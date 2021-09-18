Halloween 2021 is happening in L.A.... but where?

A roundup of spooky hayrides, frightening mazes, and haunted festivities in Los Angeles

(Los Angeles) Halloween is just around the corner, and the celebrations have already begun! With almost every holiday event canceled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, L.A. locals are ready to don costumes, eat candy, and have a ghoulishly good time in 2021. Sadly, West Hollywood’s beloved annual parade still won’t be returning, but Universal Studios and Disneyland are already feeling the ghoulish spirit – and some of our scariest hayrides and mazes are back, as well!

Here’s a roundup of haunts and fests from now through All Hollows Eve, including what's happening at our L.A. theme parks. Note that some local events aren’t listed here because they’re already sold out, so you may want to make your plans now.

All of these Halloween events require visitors to wear masks and follow local COVID-19 mandates, with some also asking for proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. It also bears mention that some don't allow visitors to wear costume masks or makeup. Be sure to check the current safety protocols for your events before heading out.

Los Angeles Haunted Hayride

This beloved L.A. Halloween spooktacular is back, but note that it's been moved to Griffith Park for 2021. Promising a haunted hayride, scare zone, “revolting” trick or treat maze, and more, this event is not recommended for kids under 12.

When: Sept. 24 thru Oct. 31, weekends and select weekdays

Where: Griffith Park, 4730 Crystal Springs Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027

Reign of Terror Haunted House

This award-winning haunted house returns for its 22nd season, and with a new space, 2021 promises to be even creepier than past years. In fact, organizers warn this “intense, horror and fearful based experience” is not recommended for those under 13 or sensitive people.

When: Sept. 24 – Nov. 6, Fridays thru Sundays

Where: Janss Marketplace, Across from Parking Structure, 225 N. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360

Haunt ‘O Ween LA

This immersive, 150,000 square foot family-friendly event offers trick-or-treating, pumpkin picking and carving, face painting, performances, and games – not to mention tunnels of fun and a 40-foot carousel! Adults will also enjoy the Malibu Wines tasting garden and food trucks.

When: Oct. 1 – 31, Fridays thru Sundays

Where: 6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA 91367

Delusion

“Reapers Remorse” is an interactive play in which guests move through various venues as the story unfolds. Be ready to explore, climb, crawl, and walk through terrifying venues.

When: thru Nov. 21, Thursdays thru Sundays

Where: 2640 Pomona Blvd, Pomona, CA 91768

Dark Harvest Haunted Attraction

Chino’s haunted 1-acre corn maze is back and promises to be scarier than ever – but Frosty’s Forrest also has plenty to entertain those who aren’t looking to scream their heads off. Outside the epic maze, visitors will find zombie paintball, a scare zone, carnival rides, inflatables, food vendors, a petting zoo, a sunflower patch, and lots and lots of pumpkins.

When: Sept. 30 thru Oct. 31, Thursdays thru Sundays

Where: 8039 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA 90620

SpeedZone Haunted Mini Golf Halloween

This mini golf Halloween adventure offers a silly good time – and if you need an extra adrenaline rush, it’s connected to a host of race tracks!

When: Sept. 24 thru Oct. 30, Fridays and Saturdays; and Sunday, Oct. 31

Where: Speedzone, 17871 Castleton St., City of Industry, CA 91748

The Asylum at Coffin Creek and Haunted House Trilogy

This spooktacular event offers five different haunted attractions that may be too scary for kids under 12. You’ll also find a host of vendors selling their wares at the Dark Shadow Marketplace.

When: Oct. 8 thru 31, Fridays thru Sundays

Where: Coffin Creek Haunted House, 14600 Baron Road, Corona, CA 92880

THEME PARK FUN

Halloween Horror Nights: Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studio's annual event promises “mazes of nightmarish terror,” scare zones, rides, and live entertainment. While there will be plenty of screams to be had, however, visitors are not allowed to wear costumes, masks, or face paint.

When: thru October 31, Thursday thru Sundays

Where: Universal Studios Hollywood; 100 Universal City Plaza Universal City, CA 91608

SixFlags Fright Fest

SixFlags offers silly good family fun by day, but the park promises to terrify guests once the sun goes down! Visitors over 12 are not permitted to wear costumes.

When: thru October 31, Thursday thru Sundays

Where: Six Flags Magic Mountain, 26101 Magic Mountain Pkwy., Valencia, CA

Disneyland & Great Adventure

Visitors will find their favorite characters in costume, and their favorite rides given a ghoulish makeover! There are no special holiday tickets required to celebrate at Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure, but with the theme park’s new reservation system, you’ll want to book your haunted adventure sooner than later.

Be warned that if you haven’t yet purchased your tickets to The Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party, it’s too late, now. The special after-hours event is already sold out!

When: thru Oct. 31, daily. Check park hours and reservations for availability

Where: 1313 Disneyland Dr, Anaheim, CA 92802

Knott's Scary Farm: Knott's Berry Farm

With 15 haunted attractions, five scare zones & eight mazes, Knott’s Scary Farm is all about making visitors scream in fright.

When: thru Oct. 31, Thursdays thru Sundays

Where: 8039 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA 90620

Masquerade parties, tricker-treating, and more!

KCRW's annual masquerade ball isn't returning, but there are plenty of adult Halloween adventures to attend! / Deanna Barnert

For adults looking for a bit of masquerade fun, there are one-day events popping up all over town! You can find information about the LA Poetry Brothel Masquerade: Ritual of Return; California Steppers Masquerade Ball; Halloween Rising: A Stranger Experience, and even a few club crawls and singles parties via this Eventbrite roundup.

If you’re looking for trick-or-treat spots or something you don’t see on this list, Hollywood Gothique’s website maintains an exhaustive list of L.A. area events that you find here. Just be sure to confirm any event listed there is actually happening in 2021.

