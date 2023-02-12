Celebrating Abraham Lincoln's 214th Birthday: Our Encounter with the 16th President in Springfield, IL

Before there was a President's Day holiday, the nation marked Abraham Lincoln's birthday as a national holiday. Feb. 12 is Lincoln's actual birthday, though it goes by without much fanfare these days -- unless somehow you can link today's Super Bowl game to the 16th president.

Abraham Lincoln is everywhere in Springfield, IL. We even found his family on the square outside of Subway. Photo by DeanLand / OurTravelCafe.com

We, too, have overlooked Lincoln. On a family vacation, departing the Gateway Arch and St. Louis and heading for Chicago, we called our oldest daughter for travel suggestions. Her empathetic and informed response: “Well, duh, you could stop in Springfield – home of Abraham Lincoln!”

Feeling somewhat geographically and historically stupid at that moment, I set Google Maps first to the Lincoln Home Historic Site, then the Lincoln Museum and Library.

In the summer heat or winter cold, the best place to find LIncoln and explore his legacy is in the presidential museum. Photo by DeanLand / OurTravelCafe.com

After ticketing and an introduction at the Abraham Lincoln Home Historic site visitor center, our first stop was touring Lincoln's home. Then, we explored the surrounding two blocks of the preserved historic neighborhood, learning more about daily life and Lincoln's Springfield neighbors. Next, we charted our path to the nearby (and well-air conditioned!) Lincoln Presidential Museum and Library. Since we were casual visitors and not presidential scholars, we focused on the museum and its plethora of well-presented exhibits.

Throughout the tour, Lincoln’s words evoke vivid mental imagery. You're pulled into a 19th century America that is splitting apart at its geopolitical boundaries. The divergent positions are presented stunningly. Lincoln’s careful consideration of the Emancipation Proclamation is represented in a long hallway where Lincoln sits alone, the approach to him featuring competing banners overhead and ghost-like figures in the walls that shout literally and figuratively their positions.



Displays at the presidential museum capture the agony Lincoln felt over his toughest decisions. Photo by DeanLand / OurTravelCafe.com

After the museum, we headed back down the street to find a quick and cool snack before continuing our trek to Chicago. And wouldn't you know it -- we ran into Honest Abe and Mary in the square, just outside of Subway and Cold Stone Creamery.

For more on this visit to Springfield, the land of Lincoln and other presidential museums, see our blog at OurTravelCafe.com, where advertising links may earn revenue for the site or author.

More Travel and History From DeanLand

If you enjoyed this history feature, you may also enjoy these:

Spies, Heroes, and Medals of Honor: Great Locomotive Chase

How We Found Gold in North Georgia Streams

Union, Confederate Families Work Together to Preserve Park

Breakfast, with a Side of Chicago Architectural History

Visit Our Travel Cafe

Follow DeanLand on Newsbreak

We write mostly about outdoors, family activities, fun local finds, and family travel. Occasionally, we explore other topics, too. To enjoy more articles about fun, family-oriented activities, follow DeanLand on Newsbreak. On your phone, select the FOLLOW button below this feature. On your computer, select FOLLOW on the left side menu. You can also find more from DeanLand at OurTravelCafe.com, which may contain advertising where the website or author may receive payments. And please SHARE THIS STORY if you think others may enjoy it.



