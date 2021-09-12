Los Angeles, CA

L.A. families are saying goodbye to their dying dogs, cats, and animals at home

Deanna Barnert

What to expect when you choose in-home euthanasia for your pet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jbfEG_0btRmHSr00
Miles Halpern, 10, and ailing Quincy say goodbye before an in-home vet came to perform in-home euthanasia/ Jami Halpern

(Los Angeles) The decision to put to rest your dog, cat, or pet is never easy, and the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic have only made the experience more emotionally challenging. For over a year, pet parents couldn’t accompany their beloved animals into the veterinarian for checkups or emergency care. Some locations did allow a family member to come inside to be with their pet when it was time to put them to rest, but even with much of L.A. now open, some vets still only allow one or two humans inside. That’s why many families are deciding to say goodbye at home, together, with the help of an in-home veterinarian.

“It was really beautiful,” says Jami Halpern, whose senior dog Quincy was surrounded by his entire family as he passed over the proverbial Rainbow Bridge in July. “The first time I went through this, we went to the vet with his brother and it wasn't bad… But this was definitely much better. It was a really great experience, for all of us.”

Halpern initially made the decision to find a vet who performs in-home pet euthanasia with her twins, Miles and Rosie, 10, in mind. “My vet was only allowing one or two people in the room, and I wanted for them to be with him until the end if they wanted to,” she explains. “And they really appreciated being able to have the choice and being there with him.

“But in hindsight, this was also a less stressful experience for Quincy,” she adds. “He never liked going to the vet. It's always been traumatic for him. So this was much more comfortable. It wasn't scary.”

In fact, the experience was quite ceremonial. Before the vet arrived, Halpern, her kids, and her mother Bonnie spent the morning preparing. “We made our own clay pawprint and then we painted his paws black and put paw prints on a canvas paint board,” she shares. “Then we each wrote something we wanted to say about him and we took a Polaroid picture of all of us, together. We also talked a lot about what was happening and later, the vet cut a piece of fur that we added to the board. Now, it's up on our mantel.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p1DIv_0btRmHSr00
The Halpern family spent the morning honoring Quincy with this keepsake./ Jami Halpern

Quincy was pampered and remembered by his loved ones until a veterinarian they’d never met arrived. “She brought us a bouquet of flowers,” Halpern marvels. “That was really nice. She suggested we put Quincy on his bed and also had this nice, soft comfy blanket she put near him. Then she went over how it was going to work. She talked us through it, medication-wise, and told us that he would be calm and wouldn't know what was going on. He would just think he was going to sleep.”

The vet also talked to Halpern about why she was choosing euthanasia and gave Quincy a final examination. “She confirmed he had cancer all over,” Halpern shares. “She told us that old age for dogs is at 7, so he lived twice past old age. She reassured us that we were making the right decision, and that was nice to hear.”

The family sat on the floor, gathered around Quincy – who gave each of them one last kiss. At one point, Quincy’s puppy sister, Maggie, also came to say goodbye. And then the vet joined them on the floor to start the short procedure. “First she gave him a shot that was a sedative and made him go to sleep,” Halpern recounts. “Then she had to do a catheter for the medicine that stops the heart and he passed, peacefully.”

How to find compassionate at-home end of life care

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OqD2Q_0btRmHSr00
The whole family was with Quincy as he passed./ Jami Halpern

If your vet doesn’t provide at-home hospice or euthanasia, he or she may be able to refer you to another local vet who is mobile – which is how the Halperns found the vet who helped them say goodbye. In addition, there are providers who specialize in this service. Whoever you find will most likely take your pet away when he or she has passed and talk you through your cremation and memorial options.

While not all vets offer the same services, bedside manner or pricing, it’s easy to see the benefits of calling one into your home instead of going to a clinic or hospital. Just be aware, however, at-home euthanasia is not the pennywise decision.

“It was twice as much money,” Halpern warns. “It was going to be around $200 with the vet, and it was about $500 at home. But it was worth it!”

If your vet can’t help you find the right resources, here are links to a handful of L.A. providers that perform in-home euthanasia, as well as other possible in-home veterinary services:

Serenity: website

Hearts & Halos: website

Lap of love: website

Peaceful Pets Services: website

PriVET Pet Care 911 VETS® 911vets

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 20

Published by

Deanna Barnert is a Los Angeles native and entertainment journalist with thousands of news stories, features and profiles published internationally. A member of the Television Critics Association, she’s written for "Emmy" magazine, MSN.com and SheKnows.com, served as News Editor for "Soaps In Depth," and interviewed some of your favorite stars and creators. A true Angeleno, Deanna knows L.A. is the best place to live... and the worst! She made her hometown more accessible to newcomers via her contribution to "The Complete Resident’s Guide to Los Angeles" and its pocket mini, "The Essential Tourist Guide" -- and now she's doing it for NewsBreak! Deanna is an avid traveler who lived in Madrid, Spain, for two years and did some time in NYC, but she always comes home. Check out what Deanna’s doing now by following @TVDeeva on social media.

Los Angeles, CA
344 followers

More from Deanna Barnert

Los Angeles, CA

Halloween 2021 is happening in L.A.... but where?

A roundup of spooky hayrides, frightening mazes, and haunted festivities in Los Angeles. Haunted houses, mazes and hayrides are back for Halloween 2021!/ Deanna Barnert. (Los Angeles) Halloween is just around the corner, and the celebrations have already begun! With almost every holiday event canceled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, L.A. locals are ready to don costumes, eat candy, and have a ghoulishly good time in 2021. Sadly, West Hollywood’s beloved annual parade still won’t be returning, but Universal Studios and Disneyland are already feeling the ghoulish spirit – and some of our scariest hayrides and mazes are back, as well!

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Animal Health Alert: L.A. County warns canine influenza and kennel cough are spreading fast!

How to protect your four-legged friend from this dog flu outbreak. L.A. County recommends canine influenza H3N2 and leptospirosis vaccines for social dogs/ Deanna Barnert. (Los Angeles) On the heels of news that leptospirosis is on the rise among dogs in Los Angeles, the L.A. County Department of Public Health has issued an Animal Health Alert about the spread of canine influenza. The danger to your pup is only escalating, with an increase in dog-owners reporting “kennel cough,” as well.

Read full story
5 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Real estate “Love Letters” can be a form of systemic bias in L.A.’s tough market

Angelenos need a new way to get personal while buying and selling homes. Real estate love letters are out because they can tap into unconscious bias/ canva. (Los Angeles) Everyone has heard stories of buyers landing their dream homes by writing the perfect letter of intent to the homeowner. In a competitive market like Los Angeles, a well-crafted, emotional “love letter” can be a gamechanger… but it turns out, it can also be a form of systemic racism in real estate!

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Let’s roll! L.A. County gets a new roller-skating rink

PCH pop-up feeds a recreational need created by COVID-19 Get your skates ready - Pigeon’s Roller Rink opens in Long Beach on Sept. 18, 2021/ Pigeon's Skate Shop. (Los Angeles) Just as the COVID-19 pandemic landed on Los Angeles, one viral SoCal TikTok created an international roller-skating craze and a new generation of skaters took to the streets. Starting September 18, 2021, the L.A. skate community has a new place to come together – a pop-up roller skating venue in Long Beach!

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Prost! Oktoberfest returns to L.A.

Where to get ye ol' German beers, brats & oom-pah fix. Oktoberfest beer and bratwurst plate/ Deanna Barnert. (Los Angeles) Germany’s official Oktoberfest has once again been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and so has SoCal’s beloved Alpine Village event, but Los Angeles has plenty of opportunities to celebrate bier with your crew in September and October 2021. So clean your stein, strap on your lederhosen, practice your chicken dance, and prepare to gorge on German food – even if you are vegan!

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

What is Pickleball… and should you be playing?

As seen at Memorial Park, four pickleball games can fit onto one tennis court./ Deanna Barnert. (Los Angeles) Pickleball may have been invented back in 1965, but many Angelenos hadn't heard about it before COVID-19 landed. A strange hybrid of tennis, badminton, and paddle tennis, the sport has been picking up popularity over the last decade. These past two years, however, it’s been spreading like, well… a pandemic!

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

Abracadabra! The Magic Castle is back in business

How the iconic Los Angeles venue survived COVID-19 – and how you can get inside!. The Magic Castle first opened its doors in January 1963/ Ben Roman, courtesy of The Magic Castle.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

With accidental overdose rates soaring, don't become a number.

Honor those we’ve lost to substance abuse by getting help before it’s too late. International Overdose Awareness Day is a campaign to end overdose and remember those we've lost./ overdoseday.com.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

Melrose District fights back against murder, crime, and a “circus-like” atmosphere

Historic L.A. shopping hub is hopping... but faces safety issues. Melrose Blvd. is hopping again, but safety has become a concern for locals/ Deanna Barnert. (Los Angeles) Spurred by the August 11 murder of Shoe Palace employee Jayren Bradford and a general increase in violence and crime, locals in Los Angeles’ iconic Melrose District are coming together to demand solutions. For decades, this funky, alternative shopping scene has been a hotspot for tourists and locals, alike. With the neighborhood still recovering from the hard hits of the COVID-19 pandemic and 2020's looting and rioting, however, the strip is looking a lot different these days – and has become far less safe!

Read full story
8 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Haiti’s earthquake has Los Angeles wondering when to expect The Big One

Are you prepped for our next Northridge-sized quake?. Los Angeles is poised for an earthquake measuring magnitude 6.7 or larger in the next 30 years./ canva. (Los Angeles) As Haiti continues to struggle in the wake of a devastating earthquake and Tropical Storm Grace, Angelenos can’t help but empathize. Los Angeles is, after all, no stranger to rumblers and their disastrous effects. Here are some facts on how worried you should be about The Big One, how to prepare for our next quake and what to do when it hits. Plus, is California really destined to get shaken into the ocean?

Read full story
California State

Understanding the Gavin Newsom gubernatorial recall election ballot

If I vote “no” on the California recall, should I still vote for a successor?. The California gubernatorial recall election ballot is confusing some locals./ Deanna Barnert.

Read full story
22 comments
Los Angeles, CA

From L.A.'s underground music scene to Grand Performances: Subsuelo turns 10!

Los Angeles’ global bass crew takes over SoCal's biggest free stage. Subsuelo crew members (l-r) Juxli, La Tigresa, Gazoo, G Morales, Cody "El Canyonazo" Canyon, FarahStop, Ethos, Gozar and Gabriel Osuna/ photo by Farah Sosa.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Are L.A. beaches safe after the Hyperion sewage spill?

L.A. beaches are safe in the wake of the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant sewage spill/ Deanna Barnert. (Los Angeles) The Pacific Ocean was hit by 17 million gallons of untreated wastewater after Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant became backed up with debris and spilled over in July. A month after this epic, controlled emergency measure at the city's oldest and largest wastewater treatment facility, the stink of sewage is almost gone in El Segundo and all L.A. and Catalina beaches are back open. There's just one advisory remaining in effect – and it's a major landmark.

Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles, CA

How can Los Angeles be the 3rd best city for singles?

It may be hard to meet people, but the numbers are in L.A.’s favor. In the third best city for dating, locals get creative about socializing during the Covid-19 pandemic./ Deanna Barnert.

Read full story

L.A.’s can't miss gluten-free bakeries

Where to find celiac-approved, vegan, and allergy-friendly bread and desserts. L.A. has some great dedicated, gluten-free bakeries - there's no reason to suffer!/ Deanna Barnert.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

Animal Health Alert: The vaccine L.A. County is now recommending for dogs

What is canine leptospirosis... and can humans catch it?. Should your dog be vaccinated against leptospirosis?/ photo by Deanna Barnert. (Los Angeles) While your veterinarian may have suggested avoiding giving your dog a leptospirosis vaccination in the past, the L.A. County Department of Public Health sent local vets an Animal Health Alert in July that calls for a change in protocol. With an increase in reported confirmed and suspect Lepto in local dogs this summer, humans can get this disease, too.

Read full story
6 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

How to fight L.A.’s pesky, new “ankle-biter” mosquitos

With West Nile in California, there’s a free county resource battling mosquitoes!. Photo of an adult female Aedes albopictus "ankle-biter" mosquito during a blood meal./ courtesy of the CDC.

Read full story
30 comments
Los Angeles, CA

How to book a pool day – even if you don’t own a pool!

L.A. pool-sharing service is like Airbnb for pools. SoCalInfluential co-founder Abby Solis enjoys a Swimply swim with her family./ courtesy of @Tribe.Adventures. (Los Angeles) Los Angeles is famous for its fabulous pool scenes and parties… and yet most locals don’t actually have access to a private pool. Or at least, we didn’t before Swimply came along! With pools rented out by the hour, this online platform connects pool owners with people looking to dive into the deep end.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Beat the L.A. summer heat with free museum days!

August museum tickets dropping as the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads. Miles and Rosie Halpern exploring The Broads "Under the Table," By Robert TherrienDeanna Barnert. (Los Angeles) Los Angelenos have pulled out their sweatshirts during a short mid-summer cool down, but summer is far from over. With record heat and fire-related air pollution expected in August and September, locals can find air-conditioned respite and cultural adventures by visiting their favorite museums – and NewsBreak has the rundown on free admission, ticket release dates and special events for Summer 2021!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy