Harrison Band Members Earn District, All-State Honors for Musical Achievement

A group of 20 Harrison High School musicians have earned honors for musical excellence, including six who have been named to the 2023 Georgia Music Educators Association (GMEA) all-state band.

A total of 20 student musicians from Harrison High School have qualified for 2023 District Honor Band, and six were named to All-State Band. Photo by Harrison Bands

High school musicians from throughout Cobb County and Georgia auditioned in December and January in competitive events that challenged a variety of their musical abilities. Top music students were named to District Honor Band, then could continue to participate in All-State auditions.

Six Harrison band members earned all-state honors and will participate in the GMEA all-state band weekend to be held March 2-4 at the University of Georgia. There, top band performers from around the state will join nationally-recognized educators and band directors for a weekend of clinics and performances.

Harrison Bands musicians earning all-state recognition including their instrument and grade level, are:

Daniel Banstetter, Clarinet, 11

Ainsley Collier, Clarinet, 12

Connor Naylor, Trumpet, 11

Huijin So, Flute, 9

Anna Ussery, Trumpet, 10

Carl Anderson, Bari Sax, 12, alternate

In addition to those qualifying for all-state honors, a total of 20 Harrison Bands musicians were named to the District 12 honor band. They will participate in a regional event to be held Feb. 3-5 at North Cobb High School in Acworth.

Harrison Bands musicians earning district honor band recognition including their instrument and grade are:

Abbey Amos, French Horn, 9

Carl Anderson, Bari Sax, 12

Daniel Banstetter, Clarinet, 11

Ainsley Collier, Clarinet, 12

Blake Dwelle, Alto Sax, 12

A.J. Enahora, Trumpet, 10

Katie Ferrell, Alto Sax, 10

Magdalene Forester, Trumpet, 12

Susan Henson, French Horn, 10

Katherine Murray, Clarinet, 10

Connor Naylor, Trumpet, 11

Carlos Santa, Trumpet, 11

Georgia Smith, Flute, 11

Gracie Snider, Alto Sax, 10

Huijin So, Flute, 9

Anna Ussery, Trumpet, 10

Lyndsey Williams, Clarinet, 11

Recognized as alternate members of the District 12 Honor Band are:

Karl Christiansen, Tenor Sax, 12

Jonathon Richards, Trumpet, 10

Lauren Sanford, Oboe, 10

For more information on all the programs of Harrison HS Bands, visit the band website.