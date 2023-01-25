Ballers of All Ages, Types, Can Find Game Action at Nearby Cobb Locations

You'll find pickleball, basketball and kick ball options for all ages in Cobb County recreation programs. Photo by Venti Views on Unsplash

Pickleball may be the faster growing sport among adults but it's not the only choice for active grown-ups. Whether you choose pickleball, kickball, basketball or more, Cobb Parks and other recreation sites around Cobb County offer adults lots of ball-sport choices.

Among the options available in Acworth, Marietta and other Cobb locations are:

Senor Pickleball Instruction and Mixer: Sign up for a Pickleball Workshop set for 10 am-noon, Friday, Jan. 27, at Ward Recreation Center, 4845 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs. That's followed by beginners-only pickleball mixer on Feb. 3, 9 am to 12 pm, at Ward Recreation Center. More details are available from Cobb Parks and Cobb Senior Services.

Adult Kick Ball: Registration is open for Cobb Parks Adult Kickball League registration.Team registration will close Monday, Feb. 27, and individual registration will close Monday, Feb. 20. The cost is $210 for a team or $30 for an individual. All teams are guaranteed seven games. Leagues are played at Al Bishop Complex on Thursday nights. Games are scheduled to begin Thursday, March 9. To register, visit www.cobbparks.org,, or get more information here.

Teen Coed Basketball: Extended by popular demand, coed teen five-on-five open basketball play continues through February in Marietta. Play continues every Tuesday and Thursday, 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm, at Custer Park Sports and Fitness Center, 545 Kenneth East Marcus Way. Cost is only $1, with 2 guaranteed games. These 15 minute games are open for all experience levels of 6th to 8th graders. The program is sponsored by Marietta Parks and Recreation, with registration available online.