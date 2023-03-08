Every Man is Sociable Until a Cow Invades his Garden

Gear up for St. Patrick’s Day with the best Irish Sayings

My maiden name is McFarland, a strong Scotch/Irish name, I’m quite proud of. In our house, being a McFarland came with many endearing but potentially dangerous characteristics.

McFarlands love big. If you are loved by one of us, you’ll know it. Passivity is not our nature.

McFarlands can have a short fuse and grudges live long lives. If you piss us off, you’ll know it.

McFarlands have been known to enjoy a drink or two, depending on the size of the mug and the times we top it off. We love to celebrate each blessing. We raise a glass for your new baby, a promotion, good news, or simply because we can.

Just remember not to piss us off when alcohol is added to the mix.

McFarland History, Family Crest & Coats of Arms

Lucky for me, 30 years sober, I’ve learned that even without the aid of booze, the big, loving, passionate character of the McFarlands remains. The smiling eyes of the Irish are fueled by the heart, not alcohol.

The hearty, big-heart of the Irish, is easily found in their infamous sayings and proverbs.

May you be at the gates of heaven an hour before the devil knows you’re dead!

May you live as long as you want, and never want as long as you live.

Here’s to a long life and a merry one. A quick death and an easy one. A pretty girl and an honest one. A cold pint and another one!

May you have the hindsight to know where you’ve been, the foresight to know where you are going, and the insight to know when you have gone too far.

May you live to be 100 years, with one extra year to repent.

Tis better to spend money like there’s no tomorrow than to spend tonight like there’s no money!

Here’s to eyes in your heads and none in your spuds.

May the enemies of Ireland never eat bread nor drink whisky, but be tormented with itching without benefit of scratching.

May the grass grow long on the road to Hell for want of use.

Top 50 Irish proverbs and sayings you should know for St. Patrick's Day

March 17th or whenever raise a glass filled with your liking.

Erin Go Bragh - ( Meaning "Ireland forever" in Gaelic).

