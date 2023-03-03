Opinion: Liz Cheney to teach at University of Virginia, It is definitely in her Cards... King of ❤️

Former US Republican lawmaker Liz Cheney has been appointed as a professor at the University of Virginia Photo by © Patrick T. FALLON

Former Rep. Liz Cheney has accepted an appointment as a professor of practice with the University of Virginia Center for Politics, center officials announced Wednesday. “Preserving our constitutional republic is the most important work of our time, and our nation’s young people will play a crucial role in this effort,” Cheney said. “I look forward to working with students and colleagues at the center to advance the important work they and others at the University of Virginia are doing to improve the health of demound the world.”

We at DearWiseWomen named Liz Cheney…“women to watch”. Since that article we have watched Liz Cheney in motion ,,, Liz Cheney attorney and politician is no longer in the US House of Representatives…after losing the primary in Wyoming she conceded her loss, but promised that she isn’t done with politics...

We know that Liz Cheney has a bright future. We take a unique look at people through the prism of their Birthday Cards… understanding the several cards that define their personality. Her Birthday cards reinforce our understanding of her personality.

Liz Cheney is a triple King of Hearts … a supercharged Leo.

… a supercharged Leo. All Kings are proud, have great leadership skills and are inherently wise.

Kings have reached the pinnacle of power for their respective suits, setting themselves apart from their peers. Many are leaders, using their influence over people and relationships to their benefit.

King ❤️ can be the most devoted parents. Many King ❤️ love to coach and mentor younger people in their chosen profession. The King ❤️ can excel in business, much like the King ♦️ doing their best advising people regarding their finances. Their quick thinking minds serve them well... you probably wouldn't like arguing with them....they can be stubborn and headstrong.

Most King ❤️ have a strong sense of justice and will stand up for those they love, even becoming the peacemaker in some instances.

Politics aside, she is one strong woman. She exhibits many of the attributes of the King ❤️ Leadership, business acumen, strong sense of justice, proud and wise...she's a woman to continue to watch.

We take a unique look at people through the prism of our Birthday Cards…understanding the several cards that define their personality and that of their friends and family enables us to help them put things in perspective… either resolving problems or pivoting to a new direction which ultimately is a better path for them...

We often take an in depth look at the cards of celebrities, in order to explain the traits associated with different cards…maybe you have the same birthday, or know someone with the same Birthday and/or Birthday cards …we hope you have an aha moment.

We can help our fanbase make sense of the people in their lives, Partners, Love Life, Career, Children, Family... That's how we define Relationship Dynamics!!!

Love what you are reading? Be sure to Register and follow us on NEWSBreak ! to get our latest stories...