Unlock the Secrets of Georgia's Hottest Fishing Spots, Including "Insider" Tips for State's Reservoirs, Rivers

Anglers love to tell the story about the big one that got away. But imagine if you could predict your catch BEFORE a fishing trip began?

Georgia's Department of Natural Resources' fishing forecast helps anglers find the best spots in reservoirs and rivers for likely catches. Photo by DeanLand / OurTravelCafe.com

Well, maybe you can't quite predict your specific catch, but a handy forecasting tool from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources does offer some insights into what's likely biting in lakes and rivers around the state.

Georgia's Wildlife Resources Division (WRD) fisheries biologists and technicians annually update the fishing forecasts for 31 Georgia reservoirs and 19 rivers, and they are available in one convenient location: GeorgiaWildlife.com/fishing-forecasts.

“These forecasts provide information, such as best bets, technique tips and more. Each is connected to an interactive map, which provides an additional layer of information to this already excellent resource," explains Scott Robinson, Chief of the WRD Fisheries Management Section.

To check this out, we visited the fishing forecast site of nearby Lake Allatoona, which dips into our home in Cobb County. Most helpful for prospective anglers: nearly 100 "fish attractor" locations where the habitat and conditions are most suitable for hauling in a great catch.

We checked out one recommended fishing hot spot in Lake Allatoona. But crossed lines and flawed techniques meant the big ones got away. Photo by DeanLand / OurTravelCafe.com

The standard maps also indicate the species of fish most likely to be found in each of the state's lakes and rivers.

And, there's more. For novice and experienced anglers alike, the fishing forecast resource pages includes recommended techniques and baits to catch each specific species.

The forecast pages also include the most prevalent species, bait suggestions and other suggestions for anglers of all ages. Photo by DeanLand / OurTravelCafe.com

Don't forget, anglers need a fishing license for public lands in Georgia. Annual fishing or hunting licenses are good for 365 days from its purchase date cost $15 each for state residents. Discounted short-term licenses from one to 10 days are also available for residents and non-residents. A basic one day fishing license for non-residents is only $10.

You can purchase a purchase a license online or from a local agent , or call 800-366-2661.

