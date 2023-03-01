Moclips The Forgotten Washington Beach Town Destination

February mid-morning at Moclips, Washington beach. Photo by author

Where is Moclips?

That's the question I get when I tell friends what beach we prefer. It's easiest to answer by way of beaches they have heard of -- 30 miles or so north of Ocean Shores or a 6-minute drive from Seabrook.

They know of these towns even though Seabrook was founded in 2004 while Moclips was established in 1905. Moclips is a city located in Grays Harbor County Washington, with a 2023 population of 211 people.

Pacific Beach and Moclips share a sign. Photo by author

Moclip's ambiguity was not always the case. In Gray Harbor Talk, Douglas Scott states, " From 1905 until 1913, if you were wealthy from the Pacific Northwest, you’d have visited Moclips."

The town started as a sawmill and cannery and quickly transitioned into a tourism destination in 1902. In that year, the Northern Pacific Railway built lines to the coast, linking the region with the rest of the county, the state, and the nation. Within three years, the first major hotel was built followed by restaurants, more hotels, and even a theater. Like most railroad towns, Moclips saw quick growth and an influx of investors.

Sadly in 1911, tourism in Moclips and Pacific beach washed away due to heavy rains, huge swells, and strong winds, which resulted in a shift in the shoreline. You can read about the devastation here in the Washington Coast Magazine.

While Moclips and Pacific Beach no longer are a hotbed for tourists many travelers covet the non-touristy atmosphere. My husband and I have been enjoying long walks on the nearly secluded beaches in the off-season since our honeymoon, 31 years ago. Prior to that, my husband's parents chose Moclips as their favorite yearly outing for over 30 years.

We've witnessed many changes over the years. As honeymooners, three decades ago, we'd walk the beach for hours followed by a breakfast of pancakes, bacon, and eggs at a tiny restaurant attached to a market. Today the restaurant is gone but the market prepares fast food and since it is the only store close by, it is usually quite busy. There are still a couple of small restaurants in Pacific Beach. We stayed at the Moonstone Motel with a full ocean view from our window.

View from our window at the Moonstone Motel. Photo by author

The growing community nearby provides everything needed for a tourist fix. Known as Seabrook, this new community, high above the breaking waves of the Pacific, brings in visitors from around the country. Known for incredible dining, lodging, and recreation activities, Seabrook is the newest in a storied history of planned tourist communities all around the North Beach of Grays Harbor.

Sunset at Moclips beach. Photo by author

For us, relaxing in Moclips with frequent visits to nearby tourist towns is like the old saying: Having our cake and eating it too. Our early morning beach strolls always reap sand dollars and tranquility. After a morning nap, we take a 6-minute drive to Seabrook to enjoy the shops and upscale dining choices.

