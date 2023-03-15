Get Your Hummingbird Feeders Ready Now: First Flitters Spotted in North Georgia, With More Following Soon

DeanLand

The first of the 2023 migrating hummingbirds have been reported in North Georgia, and that means lots more are on the way to Cobb County, North Georgia and beyond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XefbL_0lK88Pl900
The annual hummingbird migration has reached North Georgia, so it's time to get your feeders ready.Photo byJoshua J. CottenonUnsplash

According to Hummingbirdcentral.com, the tiny flitters have been spotted in Arnoldsville, Lake Oconee, Canton and Young Harris in North Georgia. And coming right behind those adventurist early navigators are lots more, according to spotters in South Georgia, Florida and Alabama.

In the spring hummingbirds will travel approximately 20 miles per day, then stop for resting and frequent feeding periods. With the highest metabolism of any species, they feed at hundreds of flowers and up to six times or more per hour, according to Hummingbirdsplus.org.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48FExv_0lK88Pl900
Hummingbird migration map on March 15, with a highlighted sighting in Canton, GA. Others have been spotted further north.Photo byHummingbirdcentral.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PujqF_0lK88Pl900
Hummingbird 2023 migration map on March 1, from Hummingbirdcentral.comPhoto byHummingbirdcentral.com

If you're a hummingbird enthusiast hoping to attract the small birds to your garden, now's the time to get prepared. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) offers these tips for attracting and feeding:

  • Hummingbird nectar can easily be prepared at home. The best solution consists of 1 part sugar to 4 parts water (this mirrors the sugar concentration of the nectar found in flowers). Boil the water for 2–3 minutes before adding sugar. Cool and store the mixture in a refrigerator until you are ready to use it.
  • There is no need to add red food coloring. Hummingbirds are attracted to the red color of the feeder and do not prefer red nectar to clear.
  • Select a feeder that is easy to clean and does not drip. In warm weather, change nectar every 2–3 days or before it gets cloudy.
  • Periodically clean feeders, making sure that mold and bacteria are removed. Feeders can be easily cleaned soaking them in a solution of 1 part bleach and 10 parts water. Thoroughly rinse the feeders before using them again.
  • Keep at least one feeder up throughout the year. You cannot keep hummingbirds from migration by leaving feeders up during the fall and winter seasons.

Georgia is home to 11 hummingbird species during the year: the ruby-throated, black-chinned, rufous, calliope, magnificent, Allen's, Anna's, broad-billed, green violet-ear, green-breasted mango and broad-tailed hummingbird, according to Georgia's DNR.

The ruby-throated hummingbird is the only species of hummingbird known to nest to Georgia. These birds weigh as little as a first-class letter. The female builds the walnut-sized nest without any help from her mate, a process can take up to 12 days. The female then lays two eggs, each about the size of a black-eyed pea.

More On Georgia Wildlife

If you liked this Georgia wildlife story, you may also enjoy these from DeanLand at OurTravelCafe.com and NewsBreak:

Flight of the Hummingbirds: Annual Migration

Where to Watch Wildlife: 5 Favorite Spots in NW Georgia

Fishing Tips for Georgia Reservoirs and Rivers

It's Prime Time for Huge, Soaring Ospreys

Follow DeanLand on NewsBreak

I write about our Georgia adventures, regional and national travel, family outdoor excursions, our favorite dining spots and more. You read more than 200 stories and follow all our stories at Newsbreak.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# nature# outdoors# hummingbirds# spring

Comments / 3

Published by

I'm a trained journalist and retired global marketing executive. Living in Northwest Georgia, I write about about avocations including outdoors, travel, exploration, history and some of my community passions. I've traveled to 47 states and nearly as many countries. My South Louisiana-born French Cajun upbringing in food-rich Louisiana plus my extended restaurant-related career affirmed my status as an over-qualified eater. At my blog, OurTravelCafe.com, I offer a complete menu of our my own experiences, explorations and adventures, organized by geography and always sprinkled with some spicy, tasty tidbits and food notes.

Acworth, GA
8K followers

More from DeanLand

Marietta, GA

We Took a Foodie Trip to New Jersey at This Marietta, GA, Deli

Although I've traveled to 47 states and nearly 30 countries, my experience in New Jersey is limited. My knowledge is comprised of the songs of Bruce Springsteen and an old Saturday Night Live joke with the laughline, "Which exit?" Oh, and though I never watched The Sopranos, I know Tony and his "family" were from New Jersey.

Read full story
Marietta, GA

We Don't Agree That Pappasito's Is a Top 10 Marietta Restaurant. These Local Places Are Better.

While traveling, we often rely on Tripadvisor.com to get recommendations on restaurants, and we've been pleased with the results. So, we thought we'd give it a try for our home area near Marietta, GA.

Read full story
Kennesaw, GA

For a Fried Fish Friday Feast, JimPa's in Kennesaw Proved a Perfect Stop -- Even Against My Doctor's Orders

During this Lenten season, we made one of our too-infrequent visits to JimPa’s, a local catfish and chicken joint located in a former Huddle House at the corner of Cobb and McCollum Parkways in Kennesaw, GA.

Read full story
Cobb County, GA

Family Vacation: On a Great Cruise, 3 Things We Disliked About Royal Caribbean's Megaship, Wonder of the Seas

With Port Canaveral a relatively convenient drive from almost anywhere in Georgia, it's easy for Peach State residents to plan a cruise without the added cost of airfare. And that's what we did during Cobb County schools winter break, driving from near Acworth and Kennesaw to Port Canaveral for a weeklong journey on the world's largest cruise ship, Wonder of the Seas.

Read full story
7 comments
Athens, GA

There Hasn't Been This Much Excitement for a Walk-On Story Since Stetson Bennett Led Georgia to National Championships

Not since Stetson Bennett came to the University of Georgia, then helped the Bulldogs win a national title, has there been this much excitement about a walk-on story in Georgia. But the rumors are true: Louisiana-based sports bar and restaurant Walk-Ons Sports Bistreaux is coming to The Avenue West Cobb.

Read full story
1 comments
Georgia State

Celebrating National Potato Chip Day in Georgia: from Frito-Lay to New Georgia Grown Start-Ups

Around social media, National Pi Day is grabbing a huge slice of attention and posts. But in the scheme of "national something or other days," it's not all about Pi. March 14 also is National Potato Chip Day, and we Georgians have some home state favorites to celebrate.

Read full story
1 comments
Harrison, TN

Harrison HS Winter Guard Captures First at Regional Event

The Harrison High School Winter Guard earned a first place finish in the Scholastic A division at the March 11 regional competition sponsored by the Southern Association of Performance Arts (SAPA). The event featured 60 performing high school and independent performing units from Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee.

Read full story

Our Favorite Spring Visits to North Georgia's Gibbs Gardens Find Daffodils in Late Bloom and Tulips in Full Splendor

As the winter fades to Spring, it's time to make a visit to colorful Gibbs Gardens to catch the first-blooming daffodils and the soon-to-arrive tulips. For us, our first trip each year to Gibbs Garden is a sure sign that our spring outdoor season has begun. The hills are alive with the colors of daffodils, and picture-perfect scenes frame the surrounding North Georgia mountains. In our view, a perfectly-timed visit means catching the daffodils just as they begin to wane, and the tulips as they arrive in their full splendor.

Read full story
Marietta, GA

When Kids and Parents Need a Break, Marietta's Spring and Summer Camps Available

If you're a parent who needs an activity for your children during Spring Break or just need a Spring Break from your children, Marietta may have a solution for you. Marietta's Parks & Recreation Department has opened registration for its Gem City Spring Break Camp. Registration is available online, or by calling or visiting the department offices.

Read full story
Hiram, GA

Wait! A Tiny Robot Waiter Serves Tables At My Local Barbeque Joint in Hiram, GA?

When we recently visited Happy Hawg Barbeque on Jimmy Lee Smith Highway in nearby Hiram, we expected our usual experience: walk in, place a counter order, then have a smiling member of the waitstaff bring along our drinks and lunch plates.

Read full story
3 comments
Kennesaw, GA

Multiple Gwinnett High School Squads Participating in Regional Winter Guard Event in Kennesaw on March 11

Winter Guard squads from several Gwinnett County high schools will be among 60 competing teams participating in the Southern Association of Performance Arts regional event to be held at Harrison High School in Kennesaw, GA, on March 11.

Read full story
Harrison, OH

Regional Winter Guard Event Coming to HHS on March 11; 60 Georgia Squads Competing in SAPA Event

Don’t miss the upcoming Southern Association of Performance Arts regional event at Harrison High School on Saturday, March 11. This Winter Guard extravaganza will feature 60 performing groups representing high schools and independent squads from throughout Northwest Georgia and metro Atlanta.

Read full story
1 comments
Georgia State

Unlock the Secrets of Georgia's Hottest Fishing Spots, Including "Insider" Tips for State's Reservoirs, Rivers

Anglers love to tell the story about the big one that got away. But imagine if you could predict your catch BEFORE a fishing trip began?. Well, maybe you can't quite predict your specific catch, but a handy forecasting tool from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources does offer some insights into what's likely biting in lakes and rivers around the state.

Read full story
Cobb County, GA

Our Family Cruise: Unexpected Favorites on World's Largest Cruise Ship, Wonder of the Seas

As experienced cruisers living in Cobb County, we were very skeptical when we booked our trip on the world's largest cruise ship, Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas. But it seemed to be a great choice for taking our grandsons on their first cruise during Cobb County school winter break, so we decided to give it a try.

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, GA

Surprise! We Found A Comfy New Coffee Spot in Downtown Dallas, GA.

Dallas, Georgia's, downtown area features a local playhouse theatre, limited shopping and lots of government buildings. But it's a virtual restaurant desert, with only one pizza place in the immediate area.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Tiny Hummingbirds Expected in Georgia During March, Migrating to Northern Mating Grounds and Local Homes

Tiny hummingbirds have begun their long annual journey northward, leaving their Mexican, Central American, and Caribbean winter homes. The migrating masses likely will be reaching Atlanta, Cobb County and North Georgia later in March and continuing into April.

Read full story
5 comments

Family Getaway Weekend: What We Learned Renting an RV for Our Adventure

Through the Covid pandemic, lots of families struggled with cabin fever. Now, with the worst (hopefully!) well behind us, families are looking for more vacation ideas, but may still be wary of large crowds.

Read full story
Marietta, GA

This Fancy New Fire Wagon Heralded the Formation of Marietta's First All-Black Volunteer Fire Company

In 1879, the City of Marietta purchased a revolutionary new steam-powered fire wagon. Firefighting historians generally acknowledge that the Silsby Steamer was the innovation that created modern fire departments. Prior to its development, fire departments depended on bucket brigades and hand pumps to fight blazes.

Read full story
2 comments
Kennesaw, GA

Huge Ospreys Spotted Over Lake Allatoona, Readying Nests and Performing a "Fish Dance" for Spring Mating Season

As early blooms peak through the soil and the first leaves start to appear on area trees, that means Lake Allatoona osprey will soon return to their nesting sites for spring hatching season. Each year, pairs of these large birds of prey begin the mating season in March and April, before the female lays her eggs in a large nest high up in tall trees or man-made structures.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy