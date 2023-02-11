Listen for the Harbingers of Spring in Georgia: Louder Bird Songs and More Frequent Calls

While those red, red robins may be bob, bob bobbin' along here in Georgia, they are not a sign of impending Spring weather here. And neither are those beautiful bluebirds.

Sightings of robins and bluebirds are not an accurate sign of Spring's arrival in Georgia. The population of both is highest here in winter. Photo by DeanLand / OurTravelCafe

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and other expert birding resources, you're actually likely to see more robins and bluebirds in Georgia during the winter rather than in spring and summer. That's because Georgia is a permanent home to some of these native birds, while those that typically breed or were hatched further to the north do migrate to Georgia and the Southeast during the winter months.

The result is that both the robin and bluebird populations are highest in Georgia during the winter. A study conducted in Florida found that once the northern migrants arrived, the local bluebird population within their study area doubled. Then, their numbers decline when the migratory northern residents head back home as the weather warms.

The louder and more frequent calls of neo-tropical migrating birds are more accurate signs of spring than sightings of robins and bluebirds. Photo by Patrice Bouchard on Unsplash

Now, Georgians will see -- and hear! -- more songbirds as spring arrives. That's because Georgia is both a stopover for northerly migrating songbirds along their route and a North American summer home to others. Neotropical songbirds that include buntings, swallows, tanagers, thrushes, vireos and many warbler species arrive as the weather warms and remain in Georgia into the fall.

Then, in late March, the northerly migration of those fascinating, flitting hummingbirds will reach the Atlanta and North Georgia regions.

Sometime in April, we're likely to hear the loud, rattling bugle calls of the migrating sandhill cranes on their northerly journey. Their calls loud calls can be heard up to 2.5 miles away and are given on the ground as well as in flight, according to AllAboutBirds.com. The huge cranes are high flyers in V-formations as they travel from their winter homes in Florida back to Canada.