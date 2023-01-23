Spectacular Waterfall Views at Dukes Creek in North Georgia Are Best in Winter

We’ve visited Duke’s Creek Falls near Helen, GA, in all seasons. And there’s no doubt in our mind which season is the best for a visit. Read on to learn more.

Duke's Creek Falls includes multiple smaller falls like this, and a towering 150-foot cascade down a mountainside. Photo by DeanLand /OurTravelCafe.com

For an extended post with videos, more photos and visit tips, click over to OurTravelCafe.com (which includes links with advertising where the website or author may receive payments.)

Before you go, know that Duke’s Creek Falls is located in the Chattahoochee National Forest in North Georgia. The parking area is just off GA route 348.

Duke's Creek Falls is located in the Chattahoochee National Forest, approximately 10 miles west of Helen, GA Photo by DeanLand / OurTravelCafe.com

You can get a distant glimpse of the falls just a short walk from the main parking lot. But if you take the 1.1 mile trail down, the payoff is a much closer and better view.

Our crew loves the wide dirt path, filled with switchbacks down into the valley.

As you descend, you’ll spot lots of small falls and rapids along the way.

At trail’s end, Davis Creek cascades more than 150-feet down the mountainside.

Trees and other greenery obscure much of the waters’ journey during spring, summer and fall.

At trail's end, you can sit at the base of the 150-foot cascading falls and enjoy the view. We go in the morning to avoid crowds. Photo by DeanLand / OurTravelCafe.com

For us, our favorite season to visit is winter. With most of the leaves gone, you can really appreciate the height of the falls, and the twisting, turning, plunging route the water follows down.

One more tip. We like to get an early start, hike down before 10 am, and return to the parking lot by noon. That way, we avoid lots of other visitors, many of whom like late morning and afternoon visits.

For more details, visit tips, videos and photos, visit our Duke's Creek blog post at OurTravelCafe.com.

More from DeanLand

If you enjoyed this article, see others on similar topics by DeanLand. Simply use the "follow" button, located before and after this article on your phone, or on the left side menu on your computer. And see these recent posts by DeanLand on Newsbreak:

Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas on the Silver Comet Trail

Hidden Bamboo Forest on the 'Hooch Near Atlanta

Finding Woodstock's Hidden Waterfall Near the Outlet Mall

Kayaking the Colorful Pictured Rocks Shoreline

All Newsbreak Posts and Videos by DeanLand

You Might Like These NB Sources

We enjoy the travel, dining and other postings from several of our fellow Newsbreak contributors. If you like DeanLand, you might want to check out these Newsbreak contributors:

Florida Family Insiders, family travel and discovery content from Florida, Georgia and elsewhere.

Colorado Martini, lots of great Colorado travel, adventure and fun, with other interests, too.

Georgia Family/Our National Adventure, once an RV traveling family, now stays closer to home in Georgia.

Wander in Wonder, absolutely beautiful videos focused on hiking, adventure and exploration.