Is Dog Really Man's Best Friend? My dog ratted me out

I’m beginning to doubt the man’s best friend theory.

Here’s what led up to my concern.

This morning I applied the Henna solution that keeps my hair red. If you’ve never used this, just imagine slopping a bucket of baby food spinach on your hair. Cooper, the suspect, is sound asleep in front of his favorite heat duct. As usual, I place the clear plastic cap on my head, yell to Alexa to set a 20-minute timer, and warn hubby I need him to stay close in case someone answers the door. It’s our routine. We all know our parts.

To understand why hubby is asked to stand guard I need to explain my house. We have an antique house with the most wonderful leaded glass windows that I refuse to cover with drapes. We just make sure to not run around naked in the front two rooms. I’m certain some of you still don’t understand but at least you know my logic behind this.

With hubby on guard, I sit at my desk in the office with the beautiful, naked windows. I’m deep in thought writing a new article when hubby announces he’s going to the car wash. Note: The car wash is the one place the dog doesn’t ride along because he snorts on the windows and it’s just too soon to deal with that (more logic you might not understand). I am engrossed in my work failing to comprehend he has just announced he is deserting me.

Five minutes later the timer goes off, someone knocks on the door, my plastic cap falls off, I remember my husband jumped ship and the dog runs to the door.

Quickly I decide to do the mature thing — sliding down behind a chair. At this point, I wasn’t sure if I’d been spotted or not. The rat, Cooper, is at the glass front door wagging his tail. When the guest continues knocking, Cooper runs over to me, pointing like a well-trained English Pointer. The knocks continue as if they know someone is in the house.

Busted, I rise and walk to the door. It’s our renter who lives in a mother-in-law-style house in our backyard. Being a sweet, humble, young Hispanic man he diverts his eyes from my gooey baby food spinach head of hair. As I hand him a receipt for the rent, a dollop of green goo drops onto the porch about an inch from his immaculate white running shoes. As we both pretend like we didn’t notice, Cooper races over to sniff it.

Dang dog!

In perfect timing, hubby appears from the back entry. Alas, the three of us now stand pretending nothing is out of the ordinary.

We wave goodbye to our renter and he returns the wave without turning around. Then Cooper, turns, looks me in the eye, and without words clearly asks —

What?

Our dog, Cooper, is a shelter dog we found here in Yakima, Washington. He may be a snitch but he is the heart of our home. I highly recommend you find your next pet at The Rescue Ranch or the Yakima Human Society.

