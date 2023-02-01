Birthday Cards for Tiger! Why do we Love Tiger? DearWiseWomen share their Unique Perspective, It's in the Cards

DearWiseWomen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bIlU3_0kUrie6k00
Tiger & CharliePhoto byCreator: Tracy Wilcox | Credit: PGA TOUR

We take a unique look at people through the prism of our Birthday Cards…understanding the several cards that define their personality and that of their friends and family enables us to help them put things in perspective… either resolving problems or pivoting to a new direction which ultimately is a better path for them...

We often take an in depth look at the cards of celebrities, in order to explain the traits associated with different cards…maybe you have the same birthday, or know someone with the same Birthday and/or Birthday cards …we hope you have an aha moment.

Much is known about Tiger Woods

Tiger is one of the greatest golfers of all time….as well as one of the most famous athletes in “history” .

Tiger Woods, now 47, started his domination of the hearts of golf enthusiasts 45 years ago…In 1978, 2 year old Tiger and his dad Earl were on the The Mike Douglas Show with comedian Bob Hope…watch the clip to see Tiger’s first television appearance… certainly a glimpse into Tiger’s future.  

https://www.pgatour.com/video/2014/01/21/the-world-meets-tiger-woods.html

Tiger has described his ethnic make-up as “Cablinasian” a syllabic abbreviation he coined from  Caucasian, Black, American Indian and Asian. He has a little bit of every American in him, including our flaws …everyone can root for him…and he has rewarded his fans with record breaking golf tournament wins for many years.

Tiger has had many physical ailments that led to many operations and necessary rehabilitations… he has rewarded his fans with many comebacks. After his most recent car accident it was seemingly impossible to imagine another comeback…but once again Tiger didn’t disappoint…he won big in the recent Masters…not by winning, since he didn’t win…but by making it to the final round and overcoming all odds by being able to walk on his shattered leg. 

So what can Tiger’s Birthday cards tell us that we don’t already know…

Ace of Hearts are in search to be loved. Perhaps we can see that in Tiger on and off the golf course.

Threes of Spades are creative, talkative and very resourceful. They excel in artistic areas, like music, acting, writing and promotion and sales. They have so many ideas that they often have more than one project going at the same time. Three of Spades people have a great opportunity for success

Charlie Woods, is following in his Dad's footsteps on the golf course... Is he like his Dad? We can easily understand Charlie and Tiger’s close relationship, Charlie cherishes his family.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Tiger Woods# Charlie Woods# Pro Golf# Golf

Comments / 1

Published by

We take an in depth look at the Birthday Cards of Celebrities, Politicians, Athletes... in order to explain the traits associated with different cards. The Day We are born sets Our personality traits. Relationship Dynamics, It's Always in the Cards!

Montvale, NJ
134 followers

More from DearWiseWomen

Opinion: NFL Man of the Year winner to be announced soon

Payton’s motto was Never Die Easy, aptly describing his playing philosophy; he refused to run out of bounds deliberately…opponents who tried to tackle him took his punishment while trying to force him down or out of bounds. In our opinion, this is a message to The Chiefs and The Eagles on Game Day...

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Opinion: Birthday Cards for the Nashville Guitar Guru... It's in his cards...

The Nashville Guitar Guru is sought after Internationally by performers and songwriters who want to raise their game. Dave Isaacs also specializes in working with bands and groups of people. The joy of making music with even one more person is an experience that Isaacs encourages. Overcoming the fear of leaving their homes and playing their instruments with others becomes first a goal, then an extraordinary experience for many. Living in Nashville Tennessee, his local teachings have spread around the globe.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super Bowl

We believe the day we are born sets our Personality Traits. We take a look at each person's Birthday Cards, then take a second step analyzing the Relationship Dynamics between people. On occasion we look deeper at the day each person is having, to pick the winner. Last Year we were on the MONEY! This year we continue our winning streak...

Read full story
5 comments

Personality Cards for Meghan Markle... DearWiseWomen share their unique perspective, in the cards!

As we start a new year, 2023, one thing we know for certain is that the Royal Quandary continues…no New Year’s resolutions on either side of the pond for brothers Prince William and Prince Harry.

Read full story
9 comments

Birthday Cards of the Rolling Stones. We share our opinion and unique perspective.

Ask a musician about dynamics and they will inevitably talk about their music… how the different musicians in a band approach their instruments…. It’s more than loud or soft…it’s also about the feel.

Read full story

Personality Cards for Harry & Meghan, William & Kate. DearWiseWomen share their unique perspective, in the cards!

As we start a new year, 2023, one thing we know for certain is that the Royal Quandary continues…no New Year’s resolutions on either side of the pond for brothers Prince William and Prince Harry.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy