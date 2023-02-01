Harrison Band Members Earn District, All-State Honors for Musical Achievement

DeanLand

A group of 20 Harrison High School musicians have earned honors for musical excellence, including six who have been named to the 2023 Georgia Music Educators Association (GMEA) all-state band.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rdkz9_0kZ8Lw5I00
A total of 20 student musicians from Harrison High School have qualified for 2023 District Honor Band, and six were named to All-State Band.Photo byHarrison Bands

High school musicians from throughout Cobb County and Georgia auditioned in December and January in competitive events that challenged a variety of their musical abilities. Top music students were named to District Honor Band, then could continue to participate in All-State auditions.

Six Harrison band members earned all-state honors and will participate in the GMEA all-state band weekend to be held March 2-4 at the University of Georgia. There, top band performers from around the state will join nationally-recognized educators and band directors for a weekend of clinics and performances.

Harrison Bands musicians earning all-state recognition including their instrument and grade level, are:

  • Daniel Banstetter, Clarinet, 11
  • Ainsley Collier, Clarinet, 12
  • Connor Naylor, Trumpet, 11
  • Huijin So, Flute, 9
  • Anna Ussery, Trumpet, 10
  • Carl Anderson, Bari Sax, 12, alternate

In addition to those qualifying for all-state honors, a total of 20 Harrison Bands musicians were named to the District 12 honor band. They will participate in a regional event to be held Feb. 3-5 at North Cobb High School in Acworth.

Harrison Bands musicians earning district honor band recognition including their instrument and grade are:

  • Abbey Amos, French Horn, 9
  • Carl Anderson, Bari Sax, 12
  • Daniel Banstetter, Clarinet, 11
  • Ainsley Collier, Clarinet, 12
  • Blake Dwelle, Alto Sax, 12
  • A.J. Enahora, Trumpet, 10
  • Katie Ferrell, Alto Sax, 10
  • Magdalene Forester, Trumpet, 12
  • Susan Henson, French Horn, 10
  • Katherine Murray, Clarinet, 10
  • Connor Naylor, Trumpet, 11
  • Carlos Santa, Trumpet, 11
  • Georgia Smith, Flute, 11
  • Gracie Snider, Alto Sax, 10
  • Huijin So, Flute, 9
  • Anna Ussery, Trumpet, 10
  • Lyndsey Williams, Clarinet, 11

Recognized as alternate members of the District 12 Honor Band are:

  • Karl Christiansen, Tenor Sax, 12
  • Jonathon Richards, Trumpet, 10
  • Lauren Sanford, Oboe, 10

For more information on all the programs of Harrison HS Bands, visit the band website.

