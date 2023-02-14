Super Bowl LVII... DearWiseWomen Opinion: WOW!!!

MahomesPhoto by

Sunday night the world watched as history was made, as Super Bowl LVII featured two Black starting Quarterbacks. There have only been seven Black starting Quarterbacks in the Super Bowl over the years, and this is the first time both teams have the Quarterbacks leading their teams…in a fierce battle to the finish.

Half Time Show, Fun Fact: Up till now Doug Williams was the only Black Quarterback to start and win the Super Bowl , way back in 1988, to determine the 1987 NFL champion. It was a long time ago, 35 years…but culturally it seems much longer. The half time show was headlined by Chubby Checkers and The Rockettes, a far cry from Rihanna.

Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, was the Super Bowl MVP, add that to his list of accomplishments this season which includes NFL MVP of the Year.

Mahomes cards are 7♣️ 5♦️Q ♠️ Interesting cards for a quarterback. The 7 ♣️ is the Card of Spiritual Knowledge, which gives him the ability to have both success and money as long as he doesn’t harbor any negativity in his soul. The 5♦️makes him a restless person, needing a profession that doesn’t tie him down. The Q ♠️ is the card of Self Mastery, giving him the power to truly master whatever he sets out to do. Working solely for material gain won’t work for him. it’s important that he sees himself as part of a team, all working towards the same goal… that leads him to success.

Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts led the Eagles to the Super Bowl LVII . He’s a few years younger than Mahomes, and has an exciting future to look forward to.

Hurts Birthday cards are 6♦️6♦️ 8♠️, making him a supercharged Leo. The 6♦️is the card of Financial Responsibility, which seems strange for a sports star. However Hurts might just add himself to the list of 6♦️ Sports Legends…Joe Montana, Jack Nicklaus, Joe Louis and the infamous OJ Simpson. What characteristics lead to a sports hero’s? Possibly a strong need for success and the ability to be able to handle intense pressure during competitions, surely a great quality for a Quarterback. The 8 ♠️is the Power in Work card, giving him a strong competitive edge when he plays.

Mahomes and Hurts were keenly aware they were making history...

