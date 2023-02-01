Harrison Band Members Earn District, All-State Honors for Musical Achievement

A group of 20 Harrison High School musicians have earned honors for musical excellence, including six who have been named to the 2023 Georgia Music Educators Association (GMEA) all-state band.
High school musicians from throughout Cobb County and Georgia auditioned in December and January in competitive events that challenged a variety of their musical abilities. Top music students were named to District Honor Band, then could continue to participate in All-State auditions.
Six Harrison band members earned all-state honors and will participate in the GMEA all-state band weekend to be held March 2-4 at the University of Georgia. There, top band performers from around the state will join nationally-recognized educators and band directors for a weekend of clinics and performances.
Harrison Bands musicians earning all-state recognition including their instrument and grade level, are:
- Daniel Banstetter, Clarinet, 11
- Ainsley Collier, Clarinet, 12
- Connor Naylor, Trumpet, 11
- Huijin So, Flute, 9
- Anna Ussery, Trumpet, 10
- Carl Anderson, Bari Sax, 12, alternate
In addition to those qualifying for all-state honors, a total of 20 Harrison Bands musicians were named to the District 12 honor band. They will participate in a regional event to be held Feb. 3-5 at North Cobb High School in Acworth.
Harrison Bands musicians earning district honor band recognition including their instrument and grade are:
- Abbey Amos, French Horn, 9
- Carl Anderson, Bari Sax, 12
- Daniel Banstetter, Clarinet, 11
- Ainsley Collier, Clarinet, 12
- Blake Dwelle, Alto Sax, 12
- A.J. Enahora, Trumpet, 10
- Katie Ferrell, Alto Sax, 10
- Magdalene Forester, Trumpet, 12
- Susan Henson, French Horn, 10
- Katherine Murray, Clarinet, 10
- Connor Naylor, Trumpet, 11
- Carlos Santa, Trumpet, 11
- Georgia Smith, Flute, 11
- Gracie Snider, Alto Sax, 10
- Huijin So, Flute, 9
- Anna Ussery, Trumpet, 10
- Lyndsey Williams, Clarinet, 11
Recognized as alternate members of the District 12 Honor Band are:
- Karl Christiansen, Tenor Sax, 12
- Jonathon Richards, Trumpet, 10
- Lauren Sanford, Oboe, 10
For more information on all the programs of Harrison HS Bands, visit the band website.
