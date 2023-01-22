Personality Cards for Meghan Markle... DearWiseWomen share their unique perspective, in the cards!

As we start a new year, 2023, one thing we know for certain is that the Royal Quandary continues…no New Year’s resolutions on either side of the pond for brothers Prince William and Prince Harry.

When Meghan met Harry she fell in love with the man H (Harry), and I’m sure the fact he was Prince Harry was fascinating. At this point we have all heard about their romance and the bliss that turned into fear as Meghan was bombarded by the paparazzi…she was not prepared for being a Royal. As a biracial woman she also wasn’t prepared for the conscious and unconscious bias that would be directed at her

Meghan Markle's cards are 9♦️ 9 ♦️ J ♦️ Prince Harry's cards are 9 ♣️ 9 ♠️ 2❤️

When Meghan met Harry Photo by https://closeronline.co.uk/celebrity/news/meghan-markle-prince-harry-first-date/

All Nines are dedicated to service. In addition all Nines experience many endings in their lives…family, friends, and their lifestyles. Both Meghan and Harry experienced many endings as they grew up.

Meghan is a Leo, making her a double, super-charged Nine of Diamonds. The Nine of Diamonds are here to let go and complete a major chapter in the evolution of their soul and personality. Their life can feel very disappointing unless they take the spiritual and philanthropic view; giving of themselves will bring them more success in life and more happiness. They do very well in business, especially if it involves selling or other creative endeavors. They are great talkers and communicators. With the proper perspective, they can become very affluent.

The Nine of Diamonds who develop an awareness of the universal laws being manifested in their life, will benefit with the spiritual gifts that are bestowed on them…enriching the lives of those less fortunate.

Meghan’s third card is the Jack of Diamonds…which rounds out her personality. Jack of Diamonds are very charming, creative, and independent; they are very persuasive and they excel at marketing and sales. They need an occupation that allows them freedom…they have natural instincts regarding finances and many will be self employed. They are successful with groups of people, making them popular and great entertainers. Many are very artistic, and many Jack of Diamonds are in the entertainment industry

Before Harry, Meghan was an activist and feminist. She fulfilled her goal of being on a long running TV show… Suits (we highly recommend watching it on Prime Video). The cast became family and she was able to do her philanthropic work when the show was on hiatus. She graduated from Northwestern University with a double major…theater and international studies…and she followed both passions.

We believe Meghan manifested the elevated expression of the Nine of Diamonds and Jack of Diamonds…both before she met Harry and now as they live their life with their children in the United States.

