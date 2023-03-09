When Kids and Parents Need a Break, Marietta's Spring and Summer Camps Available

If you're a parent who needs an activity for your children during Spring Break or just need a Spring Break from your children, Marietta may have a solution for you.

Registration is open for the City of Marietta Parks and Recreation Spring Break and Summer Camps. Photo by Alexandr Podvalny on Unsplash

Marietta's Parks & Recreation Department has opened registration for its Gem City Spring Break Camp. Registration is available online, or by calling or visiting the department offices.

Spring Break camp runs from Monday, April 3 through Friday, April 7. The camp will be held at Custer Park Sports and Fitness Center at 545 Kenneth E. Marcus Way in Marietta. Children ages 6 through 12 are welcome to attend the camp.

The fee to attend camp is $100 per camper for a City of Marietta resident. Non-residents can register and attend for $120 per camp participant.

Regular camp hours are 9 am to 4 pm. For an additional $25 fee per child, extended hours are available from 7:30 am until 6 pm.

Children must have breakfast before arriving at camp. Participants must bring with them each day a cold "sack lunch" for their consumption. The camp does not provide lunch meals. Campers also are required to bring with them a reusable water bottle for use during the day.

Field trips currently are under consideration for the camp, but no details are available at this time.

Registration also is now open for Gem City Summer Camp for children ages six to 12. The main camp is at Custer Park Sports and Fitness Center, with activities held at various City of Marietta parks. Parents may book all 8 weeks of camp, May 29 – July 28 or just pick the weeks need.

More information is available about the summer camps at this link.