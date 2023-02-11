Discover Georgia's State Parks for the Perfect Family Spring Break: Fun, Locations, and Accommodations for All Ages

If you're looking for something different than a beach trip for your 2023 Spring Break, consider the plethora of other natural and outdoor options available at one of Georgia's state parks. Of course, if you're set on a beach location, there are Georgia state parks for that, too.

With a plethora of activities and state--wide locations, Georgia's state parks are a great choice for upcoming spring breaks. Photo by DeanLand / OurTravelCafe.com

While others are park hopping in crowded theme parks lined with asphalt, Georgia's state parks offer wide open spaces, natural environments, sleeping under the stars, hiking along waterfalls, fishing for bass or just lounging by a lake. And if you want a more structured outing, park rangers plan and manage programs for all ages, including nature crafts, campfire s’mores, wetland walks, birding walks, archery classes and even falconry sessions. (But alas, there is no version of Quidditch played on flying broomsticks available.)

There's nothing like over-the-campfire s'mores to finish a great park day. Photo by DeanLand / OurTravelCafe.com

We've visited quite a few Georgia state parks, and you'll find posts about our favorites at the links below:

For lodging, state parks offer a full range of options, from resort-style hotel rooms to more traditional cabins and -- at some parks -- funky yurts. A single reservation site makes it easy to find and hold your preferred location.

During a recent fall break, we enjoyed a newly renovated, two-bedroom cabin at Vogel State Park near Blairsville. During the day, we ventured out for waterfall adventures. In the afternoon, we returned to our comfortable cabin featuring a full kitchen, large living room and an elevated, full-length porch equipped with rocking chairs and board games. While the kitchen was convenient for traditional meals, we also enjoyed the outdoor firepit -- just perfect for an evening filled with hot dogs, s'mores and a few scary stories.

Whether you choose a comfortable resort-style hotel, funky yurt, cabin or campsite, Georgia state parks have an accommodation right for you. Photo by DeanLand / OurTravelCafe.com

If you do want to try the state park version of "park hopping," a new combination pass offers admission to more than 60 Georgia state parks and historic sites for a full year at a reduced price. So it's easy to visit close-by parks like Amicalola, Fort Mountain, and Vogel during a single week. Or, challenge yourself to visit as many parks and sites as you can during the year -- with no additional fees.

If you prefer a beach location, there's a state park choice for that, too. Photo by DeanLand / OurTravelCafe.com

