Los Angeles, CA

L.A. County fights COVID-19 with new vaccination mandates

Deanna Barnert

Pandemic virtual town hall scheduled for concerned parents!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ziuay_0c4KLubz00
L.A. County seeks to stop the next COVID-19 surge before it starts with updated Health Officer Order(Photo by Deanna Barnert)

(Los Angeles) COVID-19 numbers are going down in Los Angeles, and L.A. County Public Health wants to keep it that way. With the Delta variant now predominant, the county is committed to avoiding the next surge via an updated Health Officer Order that requires vaccination verification or testing for high-risk events like outdoor football games and concerts and vaccination verification for indoor adult social venues. Previous mandates about public masking and indoor mega-events remain in effect, as well.

According to the updated Health Officer Order, Angelenos over 12-years-old will have to present vaccination verification or a negative test within 72 hours to enter outdoor mega-events and venues, starting October 7. This mandate is already in effect for indoor mega-events with over 1000 attendees, including conventions, conferences, expos, concerts, shows, nightclubs, sporting events, live entertainment, and festivals.

Customers and employees inside indoor bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs, and lounges, meanwhile, must have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by October 7 and both doses by November 4. While not mandated for indoor restaurants, vaccine verification is highly recommended.

That means before heading out for some fun in L.A., adults should be sure to have acceptable proof of vaccination status or proof of a negative test, as well as photo identification.

“We believe that targeted vaccination mandates are an important strategy for quickly raising vaccination coverage in our county and ending the pandemic,” L.A. County explained in a release, “and we applaud our President, our Governor, our Board of Supervisors, our cities, and school districts, and business establishments across the county for creating additional safety in spaces where people are intermingling with the use of targeted vaccination mandates.”

According to L.A. County data, those who are not vaccinated increase their chance of contracting COVID-19 fourfold, of being hospitalized 10-fold, and of dying over 10-fold. Locals can find information about vaccination sites and vaccination misinformation via www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish).

With 6 new deaths and 996 new cases of COVID-19 reported in L.A. on September 20, California’s COVID-19 transmission level fell from “high” to “substantial" the same day. L.A. County public health inspectors have found that most businesses have been in compliance with the existing Health Officer Orders. Masking habits tend to fall short, however, at fitness centers, garment manufacturing plants, and retail stores – and inspectors have shut down businesses that aren’t following the rules. In order to help businesses prepare for the upcoming October 7 Health Officer Order update, Public Health will prepare a toolkit and has offered assistance with implementation.

Meanwhile, with most of L.A.'s 1.5 million K-12 students back to in-person learning and many returning to team sports, COVID-19 case rates have not increased. In fact, after an initial surge between mid-July and mid-August, L.A. County has seen case rates decrease by 43 percent across all youth age groups. In addition to a big push to get more teens vaccinated, L.A. County is hosting a virtual town hall for parents on Thursday, September 23 at 6 p.m. via YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Topics on the agenda include updates on COVID-19 cases among children, youth sports, vaccine mandates, and vaccines for children aged 5-11. Locals can submit questions via this site.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 73

Published by

Deanna Barnert is a Los Angeles native and entertainment journalist with thousands of news stories, features and profiles published internationally. A member of the Television Critics Association, she’s written for "Emmy" magazine, MSN.com and SheKnows.com, served as News Editor for "Soaps In Depth," and interviewed some of your favorite stars and creators. A true Angeleno, Deanna knows L.A. is the best place to live... and the worst! She made her hometown more accessible to newcomers via her contribution to "The Complete Resident’s Guide to Los Angeles" and its pocket mini, "The Essential Tourist Guide" -- and now she's doing it for NewsBreak! Deanna is an avid traveler who lived in Madrid, Spain, for two years and did some time in NYC, but she always comes home. Check out what Deanna’s doing now by following @TVDeeva on social media.

Los Angeles, CA
478 followers

More from Deanna Barnert

Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles is hit by disaster in NBC’s “La Brea”

A sinkhole is coming… and you may just want to fall into it!. "La Brea" Key Art(Photo by: NBC Entertainment) (Los Angeles) As if the notion of a giant sinkhole hitting Los Angeles during morning rush hour isn’t scary enough, NBC’s upcoming series “La Brea” drops hundreds of people into a primeval land where extinct animals from the La Brea Tar Pits roam free.

Read full story
36 comments
Los Angeles, CA

L.A. Roller Derby makes its COVID-19 comeback!

Skaters reunite on the rink for games and team-building. Roller derby players are thrilled to reunite after COVID-19 shut down the sport/ Tristan King Photography. (Los Angeles) Thanks to COVID-19’s Delta variant, some roller derby players aren’t yet ready to rumble in Los Angeles… but after over a year and a half apart, leagues are finally coming back together for no-impact practices, training, and even some scrimmages.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures finally opens!

L.A.’s newest addition to Miracle Mile celebrates the magic and history of movies. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Exterior.Photo by Josh White, JWPictures/©Academy Museum Foundation.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Halloween 2021 is happening in L.A.... but where?

A roundup of spooky hayrides, frightening mazes, and haunted festivities in Los Angeles. Haunted houses, mazes and hayrides are back for Halloween 2021!/ Deanna Barnert. (Los Angeles) Halloween is just around the corner, and the celebrations have already begun! With almost every holiday event canceled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, L.A. locals are ready to don costumes, eat candy, and have a ghoulishly good time in 2021. Sadly, West Hollywood’s beloved annual parade still won’t be returning, but Universal Studios and Disneyland are already feeling the ghoulish spirit – and some of our scariest hayrides and mazes are back, as well!

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Animal Health Alert: L.A. County warns canine influenza and kennel cough are spreading fast!

How to protect your four-legged friend from this dog flu outbreak. L.A. County recommends canine influenza H3N2 and leptospirosis vaccines for social dogs/ Deanna Barnert. (Los Angeles) On the heels of news that leptospirosis is on the rise among dogs in Los Angeles, the L.A. County Department of Public Health has issued an Animal Health Alert about the spread of canine influenza. The danger to your pup is only escalating, with an increase in dog-owners reporting “kennel cough,” as well.

Read full story
5 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Real estate “Love Letters” can be a form of systemic bias in L.A.’s tough market

Angelenos need a new way to get personal while buying and selling homes. Real estate love letters are out because they can tap into unconscious bias/ canva. (Los Angeles) Everyone has heard stories of buyers landing their dream homes by writing the perfect letter of intent to the homeowner. In a competitive market like Los Angeles, a well-crafted, emotional “love letter” can be a gamechanger… but it turns out, it can also be a form of systemic racism in real estate!

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

L.A. families are saying goodbye to their dying dogs, cats, and animals at home

What to expect when you choose in-home euthanasia for your pet. Miles Halpern, 10, and ailing Quincy say goodbye before an in-home vet came to perform in-home euthanasia/ Jami Halpern.

Read full story
20 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Let’s roll! L.A. County gets a new roller-skating rink

PCH pop-up feeds a recreational need created by COVID-19 Get your skates ready - Pigeon’s Roller Rink opens in Long Beach on Sept. 18, 2021/ Pigeon's Skate Shop. (Los Angeles) Just as the COVID-19 pandemic landed on Los Angeles, one viral SoCal TikTok created an international roller-skating craze and a new generation of skaters took to the streets. Starting September 18, 2021, the L.A. skate community has a new place to come together – a pop-up roller skating venue in Long Beach!

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Prost! Oktoberfest returns to L.A.

Where to get ye ol' German beers, brats & oom-pah fix. Oktoberfest beer and bratwurst plate/ Deanna Barnert. (Los Angeles) Germany’s official Oktoberfest has once again been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and so has SoCal’s beloved Alpine Village event, but Los Angeles has plenty of opportunities to celebrate bier with your crew in September and October 2021. So clean your stein, strap on your lederhosen, practice your chicken dance, and prepare to gorge on German food – even if you are vegan!

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

What is Pickleball… and should you be playing?

As seen at Memorial Park, four pickleball games can fit onto one tennis court./ Deanna Barnert. (Los Angeles) Pickleball may have been invented back in 1965, but many Angelenos hadn't heard about it before COVID-19 landed. A strange hybrid of tennis, badminton, and paddle tennis, the sport has been picking up popularity over the last decade. These past two years, however, it’s been spreading like, well… a pandemic!

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

Abracadabra! The Magic Castle is back in business

How the iconic Los Angeles venue survived COVID-19 – and how you can get inside!. The Magic Castle first opened its doors in January 1963/ Ben Roman, courtesy of The Magic Castle.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

With accidental overdose rates soaring, don't become a number.

Honor those we’ve lost to substance abuse by getting help before it’s too late. International Overdose Awareness Day is a campaign to end overdose and remember those we've lost./ overdoseday.com.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

Melrose District fights back against murder, crime, and a “circus-like” atmosphere

Historic L.A. shopping hub is hopping... but faces safety issues. Melrose Blvd. is hopping again, but safety has become a concern for locals/ Deanna Barnert. (Los Angeles) Spurred by the August 11 murder of Shoe Palace employee Jayren Bradford and a general increase in violence and crime, locals in Los Angeles’ iconic Melrose District are coming together to demand solutions. For decades, this funky, alternative shopping scene has been a hotspot for tourists and locals, alike. With the neighborhood still recovering from the hard hits of the COVID-19 pandemic and 2020's looting and rioting, however, the strip is looking a lot different these days – and has become far less safe!

Read full story
8 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Haiti’s earthquake has Los Angeles wondering when to expect The Big One

Are you prepped for our next Northridge-sized quake?. Los Angeles is poised for an earthquake measuring magnitude 6.7 or larger in the next 30 years./ canva. (Los Angeles) As Haiti continues to struggle in the wake of a devastating earthquake and Tropical Storm Grace, Angelenos can’t help but empathize. Los Angeles is, after all, no stranger to rumblers and their disastrous effects. Here are some facts on how worried you should be about The Big One, how to prepare for our next quake and what to do when it hits. Plus, is California really destined to get shaken into the ocean?

Read full story
California State

Understanding the Gavin Newsom gubernatorial recall election ballot

If I vote “no” on the California recall, should I still vote for a successor?. The California gubernatorial recall election ballot is confusing some locals./ Deanna Barnert.

Read full story
22 comments
Los Angeles, CA

From L.A.'s underground music scene to Grand Performances: Subsuelo turns 10!

Los Angeles’ global bass crew takes over SoCal's biggest free stage. Subsuelo crew members (l-r) Juxli, La Tigresa, Gazoo, G Morales, Cody "El Canyonazo" Canyon, FarahStop, Ethos, Gozar and Gabriel Osuna/ photo by Farah Sosa.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Are L.A. beaches safe after the Hyperion sewage spill?

L.A. beaches are safe in the wake of the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant sewage spill/ Deanna Barnert. (Los Angeles) The Pacific Ocean was hit by 17 million gallons of untreated wastewater after Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant became backed up with debris and spilled over in July. A month after this epic, controlled emergency measure at the city's oldest and largest wastewater treatment facility, the stink of sewage is almost gone in El Segundo and all L.A. and Catalina beaches are back open. There's just one advisory remaining in effect – and it's a major landmark.

Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles, CA

How can Los Angeles be the 3rd best city for singles?

It may be hard to meet people, but the numbers are in L.A.’s favor. In the third best city for dating, locals get creative about socializing during the Covid-19 pandemic./ Deanna Barnert.

Read full story

L.A.’s can't miss gluten-free bakeries

Where to find celiac-approved, vegan, and allergy-friendly bread and desserts. L.A. has some great dedicated, gluten-free bakeries - there's no reason to suffer!/ Deanna Barnert.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy