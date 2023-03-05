Today is National Son's Day You have permission to brag

Photo by author (with permission - sort of)

Okay, fellow parents, today's the day we're granted permission to hold our friends and willing strangers captive while we tell tales of our sons. Drag out the wallet photos or scroll through your phones and share the joy of your boy.

I chose this picture of Jay with his lovely wife, Jill, because they’re inseparable. I think that’s wonderful. Knowing my son is a good husband and that he is in a loving relationship is not something I take for granted.

Jay and his wife, Jill, live in Gilbert, Arizona, close to her mom. Knowing he treats his mother-in-law with respect and kindness, blesses my heart. I live 19 hours and 59 minutes away, or 1,294.7 miles.

Even with the distance, Jay finds ways to let me know he cares, like frequent texts and regular phone calls and we take turns flying for visits. Isn't this what every mother wants? A son who is faithful, loyal, and kind.

Jay has always loved people. As a toddler he'd say hello to anyone in his path, letting them know what was in our grocery cart and asking what was in theirs. A typical conversation might be:

My son: Hi. I'm Jay. We have beer and Cocoa Puffs. What do you have? Ice cream?

Like many parents, there was a season I worried my son's life would be doomed by bad choices. Many prayers were sent on his behalf. A friend tired of my obsessive worrying, recommended I make a "God can." If you've never heard of this, it's a great practice. You just cut a slit in the lid of a can and every time you catch yourself obsessing over something you write it on a scrap of paper and put it in the can, saying, "I can't but God can."

Not wanting a coffee can sitting in my living room, I chose a God vase instead. One day, my son found the hundreds of scraps of paper with his name in the vase. He asked if I was doing some kind of voodoo on him. We laughed. Had I known what a wonderful man he would become, I could have slept much better back then.

I love his sense of humor. He somehow can make me laugh even when the occasion does not call for it. His humor is never mean-spirited, and I've never heard him bad-mouth anyone.

To me, my son is the dream all moms pray for. A man with good character who loves and is loved.

Follow me and share stories of your boys in the comments.

National Sons Day 2023 - History and significance

Disclaimer: This article is only for entertainment and informational purposes. It is not intended to provide legal or medical advice. For more information, follow the linked references.

Please follow me here on NewsBreak and download the NewsBreak App to read more! I'd love to read your comments and please share this article on social media and with family and friends if you'd like.