greet each other with-- "Hey how's it going? Have you found anything good lately?"

Soon Spring will be in full bloom. The trees will blossom, the birds will sing and signs for estate, garage, and yard sales will pop up like shrew moles on the west coast.

The junkers are hungry after a long winter ready to gather whatever you've grown tired of. If you are planning on having a sale here are some tips to help you get ready.

10 Tips for a Successful Garage Sale

And here's another good article on Picking the Right Day and Time for a Yard Sale.

Here's to your next great find!

