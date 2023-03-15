There Hasn't Been This Much Excitement for a Walk-On Story Since Stetson Bennett Led Georgia to National Championships

Not since Stetson Bennett came to the University of Georgia, then helped the Bulldogs win a national title, has there been this much excitement about a walk-on story in Georgia. But the rumors are true: Louisiana-based sports bar and restaurant Walk-Ons Sports Bistreaux is coming to The Avenue West Cobb.

The upcoming arrival of Walk-Ons at The Avenue West Cobb signals a continuation of the restaurant revival at the center. Photo by Walk-Ons

Walk-Ons features mouthwatering Louisiana cuisine, prepared fresh in a from-scratch kitchen. That label of "Sport Bistreaux" reflects the Louisiana flair to a traditional bistro restaurant. In addition to Louisiana Cajun cuisine, Walks-Ons will offer a variety of seafood dishes, hamburgers built for two hands and lots of other sport-bar favorites you'd expect.

Walk-Ons was founded by an unlikely pair of walk-on basketball players who were determined to join the LSU basketball team. Making the team, they used their travels and downtime to dream about -- then create -- a unique sports bar that incorporated the best concepts from fan-favorite restaurants with a work-team environment that counted on all team members.

After being named Best Sports Bar in America by ESPN, then-New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees joined founders Brandon Landry and Jack Warner on the ownership team.

So how will a Cajun food, Louisiana-founded, restaurant started by LSU and Saints players succeed in Georgia? Well, if the reaction from 100 locations in 15 states is any indication, local fans of the Bulldogs, Yellow Jackets, Owls and even the Falcons will become frequent and loyal visitors!

Walk-Ons Louisiana combo, with fried shrimp, fried catfish, waffle fries, hush puppies, crawfish étoufée. Yes, you can get it To-Geaux! Photo by Walk-Ons

At The Avenue, Walk-Ons will be located in a nearly 7,000 square foot endcap location next to Jewelsmith and Teds Montana Grill, once occupied by Macaroni Grill. The addition of Walk-Ons will further expand the restaurant revival at The Avenues that includes Queen Tea, Cima Grill and Gibney's Tavern.

The firm is noted for giving back to their local communities. The Walk-On’s Game On Foundation® is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to rebuild or refurbish youth sports facilities. Money raised through our Foundation will support youth sports facilities and athletics in communities all across the country.