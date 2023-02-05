Nashville, TN

Opinion: Birthday Cards for the Nashville Guitar Guru... It's in his cards...

DearWiseWomen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4brEBD_0kbOiFEn00
Nashville's Guitar GuruPhoto byAndy Ellis

The Nashville Guitar Guru is sought after Internationally by performers and songwriters who want to raise their game. Dave Isaacs also specializes in working with bands and groups of people. The joy of making music with even one more person is an experience that Isaacs encourages. Overcoming the fear of leaving their homes and playing their instruments with others becomes first a goal, then an extraordinary experience for many. Living in Nashville Tennessee, his local teachings have spread around the globe.

Isaacs is a teacher, player, and considers himself a perpetual beginner. He shares personal experiences that has formed both his playing style and his teaching philosophy. The ABCs... because we are always practicing to improve.

So does Dave Isaacs’s Birthday Cards reflect who he is? His cards are 4♣️ 6♦️4♣️.

The 4♣️ is the card of Mental Happiness and Achievement. They have the ability to be very successful, with a fine reputation in their work. They love to talk about what they love which makes them excellent teachers. Their focus on what they are passionate about enables them to achieve excellence. 4♣️ are progressive thinkers, creating new ways of doing things. Isaacs has double 4♣️, making this a very strong influence.

Isaacs is also influenced by his 6♦️, the card of Financial Responsibility. Six is the number of Balance and Karma and 6♦️people are very aware of their debts…often paying their bills ahead of time. The Laws of Karma are never far from their thoughts and we find most 6♦️who are successful are hard workers in their chosen profession…they know they reap what they sow. Isaacs is always hard at work at his profession of choice…Music!!!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Musician# Nashville# music# guitar# teacher

Comments / 1

Published by

We take an in depth look at the Birthday Cards of Celebrities, Politicians, Athletes... in order to explain the traits associated with different cards. The Day We are born sets Our personality traits. Relationship Dynamics, It's Always in the Cards!

Montvale, NJ
145 followers

More from DearWiseWomen

Kelce Brothers Face Off - What Do Their Birthday Cards Say -- Our Opinion

Super Bowl 57 is shaping up to be a exciting game…but no one is more excited than the Mom and Dad of Jason and Travis Kelce, Donna & Ed. This is the first time brothers on opposing teams have made it to the Super Bowl and we thought it would be fun to take a quick look at their Birthday Cards and their parents.

Read full story

Opinion: Birthday Cards for Lucille Ball, We all love Lucy...it's in her cards...

Lucille Ball, was one of the funniest comedians of all time. Her antics on I Love Lucyare legendary… she was a trailblazer for funny women, working women, all women everywhere.

Read full story

Opinion: Charles and Camilla… Was it in their cards to be together?

With the upcoming Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla there is much to do and consider. We all knew that Charles would be King when Queen Elizabeth’s reign was over. Camilla became Queen Consort when Charles took over the Crown. However we just want to pause and take a quick look at Charles & Camilla’s Birthday Cards.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Birthday Cards for Jerry Garcia... The Grateful Dead... It's in his cards...

Jerry Garcia, one of the most recognizable members of the Grateful Dead, performed with the Dead for the entire life of the band, 30 years. He is considered one of the all time best guitarists. He had a distinct playing style, ranking 13 on Rolling Stones 2015 list of Greatest Guitar players of all time. Despite many side projects, he is considered the face of the Grateful Dead.

Read full story

Opinion: NFL Man of the Year winner to be announced soon

Payton’s motto was Never Die Easy, aptly describing his playing philosophy; he refused to run out of bounds deliberately…opponents who tried to tackle him took his punishment while trying to force him down or out of bounds. In our opinion, this is a message to The Chiefs and The Eagles on Game Day...

Read full story

Birthday Cards for Tiger! Why do we Love Tiger? DearWiseWomen share their Unique Perspective, It's in the Cards

We take a unique look at people through the prism of our Birthday Cards…understanding the several cards that define their personality and that of their friends and family enables us to help them put things in perspective… either resolving problems or pivoting to a new direction which ultimately is a better path for them...

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super Bowl

We believe the day we are born sets our Personality Traits. We take a look at each person's Birthday Cards, then take a second step analyzing the Relationship Dynamics between people. On occasion we look deeper at the day each person is having, to pick the winner. Last Year we were on the MONEY! This year we continue our winning streak...

Read full story
5 comments

Personality Cards for Meghan Markle... DearWiseWomen share their unique perspective, in the cards!

As we start a new year, 2023, one thing we know for certain is that the Royal Quandary continues…no New Year’s resolutions on either side of the pond for brothers Prince William and Prince Harry.

Read full story
9 comments

Birthday Cards of the Rolling Stones. We share our opinion and unique perspective.

Ask a musician about dynamics and they will inevitably talk about their music… how the different musicians in a band approach their instruments…. It’s more than loud or soft…it’s also about the feel.

Read full story

Personality Cards for Harry & Meghan, William & Kate. DearWiseWomen share their unique perspective, in the cards!

As we start a new year, 2023, one thing we know for certain is that the Royal Quandary continues…no New Year’s resolutions on either side of the pond for brothers Prince William and Prince Harry.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy