Multiple Gwinnett High School Squads Participating in Regional Winter Guard Event in Kennesaw on March 11

Winter Guard squads from several Gwinnett County high schools will be among 60 competing teams participating in the Southern Association of Performance Arts regional event to be held at Harrison High School in Kennesaw, GA, on March 11.

Multiple Gwinnett County high schools will be among 60 Winter Guard squads competing at Harrison High School in Kennesaw, March 11. Photo by Harrison Bands

Among the Gwinnett school competing are Buford, Grayson, Mill Creek and North Gwinnett high schools. A full list of participating groups and a preliminary time schedule is available at the SAPA website. This Winter Guard extravaganza features high schools and independent squads from Northwest Georgia, metro Atlanta and Alabama.

The event will be held at the Hoya Center at Harrison High School in Kennesaw, GA. The competition begins at 10 am, with a final awards program expected sometime after 7:15 pm. Tickets are available in advance, online, for $12, with children under 5 admitted free. Tickets also will be sold at the door. Refreshments and snacks will be available for purchase throughout the day.

Spectators will be treated to a full day of choreographed dance routines, featuring flying flags, twirling sabers and other props designed to enhance the performance effect. All groups perform themed, timed routines to recorded music, earning points in categories that include equipment, movement and general effect. Points may be deducted for time or other performance violations.

An end-of-event program features the announcement of winners in various performance categories, and presentation of awards.

The Southern Association for Performance Arts, or SAPA, is an organization founded in 2006 and based in the metro Atlanta area that sponsors competitive and educational events for Winter Guard (indoor Color Guard) units from Georgia, Alabama, and Tennessee. SAPA’s members are comprised of scholastic and independent color guard units from Georgia, Alabama, and Tennessee. The class levels range from beginning cadet units all the way up to world class units. In its 15 year existence, SAPA has had 21 member units awarded medals (including 6 gold medalists) at the WGI World Championships in Dayton, Ohio.