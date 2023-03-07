Opinion: Princess Kate discussing Queen Consort Camilla's Quandary, please Call me Queen Camilla. All in the The Family

With the upcoming Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla there is much to do and consider. We at DearWiseWomen will be covering this Royal Quandary with our unique point of view and fascination.

We at DearWiseWomen are of the opinion, the Queen Consort Camilla may be saying to the Princess of Wales. Kate, It's time to drop the Consort, call me Queen Camilla.

Camilla is currently the Queen Consort; that title is given to the wife of a reigning king. In contrast, the title Queen is reserved for female rules who have become monarch through the royal line of succession. The unofficial source also noted that Prince Philip, despite being Prince Consort, was never referred to as such.

William and Kate's titles were updated to Prince and Princess of Wales, a title historically held by those first in line. Following His Majesty King Charles taking the throne in the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth's death in 2022, his son Prince William became next in line for the crown and received a title change, meaning the same happened for Kate Middleton.

We at DearWiseWomen believe the day we are born sets our Personality Traits. We take a look at each person's Birthday Cards, then take a second step analyzing the Relationship Dynamics between people. It's Always fun, never disappoints & it's Always in the Cards
  • Queen Consort Camilla J♣️  Q♠️ 4♦️
  • Princess Kate 5 ♠️ K ♥️ 9 ♣️

Camilla’s J♣️ makes her mentally creative. Her Q♠️ gives her the strength and ability to master what she puts her mind to. The 4♦️ Indicates the work she needs to do to reach her success. It was also Queen Elizabeth who designated that Camilla would become Queen Consort…saving Charles any worries regarding Camilla’s title. Camilla is a strong women and we want to acknowledge it. 

  • Princess Kate 5 ♠️ K ♥️ 9 ♣️

Kate’s Birthday Cards tells us quite a bit about her personality and what we should expect from her. Kate’s Birth card, the 5 ♠️, is the card of the Wanderer, making her a person who loves to travel and experience life to the fullest, we wouldn’t expect her to be a homebody.  Kate’s K ♥️, is the Loving Father card.  K ♥️ are strong, proud, with quick thinking minds. They have a sharp business acumen as well as a strong sense of justice. They are known to be stubborn, headstrong and yet inherently wise.

Fun Fact: Kate, William, Harry and Meghan all have 9s. Nines are dedicated to service…demanding them to be the most selfless and most giving of all cards.

Kate's 9♣️, the Card of Universal Knowledge. Often, we find those with these cards are “old souls “…. the wise ones. All Nine of Clubs must use their knowledge for universal good…

It’s difficult for Nine of Clubs to see things clearly when family dynamics get emotionally charged. However most Nine of Clubs will mature and use their powerful minds to overcome the early difficulties in life, giving them great power in all situations.

We believe there is mutual respect between Camilla and Kate. They understand the importance of their roles in History. They just need to graciously find a seat at the table for Meghan, then they will truly flourish.

We are a blend of Page Six the Horoscopes (redefined) & Dear Ann Landers. Our goal is to have a radio show so people can call in and discover their personality cards.

We help our fanbase make sense of the people in their lives, Partners, Love Life, Career Children, Family... That's how we define Relationship Dynamics!!!

