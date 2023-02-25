An Open Letter to the Man who Designed Stainless Steel Toilets

Deb Palmer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FRysI_0kyxvXpa00
Stainless steel toilet, Bevin Lake Rest Area located on WA-12 5.1 miles West of Packwood, WA on State Route WA-12. I am assuming the paper iPhoto byPhoto by author

Dear Sir,

Is it presumptuous of me to address you as Sir? I think not. Women can be catty and possibly lean towards the B-word. We’re competitive and known to be lethal if jealous. Yet, with confidence I profess, no woman would torture the sisterhood with a stainless steel toilet seat.

For the sake of accuracy, I tried to research the name of the man responsible for this design. It’s not surprising no one is brave enough to put their name on the stainless torture seat.

I regret to say I’ve experienced your creation way too many times, always in desperation, with no other choice. Suffering dehydration, passing car time googling what species can hold their pee the longest (by the way a wood frog can last up to 8 months), before waving a white flag, alerting hubby to pull into the chamber of horrors.

Trust me it’s no coincidence that the stainless steel seats are installed on buses, trains, ships, at parks, rest stops, etc. Do you see the pattern? Last resort toilets. This is no accident. Click this link for an article explaining they are easy to clean and deter vandalism.

Why stainless steel toilets?

But you, who chose to remain anonymous, know all this, don’t you. You’re smart to remain incognito. My outrage is not without support. I challenge you to sit in a stall, (go ahead and keep your trousers on). The squeals from the neighboring stalls? They are not fan calls praising your design. Those are the cries of incensed women as they gingerly place their derrière upon your cursed throne of ice. You might try to defend this by asking why we ladies do not use the disposable paper toilet seat covers. Well, sir, it’s because the dispenser is always empty. Why is that? The first victim uses the entire stack as insulation. And, you know what, we forgive her, but you sir, not so much.

I do pity you. I mean, where’s your mom? Is she so unkind that the thrill of retaliation overrides the mother/son bond? Do you have a sister? There’s no need to ask if you are married. Just what did the women in your life do to you? It must have been brutal.

In conclusion, I leave you with one thought:

“Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.”

Sincerely,

One woman speaking out against cold cheeks.

Disclaimer: This article is only for entertainment and informational purposes. It is not intended to provide legal or medical advice. For more information, follow the linked references.

Published by

Deb Palmer is the author of “In Spite of Us- A Love Story about Second Chances,” She resides in Yakima, Washington with her husband/co-author, Sandy. Deb publishes inspirational human interest stories, humor, and local antique finds and news.

Yakima, WA
