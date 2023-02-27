Family Getaway Weekend: What We Learned Renting an RV for Our Adventure

DeanLand

Through the Covid pandemic, lots of families struggled with cabin fever. Now, with the worst (hopefully!) well behind us, families are looking for more vacation ideas, but may still be wary of large crowds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yXNgC_0l1eznmC00
We rented this RV for a nearby family getaway. We learned some important lessons.Photo byDeanLand / OurTravelCafe.com

Based on sales, rental numbers and observing local campgrounds, lots of families are trying RVs. Looking for a family getaway weekend where we could enjoy outdoors and fewer people, we decided to check out FD Roosevelt State Park in a rented RV. For us, the idea was that this trip was a preview for a potential week-long journey. And maybe, just maybe, it might help us make a purchase decision. You can find our full story at OurTravelCafe.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I1qhH_0l1eznmC00
You can get the full story of our family RV adventure -- plus more tips -- at our blog: Our Travel Cafe.Photo byDeanLand / OurTravelCafe.com

Here are a few things we learned about renting and having fun on RV trips:

  • Consider your needs. Carefully consider the number, ages and sizes of your travelers and potential sleeping arrangements. Think about bedtimes (early for young children, but not others), personal habits (who takes forever in the bathroom!), any physical requirements (frequent nighttime bathroom needs?) and your meal plans (cook and carry, campfire cooking or other).
  • Choose carefully. Selection can be a daunting task. We found peer-to-peer sites RVShare.com and Outdoorsy.com to be excellent sources to compare RV options, amenities, prices and availability.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YeyRW_0l1eznmC00
Our RV experience taught us some valuable lessons, which we share here and at our blog.Photo byDeanLand / OurTravelCafe.com
  • Understand bathroom reality. Most larger RVs include bathrooms, but don’t expect them to match up with an ensuite in an HGTV luxury home. They often are functional, basic and cramped. Hot water is in limited supply, shower space is tight, toilets can be complicated, and every drop of water that is used must later be drained. By day 3, even our most privacy-conscious adults sought out the space and luxurious hot water supply of the campground bath house.
  • Use expert resources. Do a google search and you'll discover many. We avoided those that focused on full-time RV living, and instead gravitated to blogs that focused on destinations and tips. Some we liked best included Everything About RVing, and GO RVing.
  • Make a packing list. Since this was a first camping and RV excursion, we took extra care to create our packing list. We were confident we had it all. As soon as we hit the road, we realized what we left behind. Avoid this rookie mistake by comparing to an RV veteran's list.
  • Try nearby first. There's likely a state park near your home, and that may be a great first outing. That way, if you forgot something important or one of your family finds the experience overwhelming, home is closeby. Plus, since most RVs come with significant charges for extra miles and gas prices above $3 per gallon, that will save you some money, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qpubn_0l1eznmC00
Even if you believe you've brought everything, don't forget your little red wagon. It's hand for hauling supplies and tired grandkids.Photo byDeanLand / OurTravelCafe.com

More of Our RVing Experience

You'll find a more detailed account of our first family RV trip at our blog, OurTravelCafe.com. That includes additional photos, more tips, and a firsthand account of the family experience.

Follow DeanLand on Newsbreak

If you like reading about outdoors, family outings, Georgia excursions, interesting dining and other travel, follow DeanLand on Newsbreak.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# outdoors# camping# rv# family trip# national parks

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm a trained journalist and retired global marketing executive. Living in Northwest Georgia, I write about about avocations including outdoors, travel, exploration, history and some of my community passions. I've traveled to 47 states and nearly as many countries. My South Louisiana-born French Cajun upbringing in food-rich Louisiana plus my extended restaurant-related career affirmed my status as an over-qualified eater. At my blog, OurTravelCafe.com, I offer a complete menu of our my own experiences, explorations and adventures, organized by geography and always sprinkled with some spicy, tasty tidbits and food notes.

Acworth, GA
7K followers

More from DeanLand

Kennesaw, GA

Multiple Gwinnett High School Squads Participating in Regional Winter Guard Event in Kennesaw on March 11

Winter Guard squads from several Gwinnett County high schools will be among 60 competing teams participating in the Southern Association of Performance Arts regional event to be held at Harrison High School in Kennesaw, GA, on March 11.

Read full story
Harrison, OH

Regional Winter Guard Event Coming to HHS on March 11; 60 Georgia Squads Competing in SAPA Event

Don’t miss the upcoming Southern Association of Performance Arts regional event at Harrison High School on Saturday, March 11. This Winter Guard extravaganza will feature 60 performing groups representing high schools and independent squads from throughout Northwest Georgia and metro Atlanta.

Read full story
1 comments
Cobb County, GA

Our Family Cruise: Unexpected Favorites on World's Largest Cruise Ship, Wonder of the Seas

As experienced cruisers living in Cobb County, we were very skeptical when we booked our trip on the world's largest cruise ship, Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas. But it seemed to be a great choice for taking our grandsons on their first cruise during Cobb County school winter break, so we decided to give it a try.

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, GA

Surprise! We Found A Comfy New Coffee Spot in Downtown Dallas, GA.

Dallas, Georgia's, downtown area features a local playhouse theatre, limited shopping and lots of government buildings. But it's a virtual restaurant desert, with only one pizza place in the immediate area.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Tiny Hummingbirds Expected in Georgia During March, Migrating to Northern Mating Grounds and Local Homes

Tiny hummingbirds have begun their long annual journey northward, leaving their Mexican, Central American, and Caribbean winter homes. The migrating masses likely will be reaching Atlanta, Cobb County and North Georgia later in March and continuing into April.

Read full story
5 comments
Marietta, GA

This Fancy New Fire Wagon Heralded the Formation of Marietta's First All-Black Volunteer Fire Company

In 1879, the City of Marietta purchased a revolutionary new steam-powered fire wagon. Firefighting historians generally acknowledge that the Silsby Steamer was the innovation that created modern fire departments. Prior to its development, fire departments depended on bucket brigades and hand pumps to fight blazes.

Read full story
2 comments
Kennesaw, GA

Huge Ospreys Spotted Over Lake Allatoona, Readying Nests and Performing a "Fish Dance" for Spring Mating Season

As early blooms peak through the soil and the first leaves start to appear on area trees, that means Lake Allatoona osprey will soon return to their nesting sites for spring hatching season. Each year, pairs of these large birds of prey begin the mating season in March and April, before the female lays her eggs in a large nest high up in tall trees or man-made structures.

Read full story
2 comments
Marietta, GA

Marietta's Black Heritage Tour Reveals Tragedy, Inspiration, and Trailblazers

On a clear, crisp morning during Black History Month, we set out to follow the walking, self-guided Marietta Black Heritage tour. Our 1.9 mile path meandered around the downtown area, then over to Lemon Street, and finally to the Marietta National Cemetery before returning downtown.

Read full story
Marietta, GA

Robins and Blue Jays Don't Signal the Arrival of Spring Here, But The Sounds of Other Birds Will

Though it's a popular misconception, no, robins and blue jays are not a sign that Spring has arrived in Marietta and Cobb County. In fact, you're actually likely to see more robins and bluebirds in Georgia during the winter rather than in spring and summer, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and other expert birding resources.

Read full story
5 comments
Springfield, IL

Celebrating Abraham Lincoln's 214th Birthday: Our Encounter with the 16th President in Springfield, IL

Before there was a President's Day holiday, the nation marked Abraham Lincoln's birthday as a national holiday. Feb. 12 is Lincoln's actual birthday, though it goes by without much fanfare these days -- unless somehow you can link today's Super Bowl game to the 16th president.

Read full story
Georgia State

Listen for the Harbingers of Spring in Georgia: Louder Bird Songs and More Frequent Calls

While those red, red robins may be bob, bob bobbin' along here in Georgia, they are not a sign of impending Spring weather here. And neither are those beautiful bluebirds.

Read full story
2 comments
Marietta, GA

Say 'I Do' for Free on Valentine's Day: A Group Wedding in Marietta Perfect for Hopeless Romantics and Cheapskates Alike

Whether you're a hopeless romantic who dreams of a Valentine's Day wedding or a total cheapskate looking for a discount deal to duck out on matrimonial ceremony debts, a Cobb County judge has a Feb. 14 opportunity for you.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

We Found This Classic Local Breakfast Diner In Chicago's Downtown, With a Side Order of Architectural Splendor

Visiting Chicago, we refuse to pay marked-up hotel prices for average breakfast offerings. Instead, we seek out unusual spots known to and patronized mostly by locals. And that's exactly what we found at the Pittsfield Cafe (plus lots more that we detail at our blog, which contains advertising links where we may receive payments.)

Read full story
Georgia State

Discover Georgia's State Parks for the Perfect Family Spring Break: Fun, Locations, and Accommodations for All Ages

If you're looking for something different than a beach trip for your 2023 Spring Break, consider the plethora of other natural and outdoor options available at one of Georgia's state parks. Of course, if you're set on a beach location, there are Georgia state parks for that, too.

Read full story
1 comments
Georgia State

Exploring the Ever-Changing Beauty of Our Favorite Georgia Hiking Trails

As avid hikers, we keep a list of all our favorite hiking spots in Georgia and beyond. And sometimes, when considering our next trip, we fall victim to the "we've been there before" trap. But experience shows that's a mistake, so we've developed our own partial immunity to this reasoning. Now, we look forward to returning and finding new experiences in all seasons.

Read full story
1 comments
Cobb County, GA

Harrison Band Members Earn District, All-State Honors for Musical Achievement

A group of 20 Harrison High School musicians have earned honors for musical excellence, including six who have been named to the 2023 Georgia Music Educators Association (GMEA) all-state band.

Read full story
Georgia State

Georgia Fish Art Competition Can Help Hook Your Young Anglers on Fishing and Earn Prizes

Winter in Georgia is not prime fishing season, but it is a great time to get your youngsters interested in fishing. And here's a great way to share your enthusiasm with another generation of anglers: The Georgia Youth Fish Art Contest! Entries are due by Feb. 28, so now's the time to get started.

Read full story
Georgia State

Hearing Coyotes Howling at the Moon? Take Precautions Now to Protect Your Fur Babies from Georgia's Song Dogs

If you think you're hearing more howling sounds of coyotes nearby, you may be right -- and you may need to take extra precautions during February and March to protect your pets.

Read full story
2 comments
Marietta, GA

Don't Let a Georgia Dingo Eat Your (Fur) Baby! Follow These Tips for Pet and Human Safety in Southern Coyote Season

As evidenced by the howling often heard at night around Marietta and West Cobb County, the coyote population in Georgia continues to grow in both rural and urban areas. According to the Wildlifeboss.com, Georgia's coyote population is nearing 100,000 animals -- despite well-publicized and controversial programs in recent years to control or reduce the population of the "song dog."

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy