Georgia Fish Art Competition Can Help Hook Your Young Anglers on Fishing and Earn Prizes

Winter in Georgia is not prime fishing season, but it is a great time to get your youngsters interested in fishing. And here's a great way to share your enthusiasm with another generation of anglers: The Georgia Youth Fish Art Contest! Entries are due by Feb. 28, so now's the time to get started.

February is a perfect time to enter the 25th annual Georgia Fish Art Contest. Photo by Eli Landeche, 3rd Grade

Instead of catching fish, you can help your youngster imagine and create the perfect catch. And maybe you can share your fishing pictures with your kids and grandkids -- potentially providing the inspiration and subject matter they need for the winning art.

And if actual fishing hasn't hooked you or your family, just take a trip to a local aquarium for lots of inspirational ideas.

The 25th annual Georgia Fish Art Contest is part of the international Wildlife Forever Fish Art Contest. The programs are designed to inspire children’s imagination and encourage them to discover more about fish and fishing. The program, open to youth in kindergarten through grade 12 anywhere in the world, is free to enter.

To enter, youngsters select a fish species and create an original, hand-done illustration. Participants 4th grade and older will also submit a brief piece of creative writing or an essay pertaining to their chosen species to showcase what they have learned. Youth can win prizes such as Bass Pro Shops gift cards, merchandise from sponsors, and international recognition.

Plus, there are many additional specialty award categories for 2023, including the Guy Harvey Shark Award, the Invader Crusader Award and the Go Fish Georgia Award. These additional contest opportunities may have different species and/or entry requirements. For example, the Go Fish Georgia Award celebrates fish species commonly sought by Georgia anglers. You can find more info about award categories and all requirement details at FishArt.org.

Educators can win a special field trip, too. Participating educators will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a free guided field trip at the Go Fish Education Center (GoFishEducationCenter.com) for one class.

Entries are due by Feb. 28, 2023, and can be submitted digitally or by mail to Marion Baker/Go Fish Education Center (1255 Perry Parkway, Perry, GA 31069).