Union and Confederate Families Worked Together 100+ Years After Civil War to Save This Forgotten Georgia Battle Site

General William T. Sherman didn't include any account in his official reports to Washington, nor did he include any mention of it in his published memoirs.

Unless you're a history or Civil War buff, it's likely you may not know about the battle at Pickett's Mill, near present-day Dallas, GA. But the story of how ancestors of Union and Southern soldiers alike joined forces more than a century later to create the Georgia State Historical Site is worthy of note.

Forgotten after the Civil War, the exact location of this battlefield was known only by local historians and determined relic hunters. Photo by DeanLand / OurTravelCafe

Pickett's Mill, in ex-urban Paulding County, GA, often is referred to as the forgotten battle. General William T. Sherman didn't include any account of the loss in his official reports to Washington, nor did he include any mention of it in his published memoirs. No significant news of the battle was included in Northern newspapers, which tended to cover the largest battles, battles for large cities, or -- by this point in the war -- glorious Union victories. Word of the Confederate victory enroute to Atlanta was but a whisper in the South, lost among the mounting defeats, declining morale and near panic of Atlanta's impending doom.

During the war, Ambrose Bierce, a journalist, poet and short story writer, was a topographical engineer in the Union Army. His job was to plot territory for battle planning, including at Pickett's Mill. His post-war essay about Pickett's Mill, with the inflammatory title, "The Crime at Pickett's Mill, speaks plainly of the tactical planning and battlefield blunders committed by Union leadership.

While Bierce's account of the battle received great attention, there was a determined effort by Union soldiers to keep the memory of the battle alive. Part of the motivation was to honor their fallen comrades, where some units lost more than 50% of their members.

Full Story at OurTravelCafe.com

The full story of this forgotten battle, the park creation, and other information is available at OurTravelCafe.com.

More from DeanLand

For more stories like this, be sure to follow DeanLand here on NewsBreak. You'll find all his Newsbreak posts and videos here.

Other Georgia history stories by DeanLand at OurTravelCafe.com include:

Massive 1903 Train Wreck Destroys Trestle

Spies, A Stolen Train and the Medal of Honor

We Found Gold in North Georgia Streams

Rare Fire Steamer Hidden in Marietta

Holocaust Museum in an Abandoned Outlet Mall

You Might Like These NB Sources

We enjoy the travel, dining and other postings from several of our fellow Newsbreak contributors. If you like DeanLand, you might want to check out these Newsbreak contributors: