Opinion: Birthday Cards for Jerry Garcia... The Grateful Dead... It's in his cards...

Jerry Garcia

Jerry Garcia, one of the most recognizable members of the Grateful Dead, performed with the Dead for the entire life of the band, 30 years. He is considered one of the all time best guitarists. He had a distinct playing style, ranking 13 on Rolling Stones 2015 list of Greatest Guitar players of all time. Despite many side projects, he is considered the face of the Grateful Dead.

Garcia was a musical and artistic child, he was encouraged by his 3rd grade art teacher to be creative and develop his drawing and painting skills. But music was more important to him, for his 15th birthday his mother bought him his first instrument, an ACCORDION. All he wanted was an electric guitar, so thankfully his mother exchanged the accordion for a guitar.

Garcia had an interesting life, we hope he enjoyed his ride. However he had health problems…diabetes, drug addiction, and an unhealthy lifestyle , all contributing to his early passing. It’s hard to figure out how many marriages and children he actually had…it looks like 3 marriages, and 4 daughters.

Jerry Garcia’s cards were Q♦️ Q♦️ Q♦️, the Philanthropist Card, as well as a super charged Leo. All Queens are as powerful cards as the King in their respective suit…in some ways more powerful. With so much power comes the responsibility to use it in a positive way. The Queens rule with more compassion than Kings, using their wisdom as a guide. They are also more nurturing than the Kings…oftentimes mothering those they work with.

The Queen of Diamonds are charming and very accomplished. They are blessed with a sharp, critical mind that enables them to see through others that attempt to deceive them. The Queen of Diamonds enjoys the “good life” , Garcia over-indulged himself which led to his poor health. The Queen of Diamonds knows the value of things; they are the collectors of money and relationships. They are leaders, having innate business sense as well as being very creative. 

Jerry Garcia is a fine example of a Queen of Diamonds

