My Experience as a Mystery Shopper for Banks

Photo by Museums Victoria on Unsplash

As you age you begin to realize you’ve done a lot of things. Just looking at my job history makes me sound ancient. I’ve always loved to work and try new things so when I saw the ad “Mystery Shopper for Banks," how could I resist?

When I applied for the job, they used the job title Bank Shopper or Mystery Shopper. Not as cool a title as Covert Investigator but it was close enough. At first, a typical bank job required standing in line, observing the teller, and requesting a simple transaction such as check cashing or making a deposit. Afterward, I’d write an evaluation of the teller’s skills and courtesies along with any information deemed essential for the corporate heads to know. It didn’t take long for the adrenaline rush from sleuthing to get into my blood and before long I persuaded my husband to step out onto the slippery slope with me.

Since our home base, Yakima, Washington, is rural we ran out of local banks quickly. My flaming red hair cramped the potential for repeat performances to the same bank. The plot thickened when given a list of other rural area banks, each having a couple-hour drive in between. As antique dealers, this was the perfect scenario. The company paid for meals, fuel, and lodging. Like Bonnie and Clyde, we’d hit the banks hard and fast, leaving the bank tellers bewildered as we fled the scene in our getaway mini-van. Before and after the bank jobs we celebrated our wins at the local estate sales, antique shops, and auctions. It was a great way to travel, all expenses paid, and in those days, little rural towns held scores of treasures for dealers like us.

Those days were golden. We didn’t realize we were being groomed for more serious espionage. We honed our skills, escalating the creative style of our approach. It was sexy pretending we didn’t know each other, flirting in the line, slightly brushing shoulders as we passed by, and giggling about it later in the car.

The corporate bank heads were delighted with our detailed reports of tellers with big smiles who went out of their way to serve or the ones who made us wait while talking to a friend on the phone or seemed bothered by our request. As a reward, they sent us to Seattle and Portland increasing the daily jobs from three a day to six or more. Leaving the “podunk” towns to fight big-city traffic seemed like it would be worth the stress but then they added a twist to our operational duties. We were no longer spying on tellers, we were after bigger fish, the loan officers. This required creating new identities with detailed stories.

At first, it was exhilarating but after transforming our identities several times in a day, one grows weary. Simply stated, that’s a whole lot of lies to keep track of. We were quite good at it for a period of time.

Towards the end of our short spy career, I sat at a loan officer’s desk while she finished her phone call. She turned to me with a lovely smile, asking my name. I replied, “Ida Thurman.” Now that would have been a fine name indeed for me to use except I was so tired I’d confused the name I was supposed to use with the name on the brass plaque on her desk. Ida stared at me, looking confused. After a moment of silence, she exclaimed, “Ida Thurman, really? That’s my name too!”

You cannot pull off forgetting your own name so I went with it.

“You’ve got to be joking,” I said.

“No, look!” she replied, pointing to the shiny, brass plaque on her desk.

We spent the next 20 minutes reminiscing about the Thurman’s in South Dakota and their cousins on the border in North Dakota. It was exhausting, each lie a domino for the next fall. At the close, I promised I’d call the personal number on the back of her card, refraining to bow as I turned to leave.

Meanwhile, hubby is outside in the phone booth calling to set up an appointment for his next bank gig. I squeeze inside the booth needing to share my harried experience.

I hear the voice on the phone asking where he is calling from. He stutters and, ahems, wallowing in the awkward silence before finally speaking.

“A phone — I’m calling from a phone.”

As he pulls it together, making up the name of some city he was supposed to be calling from, I realize how battered and brain-dead we both are. We finished our assignments for the trip. On the way home, we agreed to walk away from the cloak-and-dagger life. I wrote a letter of resignation for us both. Ida Thurman got a rave review for her service and naivety.

I wonder what she thought when she learned she’d been duped by her long-lost third cousin twice removed named, Ida Thurman.

Disclaimer: This article is only for entertainment and informational purposes. It is not intended to provide legal or medical advice. For more information, follow the linked references.

