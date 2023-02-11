SuperBowl Chiefs Eagles Kelce Face Off - Opinion: Ultimate Sibling Rivalry. What their Birthday cards reveal...

DearWiseWomen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HkQrj_0kgo0sNq00
Brother KissinPhoto byJay Biggerstaff/USA Today Sports

Super Bowl 57 is shaping up to be a exciting game…but no one is more excited than the Mom and Dad of Jason and Travis Kelce, Donna & Ed. This is the first time brothers on opposing teams have made it to the Super Bowl and we thought it would be fun to take a quick look at their Birthday Cards and their parents.

Older brother Jason Kelce cards are 2♦️ 6♦️&A❤️ 8 ♠️.He’s a Scorpio, which gives him an extra card to reflect his personality.

The 2♦️ is the shrewd operator card… knows how to negotiate but also needs to have a partner. The 6♦️ is the card of Financial responsibility and the A♥️ is the need for love card. Jason has lots of love in his life, he is married and has two adorable girls with another child on the way…in fact his wife Kylie is 38 weeks pregnant and we know that by the time a third child is on the way they often make an early entrance…luckily they will have a doctor in the stadium just in case…The 8 ♠️ is the Power in Work card, making him a powerful player, always giving his all in order to succeed.

Travis Kelce cards are 4♦️ 8❤️ 10♣️... great Birthday cards. His 4♦️ makes him the kind of guy who works hard for his successes and doesn’t take it for granted. The 8❤️ is the Emotional Power card, giving him power in his personal and professional relationships. The 10♣️ is the Mental Accomplishment card… giving him the smarts to excel at whatever he chooses to do.

The brothers have a podcast that they started in September 2022…just two brothers who are living their dreams together and talking about football and life. That both of their teams made it to the Super Bowl is astounding.

Their mom Donna has become a celebrity this week. She is on so many talk shows, but she is prepared, before becoming a banker she got a degree in communications. Her cards are K♣️ 4❤️ 6♣️…which is so funny. She is the only one with a royal card, the K♣️ is the Master of Knowledge card. The 4❤️is the Love of Family Card, and you can see it on her face… the Super Bowl will be pure joy for her. She insists that she is rooting for the offense of both teams. She is hoping for the highest scoring Super Bowl of all time, she’s a smart lady…certainly to be wearing her special football jersey, the front #87 KC Chiefs for Travis, the back #62 Philadelphia Eagles for Jason.

Their Dad, Ed Kelce has cards that are very different from his ex-wife and his sons. His cards are 3♦️, the Financial Creativity card, he worked in the steel industry, and keep in mind it was his wife who went into banking. He also has double 9♠️, which is the Universal Life card, which often makes people “old souls”. He has been besieged by calls this week, often turning off his phone. He will also be rooting both sons on, but we aren’t aware of any special Jersey for him.

There is one more person in the mix to look at. Jason’s wife Kylie, who’s cards are K♣️ and double 4♦️. He married a girl just like his mom, with the royal K♣️. Women who have royal cards have strong personalities and do best with men who have the confidence to not be intimidated by them.

Travis has to catch up in baby making, but first he has to find his person… we will have to wait and see. So which brother will have a winning day come Super Bowl Sunday… we will look at that next time... so please make sure you read the next installment of Super Bowl Week.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# NFL# SUPER BOWL# entertainment# Chiefs Eagles# Kelce

Comments / 0

Published by

We take an in depth look at the Birthday Cards of Celebrities, Politicians, Athletes... in order to explain the traits associated with different cards. The Day We are born sets Our personality traits. Relationship Dynamics, It's Always in the Cards!

Montvale, NJ
155 followers

More from DearWiseWomen

Super Bowl LVII... DearWiseWomen Opinion: WOW!!!

Sunday night the world watched as history was made, as Super Bowl LVII featured two Black starting Quarterbacks. There have only been seven Black starting Quarterbacks in the Super Bowl over the years, and this is the first time both teams have the Quarterbacks leading their teams…in a fierce battle to the finish.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday Cards

This coming Sunday the world will see history in the making. Super Bowl LVII features the first time that both starting Quarterbacks are Black. There have only been seven Black starting Quarterbacks in the Super Bowl, and this is the first time both teams have Black Quarterbacks leading their teams…which one will win?

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Birthday Cards for Lucille Ball, We all love Lucy...it's in her cards...

Lucille Ball, was one of the funniest comedians of all time. Her antics on I Love Lucyare legendary… she was a trailblazer for funny women, working women, all women everywhere.

Read full story

Opinion: Charles and Camilla… Was it in their cards to be together?

With the upcoming Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla there is much to do and consider. We all knew that Charles would be King when Queen Elizabeth’s reign was over. Camilla became Queen Consort when Charles took over the Crown. However we just want to pause and take a quick look at Charles & Camilla’s Birthday Cards.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Birthday Cards for Jerry Garcia... The Grateful Dead... It's in his cards...

Jerry Garcia, one of the most recognizable members of the Grateful Dead, performed with the Dead for the entire life of the band, 30 years. He is considered one of the all time best guitarists. He had a distinct playing style, ranking 13 on Rolling Stones 2015 list of Greatest Guitar players of all time. Despite many side projects, he is considered the face of the Grateful Dead.

Read full story

Opinion: NFL Man of the Year winner to be announced soon

Payton’s motto was Never Die Easy, aptly describing his playing philosophy; he refused to run out of bounds deliberately…opponents who tried to tackle him took his punishment while trying to force him down or out of bounds. In our opinion, this is a message to The Chiefs and The Eagles on Game Day...

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Opinion: Birthday Cards for the Nashville Guitar Guru... It's in his cards...

The Nashville Guitar Guru is sought after Internationally by performers and songwriters who want to raise their game. Dave Isaacs also specializes in working with bands and groups of people. The joy of making music with even one more person is an experience that Isaacs encourages. Overcoming the fear of leaving their homes and playing their instruments with others becomes first a goal, then an extraordinary experience for many. Living in Nashville Tennessee, his local teachings have spread around the globe.

Read full story
1 comments

Birthday Cards for Tiger! Why do we Love Tiger? DearWiseWomen share their Unique Perspective, It's in the Cards

We take a unique look at people through the prism of our Birthday Cards…understanding the several cards that define their personality and that of their friends and family enables us to help them put things in perspective… either resolving problems or pivoting to a new direction which ultimately is a better path for them...

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super Bowl

We believe the day we are born sets our Personality Traits. We take a look at each person's Birthday Cards, then take a second step analyzing the Relationship Dynamics between people. On occasion we look deeper at the day each person is having, to pick the winner. Last Year we were on the MONEY! This year we continue our winning streak...

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: Personality Cards for Meghan Markle... DearWiseWomen share their unique perspective, it's in the cards!

As we start a new year, 2023, one thing we know for certain is that the Royal Quandary continues…no New Year’s resolutions on either side of the pond for brothers Prince William and Prince Harry.

Read full story
9 comments

Birthday Cards of the Rolling Stones. We share our opinion and unique perspective.

Ask a musician about dynamics and they will inevitably talk about their music… how the different musicians in a band approach their instruments…. It’s more than loud or soft…it’s also about the feel.

Read full story

Personality Cards for Harry & Meghan, William & Kate. DearWiseWomen share their unique perspective, in the cards!

As we start a new year, 2023, one thing we know for certain is that the Royal Quandary continues…no New Year’s resolutions on either side of the pond for brothers Prince William and Prince Harry.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy