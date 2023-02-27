Family Getaway Weekend: What We Learned Renting an RV for Our Adventure

Through the Covid pandemic, lots of families struggled with cabin fever. Now, with the worst (hopefully!) well behind us, families are looking for more vacation ideas, but may still be wary of large crowds.

We rented this RV for a nearby family getaway. We learned some important lessons. Photo by DeanLand / OurTravelCafe.com

Based on sales, rental numbers and observing local campgrounds, lots of families are trying RVs. Looking for a family getaway weekend where we could enjoy outdoors and fewer people, we decided to check out FD Roosevelt State Park in a rented RV. For us, the idea was that this trip was a preview for a potential week-long journey. And maybe, just maybe, it might help us make a purchase decision. You can find our full story at OurTravelCafe.com

You can get the full story of our family RV adventure -- plus more tips -- at our blog: Our Travel Cafe. Photo by DeanLand / OurTravelCafe.com

Here are a few things we learned about renting and having fun on RV trips:

Consider your needs. Carefully consider the number, ages and sizes of your travelers and potential sleeping arrangements. Think about bedtimes (early for young children, but not others), personal habits (who takes forever in the bathroom!), any physical requirements (frequent nighttime bathroom needs?) and your meal plans (cook and carry, campfire cooking or other).

Carefully consider the number, ages and sizes of your travelers and potential sleeping arrangements. Think about bedtimes (early for young children, but not others), personal habits (who takes forever in the bathroom!), any physical requirements (frequent nighttime bathroom needs?) and your meal plans (cook and carry, campfire cooking or other). Choose carefully. Selection can be a daunting task. We found peer-to-peer sites RVShare.com and Outdoorsy.com to be excellent sources to compare RV options, amenities, prices and availability.

Our RV experience taught us some valuable lessons, which we share here and at our blog. Photo by DeanLand / OurTravelCafe.com

Understand bathroom reality. Most larger RVs include bathrooms, but don’t expect them to match up with an ensuite in an HGTV luxury home. They often are functional, basic and cramped. Hot water is in limited supply, shower space is tight, toilets can be complicated, and every drop of water that is used must later be drained. By day 3, even our most privacy-conscious adults sought out the space and luxurious hot water supply of the campground bath house.

Most larger RVs include bathrooms, but don’t expect them to match up with an ensuite in an HGTV luxury home. They often are functional, basic and cramped. Hot water is in limited supply, shower space is tight, toilets can be complicated, and every drop of water that is used must later be drained. By day 3, even our most privacy-conscious adults sought out the space and luxurious hot water supply of the campground bath house. Use expert resources. Do a google search and you'll discover many. We avoided those that focused on full-time RV living, and instead gravitated to blogs that focused on destinations and tips. Some we liked best included Everything About RVing, and GO RVing.

Do a google search and you'll discover many. We avoided those that focused on full-time RV living, and instead gravitated to blogs that focused on destinations and tips. Some we liked best included Everything About RVing, and GO RVing. Make a packing list. Since this was a first camping and RV excursion, we took extra care to create our packing list. We were confident we had it all. As soon as we hit the road, we realized what we left behind. Avoid this rookie mistake by comparing to an RV veteran's list.

Since this was a first camping and RV excursion, we took extra care to create our packing list. We were confident we had it all. As soon as we hit the road, we realized what we left behind. Avoid this rookie mistake by comparing to an RV veteran's list. Try nearby first. There's likely a state park near your home, and that may be a great first outing. That way, if you forgot something important or one of your family finds the experience overwhelming, home is closeby. Plus, since most RVs come with significant charges for extra miles and gas prices above $3 per gallon, that will save you some money, too.

Even if you believe you've brought everything, don't forget your little red wagon. It's hand for hauling supplies and tired grandkids. Photo by DeanLand / OurTravelCafe.com

More of Our RVing Experience

You'll find a more detailed account of our first family RV trip at our blog, OurTravelCafe.com. That includes additional photos, more tips, and a firsthand account of the family experience.

Follow DeanLand on Newsbreak

If you like reading about outdoors, family outings, Georgia excursions, interesting dining and other travel, follow DeanLand on Newsbreak.