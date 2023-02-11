SuperBowl Chiefs Eagles Kelce Face Off - Opinion: Ultimate Sibling Rivalry. What their Birthday cards reveal...

Brother Kissin Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/USA Today Sports

Super Bowl 57 is shaping up to be a exciting game…but no one is more excited than the Mom and Dad of Jason and Travis Kelce, Donna & Ed. This is the first time brothers on opposing teams have made it to the Super Bowl and we thought it would be fun to take a quick look at their Birthday Cards and their parents.

Older brother Jason Kelce cards are 2♦️ 6♦️&A❤️ 8 ♠️.He’s a Scorpio, which gives him an extra card to reflect his personality.

The 2♦️ is the shrewd operator card… knows how to negotiate but also needs to have a partner. The 6♦️ is the card of Financial responsibility and the A♥️ is the need for love card. Jason has lots of love in his life, he is married and has two adorable girls with another child on the way…in fact his wife Kylie is 38 weeks pregnant and we know that by the time a third child is on the way they often make an early entrance…luckily they will have a doctor in the stadium just in case…The 8 ♠️ is the Power in Work card, making him a powerful player, always giving his all in order to succeed.

Travis Kelce cards are 4♦️ 8❤️ 10♣️... great Birthday cards. His 4♦️ makes him the kind of guy who works hard for his successes and doesn’t take it for granted. The 8❤️ is the Emotional Power card, giving him power in his personal and professional relationships. The 10♣️ is the Mental Accomplishment card… giving him the smarts to excel at whatever he chooses to do.

The brothers have a podcast that they started in September 2022…just two brothers who are living their dreams together and talking about football and life. That both of their teams made it to the Super Bowl is astounding.

Their mom Donna has become a celebrity this week. She is on so many talk shows, but she is prepared, before becoming a banker she got a degree in communications. Her cards are K♣️ 4❤️ 6♣️…which is so funny. She is the only one with a royal card, the K♣️ is the Master of Knowledge card. The 4❤️is the Love of Family Card, and you can see it on her face… the Super Bowl will be pure joy for her. She insists that she is rooting for the offense of both teams. She is hoping for the highest scoring Super Bowl of all time, she’s a smart lady…certainly to be wearing her special football jersey, the front #87 KC Chiefs for Travis, the back #62 Philadelphia Eagles for Jason.

Their Dad, Ed Kelce has cards that are very different from his ex-wife and his sons. His cards are 3♦️, the Financial Creativity card, he worked in the steel industry, and keep in mind it was his wife who went into banking. He also has double 9♠️, which is the Universal Life card, which often makes people “old souls”. He has been besieged by calls this week, often turning off his phone. He will also be rooting both sons on, but we aren’t aware of any special Jersey for him.

There is one more person in the mix to look at. Jason’s wife Kylie, who’s cards are K♣️ and double 4♦️. He married a girl just like his mom, with the royal K♣️. Women who have royal cards have strong personalities and do best with men who have the confidence to not be intimidated by them.

Travis has to catch up in baby making, but first he has to find his person… we will have to wait and see. So which brother will have a winning day come Super Bowl Sunday… we will look at that next time... so please make sure you read the next installment of Super Bowl Week.

