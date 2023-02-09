Chicago, IL

We Found This Classic Local Breakfast Diner In Chicago's Downtown, With a Side Order of Architectural Splendor

DeanLand

Visiting Chicago, we refuse to pay marked-up hotel prices for average breakfast offerings. Instead, we seek out unusual spots known to and patronized mostly by locals. And that's exactly what we found at the Pittsfield Cafe (plus lots more that we detail at our blog, which contains advertising links where we may receive payments.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Quqje_0kiIq77300
The classic diner feel of the Pittsfield Cafe welcomes patrons for breakfast and lunch. Seating also is available in the soaring atrium.Photo byDeanLand / OurTravelCafe

Breakfast is our favorite time to visit, a great way to start a busy business or weekend day when you may not have time for lunch. Our go-to choices are the skillet breakfasts, with eggs and breakfast meats served over a steaming bed of hash brown potatoes. On our most recent visit, we polished off a massive Chef's Skillet, loaded with bacon, sausage, ham and Swiss cheese -- plus three eggs over-easy and that massive bed of potatoes. Oh, did we mention the side of wheat toast?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HQ0HE_0kiIq77300
With three eggs and a variety of meats and cheese all served over hash brown, our Chef's Skillet powered us for a full day without lunch.Photo byDeanLand / OurTravelCafe

Ours was the most traditional skillet choice among options that included Steak, Santa Fe, Bronx Pastrami, Corned Beef and a Gypsy dish.

If you prefer your items served separately, the omelet and scrambler plates are just as filling while allowing some separation among the main ingredients. Those choices include Meat Lovers, Corned Beef, Corned Pastrami, Midwestern, Veggie, Mediterranean, Denver, Sausage and Cheese, Ham and Cheese.

The extensive menu offers lots of other traditional breakfast options and quantities. Plus, there's a full lunch menu of hot, fresh-cooked dishes and sandwiches.

And if you're a fan of classic Chicago architecture, stroll through the exit on Washington Street for an extra treat.

Get more details about our visit and lots more photos of the architectural delights we found at Pittsfield Cafe by visiting our blog,

-- OurTravelCafe.com --

More from DeanLand

For more stories like this, be sure to follow DeanLand here on NewsBreak. You'll find all his Newsbreak posts and videos here.

You might also enjoy these Midwest-focused blog posts and videos by DeanLand at OurTravelCafe.com:

Chicago's Grand Union Station (2-minute video)

Things to Do at Midway Airport (blog post)

Great Lakes Lighthouses (blog post)

Great Lakes Lighthouses (5- minute video)

Kayaking Beautiful Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore (5- minute video)

Hiking Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore (2-minute video)

You Might Like These NB Sources

We enjoy the travel, dining and other postings from several of our fellow Newsbreak contributors. If you like DeanLand, you might want to check out these Newsbreak contributors:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Dining# Foodie# Architecture# History# Hidden Gem

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm a trained journalist and retired global marketing executive. Living in Northwest Georgia, I write about about avocations including outdoors, travel, exploration, history and some of my community passions. I've traveled to 47 states and nearly as many countries. My South Louisiana-born French Cajun upbringing in food-rich Louisiana plus my extended restaurant-related career affirmed my status as an over-qualified eater. At my blog, OurTravelCafe.com, I offer a complete menu of our my own experiences, explorations and adventures, organized by geography and always sprinkled with some spicy, tasty tidbits and food notes.

Acworth, GA
7K followers

More from DeanLand

Marietta, GA

Robins and Blue Jays Don't Signal the Arrival of Spring Here, But The Sounds of Other Birds Will

Though it's a popular misconception, no, robins and blue jays are not a sign that Spring has arrived in Marietta and Cobb County. In fact, you're actually likely to see more robins and bluebirds in Georgia during the winter rather than in spring and summer, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and other expert birding resources.

Read full story
4 comments
Springfield, IL

Celebrating Abraham Lincoln's 214th Birthday: Our Encounter with the 16th President in Springfield, IL

Before there was a President's Day holiday, the nation marked Abraham Lincoln's birthday as a national holiday. Feb. 12 is Lincoln's actual birthday, though it goes by without much fanfare these days -- unless somehow you can link today's Super Bowl game to the 16th president.

Read full story
Georgia State

Listen for the Harbingers of Spring in Georgia: Louder Bird Songs and More Frequent Calls

While those red, red robins may be bob, bob bobbin' along here in Georgia, they are not a sign of impending Spring weather here. And neither are those beautiful bluebirds.

Read full story
2 comments
Marietta, GA

Say 'I Do' for Free on Valentine's Day: A Group Wedding in Marietta Perfect for Hopeless Romantics and Cheapskates Alike

Whether you're a hopeless romantic who dreams of a Valentine's Day wedding or a total cheapskate looking for a discount deal to duck out on matrimonial ceremony debts, a Cobb County judge has a Feb. 14 opportunity for you.

Read full story
1 comments
Georgia State

Discover Georgia's State Parks for the Perfect Family Spring Break: Fun, Locations, and Accommodations for All Ages

If you're looking for something different than a beach trip for your 2023 Spring Break, consider the plethora of other natural and outdoor options available at one of Georgia's state parks. Of course, if you're set on a beach location, there are Georgia state parks for that, too.

Read full story
1 comments
Georgia State

Exploring the Ever-Changing Beauty of Our Favorite Georgia Hiking Trails

As avid hikers, we keep a list of all our favorite hiking spots in Georgia and beyond. And sometimes, when considering our next trip, we fall victim to the "we've been there before" trap. But experience shows that's a mistake, so we've developed our own partial immunity to this reasoning. Now, we look forward to returning and finding new experiences in all seasons.

Read full story
1 comments
Cobb County, GA

Harrison Band Members Earn District, All-State Honors for Musical Achievement

A group of 20 Harrison High School musicians have earned honors for musical excellence, including six who have been named to the 2023 Georgia Music Educators Association (GMEA) all-state band.

Read full story
Georgia State

Georgia Fish Art Competition Can Help Hook Your Young Anglers on Fishing and Earn Prizes

Winter in Georgia is not prime fishing season, but it is a great time to get your youngsters interested in fishing. And here's a great way to share your enthusiasm with another generation of anglers: The Georgia Youth Fish Art Contest! Entries are due by Feb. 28, so now's the time to get started.

Read full story
Georgia State

Hearing Coyotes Howling at the Moon? Take Precautions Now to Protect Your Fur Babies from Georgia's Song Dogs

If you think you're hearing more howling sounds of coyotes nearby, you may be right -- and you may need to take extra precautions during February and March to protect your pets.

Read full story
2 comments
Marietta, GA

Don't Let a Georgia Dingo Eat Your (Fur) Baby! Follow These Tips for Pet and Human Safety in Southern Coyote Season

As evidenced by the howling often heard at night around Marietta and West Cobb County, the coyote population in Georgia continues to grow in both rural and urban areas. According to the Wildlifeboss.com, Georgia's coyote population is nearing 100,000 animals -- despite well-publicized and controversial programs in recent years to control or reduce the population of the "song dog."

Read full story
5 comments
Cobb County, GA

You Can Experiment with 3-D Design and Printing at West Cobb Library -- Without Buying an Expensive Device

For those interested in 3-D design and printing but who don't want to invest in printing equipment, the West Cobb Library on Dennis Kemp Lane near Brookstone may offer a perfect solution.

Read full story
Chattanooga, TN

Our Top Chattanooga Stop for Delectable Korean BiBimBap

Before learning about this Korean bowl-styled dish on Food Network's "Chopped," I had no idea what deliciousness was contained in this nursery rhyme sounding meal. Now, on cold days, when I'm craving a hearty meal or whenever I see a Korean restaurant, it's the first image that pops into my mind.

Read full story
Dallas, GA

Union and Confederate Families Worked Together 100+ Years After Civil War to Save This Forgotten Georgia Battle Site

General William T. Sherman didn't include any account in his official reports to Washington, nor did he include any mention of it in his published memoirs. Unless you're a history or Civil War buff, it's likely you may not know about the battle at Pickett's Mill, near present-day Dallas, GA. But the story of how ancestors of Union and Southern soldiers alike joined forces more than a century later to create the Georgia State Historical Site is worthy of note.

Read full story
Cobb County, GA

Ballers of All Ages, Types, Can Find Game Action at Nearby Cobb Locations

Pickleball may be the faster growing sport among adults but it's not the only choice for active grown-ups. Whether you choose pickleball, kickball, basketball or more, Cobb Parks and other recreation sites around Cobb County offer adults lots of ball-sport choices.

Read full story
Kennesaw, GA

Provino's Is Perfect for an Italian Meal and Experience, or Bribing A Politician in a Dark Booth

If you believe cliches about Italian restaurants, the best ones will be small and dark, with seating away from the windows and quiet booths lining the walls. Plus the classic Italian dishes piled high with pasta and protein will be served from a family-operated kitchen.

Read full story
7 comments
Helen, GA

Spectacular Waterfall Views at Dukes Creek in North Georgia Are Best in Winter

We’ve visited Duke’s Creek Falls near Helen, GA, in all seasons. And there’s no doubt in our mind which season is the best for a visit. Read on to learn more. For an extended post with videos, more photos and visit tips, click over to OurTravelCafe.com (which includes links with advertising where the website or author may receive payments.)

Read full story
Marietta, GA

This Marietta 5-K Run Will Help You Feel Great About Healthy Resolutions And Earn a Chocolatey Reward

Lots of people take up running and walking as a way of working off a few extra pounds from holiday sweets. But here's an opportunity to join in a community run and walking event where chocolatey healthy sweets are the reward.

Read full story
Dahlonega, GA

We Explored an 1800s Gold Mine Under a Modern-Day Walmart in North Georgia, and Have Flakes of Gold from the Adventure

Like many small towns across America, the Walmart in Dahlonega, GA, is a hot spot for area shoppers. But under this Walmart lies a hidden surprise you won't find elsewhere: the remnants of a gold mine, including deep shafts open to exploration as part of a gold mine tour.

Read full story
2 comments
Cobb County, GA

5 Cool Things You Can Do With Your Cobb County Library Card, But Probably Didn't Know About

If you're like most of us, you use your library card to check out a new or fascinating book. But a Cobb County Library card offers lots of other activities, adventures and services that you may not have thought were possible with a library card.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy