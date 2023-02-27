Yakima, WA

Keep the Seniors in Your Life Aware of Scams

It's best not to assume the elderly in your life are aware of popular scams. Remember, many of these scams are specifically targeted to lure seniors.

My husband and I, both seniors, are bombarded by scammers daily. They're like rats chewing away looking for any way inside whether that be by phone, email, internet websites and pop-ups, or good old-fashioned snail mail or door-to-door.

They are persistent and sneaky playing on the kindness and trust of the elderly. This morning a warning was issued in Yakima for a new door-to-door scam that claims they are representatives of NW Inc and Home Care Services. new door-to-door scam in Yakima. The door-knocking predators wear name tags with the company's logo and even play to the elderly's sweet tooth by offering candy.

The targeted generation remembers days when door-to-door salespeople were invited in to demonstrate vacuum cleaners, display encyclopedias, take photographs and enjoy a cup of tea. It's hard for seniors to know who to trust.

An article written in the Hebrew Senior Life Blog states millions of seniors fall victim to some type of financial fraud or confidence scheme. The FBI estimates that seniors lose more than $3 billion each year to fraudsters.

Another reason seniors are a desired target is that many have worked all their lives building a nest egg meant to provide security. And, when older adults are scammed, they’re often too embarrassed to report the crime.

Here are 10 Tips to Protect Seniors From Being Scammed as posted in the Hebrew Senior Life Blog.

Don’t act quickly
Scams are based on fear and urgency. Always take a little extra time to think it through and evaluate the legitimacy of what you are being asked to do.

  • Avoid odd payment types
    Scammers will often ask you to send them money with a wire transfer, money order, cryptocurrency, payment app, or gift card. Legitimate businesses will accept credit cards. Be suspicious of excuses for alternative forms of payment.
  • Notice threatening behavior
    Often scams are presented as urgent situations requiring immediate action. If you receive threats or hostility for asking questions that’s a sign they are a scammer.
  • Be suspicious of fake caller IDs
    Using computer software, scammers can make phone calls and emails that look like they're coming from legitimate companies, government organizations, or your local area code. Often it is best to ignore people that contact you uninitiated. At the very least avoid sharing private information. Looking up the organization's contact information and contacting them yourself is a safer option. 

    Also, scammers can pretend to be a social media connection for whom the victim does not know very well. A con artist could use a fake local number to text the victim. As the victim might only have the connection’s social media or work phone they might think the “connection” is contacting them from a personal cell phone.
  • Be cautious of impersonation
    Con artists can sometimes pretend to be the government. Before making investments or online payments, be sure that you have confirmed that the organization is a legitimate business by asking for information about the company and checking that they are registered with the Better Business Bureau.
  • Do not reveal personal information
    Con artists can try to get you to provide them with personal information like your Social Security number, account numbers, passwords, credit cards, or other identifying information which can be sold to fraudsters.
  • Avoid suspicious links
    Don’t click on links in unsolicited emails, texts, or social media messages.
  • Ask a friend or family member
    Before giving out your credit card number or money, ask a friend or family member if the request or situation seems suspicious—particularly if you’ve been told by someone you don’t know that the person needs help.
  • Add extra security to your accounts
    Many online accounts let you turn on multifactor authentication. You may then need to enter a code that's sent to your phone or email, or that you generate with an app, before accessing your account. Enabling this extra security measure can keep scammers out of your accounts even if they get hold of your username and password.
  • Call the Hotline
    If you feel that you or someone you know may be a victim of elder abuse, there’s no need to be ashamed - it can happen to anyone. The faster you report the crime, the better chance you have of minimizing the consequences.  Call this 24-hour, toll-free, elder abuse hotline at the Massachusetts Executive Office of Elder Affairs at (800) 922-2275.

Disclaimer: This article is only for entertainment and informational purposes. It is not intended to provide legal or medical advice. For more information, follow the linked references.

