Opinion: NFL Man of the Year winner to be announced soon

DearWiseWomen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wTypE_0kcdATlV00
Walter Payton SweetnessPhoto byNFL Fandom

Payton’s motto was Never Die Easy, aptly describing his playing philosophy; he refused to run out of bounds deliberately…opponents who tried to tackle him took his punishment while trying to force him down or out of bounds. In our opinion, this is a message to The Chiefs and The Eagles on Game Day...

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field. Each team nominates one player who has had a significant positive impact on his community. Kansas City Chief, Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia Eagles, Brandon Graham are in the running this year. See all 32 nominees. Since the 1st Annual NFL Honors in 2012, the show has been held during Super Bowl week in the city hosting the game.

For a refresher, Walter Payton was a record setting running back for the NFL Chicago Bears. He is remembered as one of the greatest football players of all time, breaking and setting new records in the years he played both college and pro football.

In college he acquired the nickname “Sweetness”, whose meaning is somewhat ambiguous…it seems to stem from his likable personality and athletic grace while at the same time a sarcastic description of his aggressive playing style.

Walter Payton’s cards were 3♣️ 3♣️3♣️…All Threes are creative and must use their creative energy in a positive way, they can be warriors.Walter Payton was certainly the warrior!

Walter Payton's triple 3♣️ tells us he was a super charged Leo, making him very creative. Three♣️ people can be highly successful in the profession of their choice. Whether they are writers, teachers, performers, business people or athletes, they can manifest their extremely creative gifts and abilities when using them in a positive way.

Tragically Walter Payton died at the young age of 45 from a rare liver disease. He spent his final months advocating for organ transplants , even though his disease was too advanced for him to benefit from a liver transplant. In April of 1999 he made his final public appearance at a Chicago Cubs game, throwing the ceremonial first pitch.

We look forward to this year's recipient, who will join the prestigious list of men.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Walter Payton NFL Man of the Y# NFL# Athlete# Super Bowl# Celebrity

Comments / 0

Published by

We take an in depth look at the Birthday Cards of Celebrities, Politicians, Athletes... in order to explain the traits associated with different cards. The Day We are born sets Our personality traits. Relationship Dynamics, It's Always in the Cards!

Montvale, NJ
145 followers

More from DearWiseWomen

Kelce Brothers Face Off - What Do Their Birthday Cards Say -- Our Opinion

Super Bowl 57 is shaping up to be a exciting game…but no one is more excited than the Mom and Dad of Jason and Travis Kelce, Donna & Ed. This is the first time brothers on opposing teams have made it to the Super Bowl and we thought it would be fun to take a quick look at their Birthday Cards and their parents.

Read full story

Opinion: Birthday Cards for Lucille Ball, We all love Lucy...it's in her cards...

Lucille Ball, was one of the funniest comedians of all time. Her antics on I Love Lucyare legendary… she was a trailblazer for funny women, working women, all women everywhere.

Read full story

Opinion: Charles and Camilla… Was it in their cards to be together?

With the upcoming Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla there is much to do and consider. We all knew that Charles would be King when Queen Elizabeth’s reign was over. Camilla became Queen Consort when Charles took over the Crown. However we just want to pause and take a quick look at Charles & Camilla’s Birthday Cards.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Birthday Cards for Jerry Garcia... The Grateful Dead... It's in his cards...

Jerry Garcia, one of the most recognizable members of the Grateful Dead, performed with the Dead for the entire life of the band, 30 years. He is considered one of the all time best guitarists. He had a distinct playing style, ranking 13 on Rolling Stones 2015 list of Greatest Guitar players of all time. Despite many side projects, he is considered the face of the Grateful Dead.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Opinion: Birthday Cards for the Nashville Guitar Guru... It's in his cards...

The Nashville Guitar Guru is sought after Internationally by performers and songwriters who want to raise their game. Dave Isaacs also specializes in working with bands and groups of people. The joy of making music with even one more person is an experience that Isaacs encourages. Overcoming the fear of leaving their homes and playing their instruments with others becomes first a goal, then an extraordinary experience for many. Living in Nashville Tennessee, his local teachings have spread around the globe.

Read full story
1 comments

Birthday Cards for Tiger! Why do we Love Tiger? DearWiseWomen share their Unique Perspective, It's in the Cards

We take a unique look at people through the prism of our Birthday Cards…understanding the several cards that define their personality and that of their friends and family enables us to help them put things in perspective… either resolving problems or pivoting to a new direction which ultimately is a better path for them...

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super Bowl

We believe the day we are born sets our Personality Traits. We take a look at each person's Birthday Cards, then take a second step analyzing the Relationship Dynamics between people. On occasion we look deeper at the day each person is having, to pick the winner. Last Year we were on the MONEY! This year we continue our winning streak...

Read full story
5 comments

Personality Cards for Meghan Markle... DearWiseWomen share their unique perspective, in the cards!

As we start a new year, 2023, one thing we know for certain is that the Royal Quandary continues…no New Year’s resolutions on either side of the pond for brothers Prince William and Prince Harry.

Read full story
9 comments

Birthday Cards of the Rolling Stones. We share our opinion and unique perspective.

Ask a musician about dynamics and they will inevitably talk about their music… how the different musicians in a band approach their instruments…. It’s more than loud or soft…it’s also about the feel.

Read full story

Personality Cards for Harry & Meghan, William & Kate. DearWiseWomen share their unique perspective, in the cards!

As we start a new year, 2023, one thing we know for certain is that the Royal Quandary continues…no New Year’s resolutions on either side of the pond for brothers Prince William and Prince Harry.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy