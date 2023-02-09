We Found This Classic Local Breakfast Diner In Chicago's Downtown, With a Side Order of Architectural Splendor

Visiting Chicago, we refuse to pay marked-up hotel prices for average breakfast offerings. Instead, we seek out unusual spots known to and patronized mostly by locals. And that's exactly what we found at the Pittsfield Cafe (plus lots more that we detail at our blog, which contains advertising links where we may receive payments.)

The classic diner feel of the Pittsfield Cafe welcomes patrons for breakfast and lunch. Seating also is available in the soaring atrium. Photo by DeanLand / OurTravelCafe

Breakfast is our favorite time to visit, a great way to start a busy business or weekend day when you may not have time for lunch. Our go-to choices are the skillet breakfasts, with eggs and breakfast meats served over a steaming bed of hash brown potatoes. On our most recent visit, we polished off a massive Chef's Skillet, loaded with bacon, sausage, ham and Swiss cheese -- plus three eggs over-easy and that massive bed of potatoes. Oh, did we mention the side of wheat toast?

With three eggs and a variety of meats and cheese all served over hash brown, our Chef's Skillet powered us for a full day without lunch. Photo by DeanLand / OurTravelCafe

Ours was the most traditional skillet choice among options that included Steak, Santa Fe, Bronx Pastrami, Corned Beef and a Gypsy dish.

If you prefer your items served separately, the omelet and scrambler plates are just as filling while allowing some separation among the main ingredients. Those choices include Meat Lovers, Corned Beef, Corned Pastrami, Midwestern, Veggie, Mediterranean, Denver, Sausage and Cheese, Ham and Cheese.

The extensive menu offers lots of other traditional breakfast options and quantities. Plus, there's a full lunch menu of hot, fresh-cooked dishes and sandwiches.

And if you're a fan of classic Chicago architecture, stroll through the exit on Washington Street for an extra treat.

