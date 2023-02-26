Opinion: King Charles & Meghan Markle, Is it in their cards to find a way... We at DearWiseWomen are not sure...
The Nine of Diamonds who develop an awareness of the universal laws being manifested in their life, will benefit with the spiritual gifts that are bestowed on them…enriching the lives of those less fortunate.
Meghan’s third card is the Jack of Diamonds…which rounds out her personality. Jack of Diamonds are very charming, creative, and independent; they are very persuasive and they excel at marketing and sales. They need an occupation that allows them freedom…they have natural instincts regarding finances and many will be self employed. They are successful with groups of people, making them popular and great entertainers. Many are very artistic, and many Jack of Diamonds are in the entertainment industry
All Nines are dedicated to Service.. Before Harry, Meghan was an activist and feminist. We believe Meghan manifested the elevated expression of the Nine of Diamonds and Jack of Diamonds…both before she met Harry and now as they live their life with their children in the United States.
Charles & Meghan have much in common. Charles needs to find a way to embrace Meghan's creativity and her deep sense of service, King Charles III could become the beloved King he yearns to be.
