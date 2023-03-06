Regional Winter Guard Event Coming to HHS on March 11; 60 Georgia Squads Competing in SAPA Event

Don’t miss the upcoming Southern Association of Performance Arts regional event at Harrison High School on Saturday, March 11. This Winter Guard extravaganza will feature 60 performing groups representing high schools and independent squads from throughout Northwest Georgia and metro Atlanta.

60 Winter Guard squads from throughout Georgia are competing March 11 at Harrison High School. Photo by Harrison Bands

The event will be held at the Hoya Center at Harrison High School. The competition begins at 10 am, with a final awards program expected sometime after 7:15 pm. Tickets are available in advance, online, for $12, with children under 5 admitted free. Tickets also will be sold at the door. Refreshments and snacks will be available for purchase throughout the day.

Harrison High School’s Winter Guard is scheduled to compete at approximately 5:07 pm, though times may vary on the day of performance. A full list of participating groups and a preliminary time schedule are available at the SAPA website.

Spectators will be treated to a full day of choreographed dance routines, featuring flying flags, twirling sabers and other props designed to enhance the performance effect. All groups perform themed, timed routines to recorded music, earning points in categories that include equipment, movement and general effect. Points may be deducted for time or other performance violations.

An end-of-event program features the announcement of winners in various performance categories, and presentation of awards.

The Southern Association for Performance Arts, or SAPA, is an organization founded in 2006 and based in the metro Atlanta area that sponsors competitive and educational events for Winter Guard (indoor Color Guard) units from Georgia, Alabama, and Tennessee. SAPA’s members are comprised of scholastic and independent color guard units from Georgia, Alabama, and Tennessee. The class levels range from beginning cadet units all the way up to world class units. In its 15 year existence, SAPA has had 21 member units awarded medals (including 6 gold medalists) at the WGI World Championships in Dayton, Ohio.