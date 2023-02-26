Opinion: King Charles & Meghan Markle, Is it in their cards to find a way... We at DearWiseWomen are not sure...

Meghan and King Charles Photo by WPA POOL/GETTY IMAGE

Rumor has it that King Charles never actually wanted Meghan to be a working royal in the first place, and actually wanted her to “carry on working” as an actress. Wow! With the upcoming Coronation of King Charles III there is much to do and consider. King Charles must decide how to make peace with both his sons, to include his new daughter-in-law as well. Meghan is a conundrum for Charles. is it in their cards? We think so.

We at DearWiseWomen believe the day we are born sets our Personality Traits. We take a look at each person's Birthday Cards, then take a second step analyzing the Relationship Dynamics between people. It's Always fun, never disappoints & it's Always in the Cards

King Charles' cards are 6♠️ 10♣️ Q♣️ Meghan Markle's cards are 9♦️ 9 ♦️J ♦️

Charles’ 6♠️ Birthday Card is the card of fate. This is a very powerful card, manifesting in great success as long as he recognizes his higher purpose. Many 6♠️ people feel they have few choices in their lives, and in Charles case it is absolutely true. The 10♣️ gives him a strong mind and the Q♣️ is a card of creativity and service.

Meghan is a Leo, making her a double, super-charged Nine of Diamonds. Meghan's life is fulfilled when she takes the spiritual and philanthropic view; giving of herself will bring more success in life and more happiness. Meghan does very well in business, especially when it involves creative endeavors.

The Nine of Diamonds who develop an awareness of the universal laws being manifested in their life, will benefit with the spiritual gifts that are bestowed on them…enriching the lives of those less fortunate.

Meghan’s third card is the Jack of Diamonds…which rounds out her personality. Jack of Diamonds are very charming, creative, and independent; they are very persuasive and they excel at marketing and sales. They need an occupation that allows them freedom…they have natural instincts regarding finances and many will be self employed. They are successful with groups of people, making them popular and great entertainers. Many are very artistic, and many Jack of Diamonds are in the entertainment industry

All Nines are dedicated to Service.. Before Harry, Meghan was an activist and feminist. We believe Meghan manifested the elevated expression of the Nine of Diamonds and Jack of Diamonds…both before she met Harry and now as they live their life with their children in the United States.

Charles & Meghan have much in common. Charles needs to find a way to embrace Meghan's creativity and her deep sense of service, King Charles III could become the beloved King he yearns to be.

We can help our fanbase make sense of the people in their lives, Partners, Love Life, Career Children, Family... That's how we define Relationship Dynamics!!!

Love what you are reading? Be sure to follow us on News Break! to get our latest stories...

DearWiseWomen.