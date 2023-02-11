Say 'I Do' for Free on Valentine's Day: A Group Wedding in Marietta Perfect for Hopeless Romantics and Cheapskates Alike

Whether you're a hopeless romantic who dreams of a Valentine's Day wedding or a total cheapskate looking for a discount deal to duck out on matrimonial ceremony debts, a Cobb County judge has a Feb. 14 opportunity for you.

Cobb County Chief Magistrate Judge Brendan F. Murphy is holding a Valentine’s Day group wedding ceremony -- at no cost -- at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. The happy matrimonial madness will take place in the Cobb County Magistrate Court at 32 Waddell Street, Building D, 3rd Floor, in Marietta.

There's no need for a reservation, fancy invitations, or huge venue deposits. Happy couples just have to show up at the court house about 30 minutes before the ceremony time to check in with the court. The only other requirement: each couple must present a valid Marriage License issued by any probate court in Georgia.

The Valentine's Day group wedding is just one of the wedding times available during February, thanks to the Magistrate Court. Actually, wedding ceremonies are held by the Magistrate Court seven days a week at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. And that includes all county holidays!

Wedding dresses and tuxedos are welcome, but not required. Casual or formal attire is acceptable for any of the ceremonies. Couples are welcome to bring up to four guests as well, but there's no need for them to serve as witnesses.

And for those who want to save on a photographer while still enjoying special photos of their big day, the court even offers a photo booth! Of course, you're welcome to have your guests snap some photos, or also to bring along a photographer for photos sessions around lovely Marietta Square after the ceremony.

For more information on the wedding services and requirements of Cobb County Magistrate Court, visit this website.