Dallas, GA

Union and Confederate Families Worked Together 100+ Years After Civil War to Save This Forgotten Georgia Battle Site

DeanLand
General William T. Sherman didn't include any account in his official reports to Washington, nor did he include any mention of it in his published memoirs.

Unless you're a history or Civil War buff, it's likely you may not know about the battle at Pickett's Mill, near present-day Dallas, GA. But the story of how ancestors of Union and Southern soldiers alike joined forces more than a century later to create the Georgia State Historical Site is worthy of note.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XcJw0_0kPP08It00
Forgotten after the Civil War, the exact location of this battlefield was known only by local historians and determined relic hunters.Photo byDeanLand / OurTravelCafe

Pickett's Mill, in ex-urban Paulding County, GA, often is referred to as the forgotten battle. General William T. Sherman didn't include any account of the loss in his official reports to Washington, nor did he include any mention of it in his published memoirs. No significant news of the battle was included in Northern newspapers, which tended to cover the largest battles, battles for large cities, or -- by this point in the war -- glorious Union victories. Word of the Confederate victory enroute to Atlanta was but a whisper in the South, lost among the mounting defeats, declining morale and near panic of Atlanta's impending doom.

During the war, Ambrose Bierce, a journalist, poet and short story writer, was a topographical engineer in the Union Army. His job was to plot territory for battle planning, including at Pickett's Mill. His post-war essay about Pickett's Mill, with the inflammatory title, "The Crime at Pickett's Mill, speaks plainly of the tactical planning and battlefield blunders committed by Union leadership.

While Bierce's account of the battle received great attention, there was a determined effort by Union soldiers to keep the memory of the battle alive. Part of the motivation was to honor their fallen comrades, where some units lost more than 50% of their members.

Full Story at OurTravelCafe.com

The full story of this forgotten battle, the park creation, and other information is available at OurTravelCafe.com.

More from DeanLand

For more stories like this, be sure to follow DeanLand here on NewsBreak. You'll find all his Newsbreak posts and videos here.

Other Georgia history stories by DeanLand at OurTravelCafe.com include:

Massive 1903 Train Wreck Destroys Trestle

Spies, A Stolen Train and the Medal of Honor

We Found Gold in North Georgia Streams

Rare Fire Steamer Hidden in Marietta

Holocaust Museum in an Abandoned Outlet Mall

You Might Like These NB Sources

We enjoy the travel, dining and other postings from several of our fellow Newsbreak contributors. If you like DeanLand, you might want to check out these Newsbreak contributors:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Civil War# History# Preservation# Union Soldiers# State Parks

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm a trained journalist and retired global marketing executive. Living in Northwest Georgia, I write about about avocations including outdoors, travel, exploration, history and some of my community passions. I've traveled to 47 states and nearly as many countries. My South Louisiana-born French Cajun upbringing in food-rich Louisiana plus my extended restaurant-related career affirmed my status as an over-qualified eater. At my blog, OurTravelCafe.com, I offer a complete menu of our my own experiences, explorations and adventures, organized by geography and always sprinkled with some spicy, tasty tidbits and food notes.

Acworth, GA
7K followers

More from DeanLand

Cobb County, GA

You Can Experiment with 3-D Design and Printing at West Cobb Library -- Without Buying an Expensive Device

For those interested in 3-D design and printing but who don't want to invest in printing equipment, the West Cobb Library on Dennis Kemp Lane near Brookstone may offer a perfect solution.

Read full story
Chattanooga, TN

Our Top Chattanooga Stop for Delectable Korean BiBimBap

Before learning about this Korean bowl-styled dish on Food Network's "Chopped," I had no idea what deliciousness was contained in this nursery rhyme sounding meal. Now, on cold days, when I'm craving a hearty meal or whenever I see a Korean restaurant, it's the first image that pops into my mind.

Read full story
Cobb County, GA

Ballers of All Ages, Types, Can Find Game Action at Nearby Cobb Locations

Pickleball may be the faster growing sport among adults but it's not the only choice for active grown-ups. Whether you choose pickleball, kickball, basketball or more, Cobb Parks and other recreation sites around Cobb County offer adults lots of ball-sport choices.

Read full story
Kennesaw, GA

Provino's Is Perfect for an Italian Meal and Experience, or Bribing A Politician in a Dark Booth

If you believe cliches about Italian restaurants, the best ones will be small and dark, with seating away from the windows and quiet booths lining the walls. Plus the classic Italian dishes piled high with pasta and protein will be served from a family-operated kitchen.

Read full story
4 comments
Helen, GA

Spectacular Waterfall Views at Dukes Creek in North Georgia Are Best in Winter

We’ve visited Duke’s Creek Falls near Helen, GA, in all seasons. And there’s no doubt in our mind which season is the best for a visit. Read on to learn more. For an extended post with videos, more photos and visit tips, click over to OurTravelCafe.com (which includes links with advertising where the website or author may receive payments.)

Read full story
Marietta, GA

This Marietta 5-K Run Will Help You Feel Great About Healthy Resolutions And Earn a Chocolatey Reward

Lots of people take up running and walking as a way of working off a few extra pounds from holiday sweets. But here's an opportunity to join in a community run and walking event where chocolatey healthy sweets are the reward.

Read full story
Dahlonega, GA

We Explored an 1800s Gold Mine Under a Modern-Day Walmart in North Georgia, and Have Flakes of Gold from the Adventure

Like many small towns across America, the Walmart in Dahlonega, GA, is a hot spot for area shoppers. But under this Walmart lies a hidden surprise you won't find elsewhere: the remnants of a gold mine, including deep shafts open to exploration as part of a gold mine tour.

Read full story
2 comments
Cobb County, GA

5 Cool Things You Can Do With Your Cobb County Library Card, But Probably Didn't Know About

If you're like most of us, you use your library card to check out a new or fascinating book. But a Cobb County Library card offers lots of other activities, adventures and services that you may not have thought were possible with a library card.

Read full story
Harrison, GA

Winter Guard Exhibition Brings Dance, Acrobatics and More to Harrison HS on Jan. 29

If you’re a fan of dance, choreography, acrobatics and drill routines, don’t miss the independent winter guard exhibition scheduled Jan. 29 at Harrison HS. A total of 10 local and regional independent squads will perform their 2023 routines in an open exhibition from 1-3 pm on Jan. 29. Tickets are only $5 for the event, and can be purchased in advance, online at Go Fan.

Read full story
Marietta, GA

20 Harrison Band Students Selected for 2023 District Honor Band

A total of 20 Harrison High School band students from Kennesaw, Acworth and Marietta have received 2023 District 12 Honor Band recognition. Those named to the District 12 Honor Band from Harrison Bands are listed below, with their instruments and current grade level:

Read full story
Georgia State

Georgia Hunters Invited to Provide Comments on Future Hunting Seasons, Regulations

If you're a Georgia hunter with ideas about hunting seasons and related regulations, January's your opportunity to share your thoughts with Georgia state wildlife officials.

Read full story
11 comments
Georgia State

See Georgia's Tallest Waterfall from Your Car During Leafless Winter

Georgia's Amicalola Falls is one of the state's most visited waterfall parks, so lots of people have seen this impressive waterfall. But if you really want to see Amicalola Falls -- with all the best views along the full length of the 729-foot cascading drop -- then visit in late fall or winter.

Read full story
7 comments
Marietta, GA

A National Travel App Lists the Top 10 Restaurants in Marietta, But Locals May Not Agree

Ratings from a national travel app name 10 restaurants as the best in Marietta. Their list includes two chain restaurants that are based in Texas, and eight that are locally or regionally based.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Starting the New Year With a Georgia Institution, Smiles and A Side of Fries at The Varsity

Whether you had the good fortune to visit the original location in Athens, or now patronize the downtown Atlanta megasite or one of the other outposts of this Georgia institution, you likely appreciate the simplicity of the menu at The Varsity.

Read full story
2 comments
Georgia State

On Georgia's 235th Anniversary of Statehood, The State's Founders Wouldn't Recognize Today's Landscape

January 2 marks the 235th anniversary of Georgia's entry into the new United States in 1788. Oh, how things have changed since that monumental day when the former British colony became the fourth state of the original 13 to join the new Union.

Read full story
2 comments
Georgia State

Top New Years Resolutions for Georgia Hikers Include Highest, Lowest, Longest and More

By nature, hikers tend to be an adventurous group, always up for a new challenge. Thus, it's no surprise that when setting New Years resolutions, Georgia's hikers tend to focus on goal-oriented achievements.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Trails Near Atlanta's Perimeter Are Perfect for Keeping Those New Years Hiking and Health Resolutions

We've just experienced our first real cold snap of the year in Atlanta and North Georgia. But a little cold weather is no excuse to stop hiking. Winter is a great time to reconnect with Georgia outdoors by hiking or walking. And regular hiking makes a great New Years resolution, contributing to other health goals, too.

Read full story

Our Favorite First Day Hikes for All New Years Eve Reveler Types

If you're planning a hike on January 1, your New Years Eve reveling style may play a big part in choosing the right activity for you. So rather than making a last-minute decision on New Years day, try considering the way you ring in the New Year to help make the best choice of a first day activity for you.

Read full story

After Christmas, A Night of Holiday Lights Means Family Fun and a Pleasant Pocketbook Present

Now that Santa is back at the North Pole, there's still time to view holiday lights -- and maybe at a bargain. In some locations, the holiday fun extends beyond the New Year at reduced prices.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy