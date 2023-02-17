Marietta, GA

Marietta's Black Heritage Tour Reveals Tragedy, Inspiration, and Trailblazers

DeanLand

On a clear, crisp morning during Black History Month, we set out to follow the walking, self-guided Marietta Black Heritage tour. Our 1.9 mile path meandered around the downtown area, then over to Lemon Street, and finally to the Marietta National Cemetery before returning downtown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Khpug_0koLVag900
We followed the Black Heritage Tour in Marietta on a 1.9 mile path through some of the city's forgotten history.Photo byDeanLand / OurTravelCafe.com

We discovered stories of tragedy, inspiration and local trailblazers that were unbeknownst to us previously. Plus, the tour helped us expand out appreciation for some of the area history not recorded in other accounts.

For our guide, we used the Marietta Black Heritage Walking Tour. After some failed attempts, we finally found a download of the tour online and read the highlights in advance. Before starting, we popped in at the Marietta Visitor's Bureau for an easy-to-follow printed copy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mcQZD_0koLVag900
The National Cemetery is the final resting place of 258 black soldiers who served from 1864-1866 -- some killed patrolling post-war MariettaPhoto byDeanLand / OurTravelCafe.com

Taking the tour requires some imagination, and many of the historical sites are long gone from the present-day city. That's true of eight of the 13 stops on the tour. But with brochure in hand, it's possible to stand near the sites and picture the events, activities and people. A few pictures from the brochure, plus some others on the website managed by Cobb Landmarks, also are helpful.

Of those historical sites that remain, only two are open for regular tours. Old Zion Heritage Museum, located in the 1888 Old Zion Baptist Church, is open for limited hours on Thursday, and some Sundays. Marietta National Cemetery is open daily. A third, Cole Street Baptist Church, remains an active church with regular Sunday and Wednesday services, but doesn't post any other opening hours for visits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i49Rk_0koLVag900
Old Zion Baptist Church is open for tours on Fridays and some Sundays.Photo byDeanLand / OurTravelCafe.com

Outside the 1951 building of the Lemon Street School, an historical display provides information about the school and the integration of Marietta schools. But the building is not open to the public except for schedule events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GZVVt_0koLVag900
An historical display outside the Lemon Street School and Hattie Wilson Library outlines the history of black schools and desegregation.Photo byDeanLand / OurTravelCafe.com

In all, we wandered for approximately 90 minutes along the tour route, with plenty of time for reading, photos and other exploration -- especially in the Marietta Cemetery. We plan to return to visit the Old Zion Heritage Museum later in February.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cm99R_0koLVag900
While it's easy to find historical markers in Cobb County, the Black Heritage Tour uncovers more details specific to the black community.Photo byDeanLand / OurTravelCafe.com

# Black History Month# History# Walking Tours# Cobb County

Published by

I'm a trained journalist and retired global marketing executive. Living in Northwest Georgia, I write about about avocations including outdoors, travel, exploration, history and some of my community passions. I've traveled to 47 states and nearly as many countries. My South Louisiana-born French Cajun upbringing in food-rich Louisiana plus my extended restaurant-related career affirmed my status as an over-qualified eater. At my blog, OurTravelCafe.com, I offer a complete menu of our my own experiences, explorations and adventures, organized by geography and always sprinkled with some spicy, tasty tidbits and food notes.

