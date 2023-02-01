Birthday Cards for Tiger! Why do we Love Tiger? DearWiseWomen share their Unique Perspective, It's in the Cards

Tiger & Charlie Photo by Creator: Tracy Wilcox | Credit: PGA TOUR

We take a unique look at people through the prism of our Birthday Cards…understanding the several cards that define their personality and that of their friends and family enables us to help them put things in perspective… either resolving problems or pivoting to a new direction which ultimately is a better path for them...

We often take an in depth look at the cards of celebrities, in order to explain the traits associated with different cards…maybe you have the same birthday, or know someone with the same Birthday and/or Birthday cards …we hope you have an aha moment.

Much is known about Tiger Woods…

Tiger is one of the greatest golfers of all time….as well as one of the most famous athletes in “history” .

Tiger Woods, now 47, started his domination of the hearts of golf enthusiasts 45 years ago…In 1978, 2 year old Tiger and his dad Earl were on the The Mike Douglas Show with comedian Bob Hope …watch the clip to see Tiger’s first television appearance… certainly a glimpse into Tiger’s future.

Tiger has described his ethnic make-up as “ Cablinasian ” a syllabic abbreviation he coined from Caucasian, Black, American Indian and Asian. He has a little bit of every American in him, including our flaws …everyone can root for him…and he has rewarded his fans with record breaking golf tournament wins for many years.

Tiger has had many physical ailments that led to many operations and necessary rehabilitations… he has rewarded his fans with many comebacks. After his most recent car accident it was seemingly impossible to imagine another comeback…but once again Tiger didn’t disappoint…he won big in the recent Masters…not by winning, since he didn’t win…but by making it to the final round and overcoming all odds by being able to walk on his shattered leg.

So what can Tiger’s Birthday cards tell us that we don’t already know…

Ace of Hearts are in search to be loved. Perhaps we can see that in Tiger on and off the golf course.

Threes of Spades are creative, talkative and very resourceful. They excel in artistic areas, like music, acting, writing and promotion and sales. They have so many ideas that they often have more than one project going at the same time. Three of Spades people have a great opportunity for success

Charlie Woods, is following in his Dad's footsteps on the golf course... Is he like his Dad? We can easily understand Charlie and Tiger’s close relationship, Charlie cherishes his family.