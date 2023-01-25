Provino's Is Perfect for an Italian Meal and Experience, or Bribing A Politician in a Dark Booth

If you believe cliches about Italian restaurants, the best ones will be small and dark, with seating away from the windows and quiet booths lining the walls. Plus the classic Italian dishes piled high with pasta and protein will be served from a family-operated kitchen.

We enjoyed a veritable "parm-apalooza" at Provino's in Kennesaw. Photo by DeanLand / OurTravelCafe.com

For that experience, drop into Provino's in Kennesaw, as we did recently. We were greeted and attended by friendly staff, and service was prompt and consistent without feeling rushed. The large variety of classic dishes were just what we craved on a cool winter day.

We’ve included a more detailed review in our blog, OurTravelCafe. It also includes lots of other Georgia and regional content (and contains advertising links where we may receive payments).

Our friendly waitress took our drink orders, then returned with the family-style salad bowl and fresh-baked garlic rolls. We pulled our attention from the accompaniments to order one chicken parmesan and an eggplant parmesan.

With the generous family-sized salad bowl plus accompanying garlic rolls, we wondered if we really needed a main course. Photo by DeanLand / OurTravelCafe.com

Our plates arrived filled and steaming, topped with that beautiful deep red tomato sauce.

My eggplant parm featured lightly fried eggplant slices layered generously in ricotta, meat sauce and mozzarella. The same preparation delighted my wife with her chicken parm. Her dish was served on the same plate as the spaghetti and meat sauce side, while mine was a true side dish.

When our check arrived, we were delighted again. Our per-person meal cost was no more than outings with our grandkids to the nearby Olive Garden.

Provino's is located near Town Center Mall in Kennesaw. Other locations offer different hours. Photo by DeanLand / OurTravelCafe.com

Before you go to Provino’s Kennesaw or other locations, check the operating hours. Some locations open for lunch, while others offer only dinner service.

