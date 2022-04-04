A Unidentified 27 year old man was shoot to death in Akron.

Prayers to the 27 year old’s family who was shot multiply times. According to News 5 Cleveland WEWS

“A 27-year-old has died after he was found shot multiple times in the driveway of an Akron home Saturday, according to the Akron Police Department. On Saturday at 9 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Lafollette Street in Akron for a shooting. The details was released this morning. Officials are trying to get more information on what and why this happened.

Akron Police Car Google

A 27-year-old man, who has not yet been identified, was found unresponsive in the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. He was transported to Akron City Hospital where he died.

The medical examiner said it will provide an update once positive identification has been made.

This story is under investigation as now…

No information on why this man was killed or what started it. Akron Police are working hard to find what caused his death. Any information on this case, please reach out to Akron Police tip line.

Both the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating the incident.

No additional details were immediately available. This story will be updated as more information is released. Please follow Deannakay.net for updates.

The Akron area gun violence and crime rate is increasing. And with the new gun laws coming into place residences wonder will it get worse by the summer. According to a news report on Deannakay.net new fire arm laws will go into affect June 1, 2022. Residents will NO longer be required to carry a CCW for a having a fire arm. Could this cause any increase of weapons on the street? To read the full story check out deannakay.net