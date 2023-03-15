Get Your Hummingbird Feeders Ready Now: First Flitters Spotted in North Georgia, With More Following Soon

The first of the 2023 migrating hummingbirds have been reported in North Georgia, and that means lots more are on the way to Cobb County, North Georgia and beyond.

The annual hummingbird migration has reached North Georgia, so it's time to get your feeders ready. Photo by Joshua J. Cotten on Unsplash

According to Hummingbirdcentral.com, the tiny flitters have been spotted in Arnoldsville, Lake Oconee, Canton and Young Harris in North Georgia. And coming right behind those adventurist early navigators are lots more, according to spotters in South Georgia, Florida and Alabama.

In the spring hummingbirds will travel approximately 20 miles per day, then stop for resting and frequent feeding periods. With the highest metabolism of any species, they feed at hundreds of flowers and up to six times or more per hour, according to Hummingbirdsplus.org.

Hummingbird migration map on March 15, with a highlighted sighting in Canton, GA. Others have been spotted further north. Photo by Hummingbirdcentral.com

Hummingbird 2023 migration map on March 1, from Hummingbirdcentral.com Photo by Hummingbirdcentral.com

If you're a hummingbird enthusiast hoping to attract the small birds to your garden, now's the time to get prepared. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) offers these tips for attracting and feeding:

Hummingbird nectar can easily be prepared at home. The best solution consists of 1 part sugar to 4 parts water (this mirrors the sugar concentration of the nectar found in flowers). Boil the water for 2–3 minutes before adding sugar. Cool and store the mixture in a refrigerator until you are ready to use it.

There is no need to add red food coloring. Hummingbirds are attracted to the red color of the feeder and do not prefer red nectar to clear.

Select a feeder that is easy to clean and does not drip. In warm weather, change nectar every 2–3 days or before it gets cloudy.

Periodically clean feeders, making sure that mold and bacteria are removed. Feeders can be easily cleaned soaking them in a solution of 1 part bleach and 10 parts water. Thoroughly rinse the feeders before using them again.

Keep at least one feeder up throughout the year. You cannot keep hummingbirds from migration by leaving feeders up during the fall and winter seasons.

Georgia is home to 11 hummingbird species during the year: the ruby-throated, black-chinned, rufous, calliope, magnificent, Allen's, Anna's, broad-billed, green violet-ear, green-breasted mango and broad-tailed hummingbird, according to Georgia's DNR.

The ruby-throated hummingbird is the only species of hummingbird known to nest to Georgia. These birds weigh as little as a first-class letter. The female builds the walnut-sized nest without any help from her mate, a process can take up to 12 days. The female then lays two eggs, each about the size of a black-eyed pea.

